Latest Headlines

Lookout Mountain Man Found Guilty Of Cutting Trees On NPS Property Near Stonedge Condos

  • Monday, May 15, 2023

A Lookout Mountain, Tn., man has been found guilty on a charge of cutting seven trees on NPS property near the Stonedge Condominiums.

U.S. Magistrate Court Judge Chris Steger made the ruling after a bench trial.

Christopher G. Allen, 67, of 284 Fort Stephenson Terrace,  was sentenced to pay
$850 to the Park Service and a $10 special assessment, for a total of $860.

On June 2, 2021, a NPS ranger said he began investigating the matter while responding to a citizen complaint.

He said he noticed that trees in front of the last apartment at Stonedge had been clear cut. He found that was on Stonedge property.

However, investigating further, he said trees were also cut on NPS property, including over 100 feet across the line. There were seven trees cut on the park property.

The ranger said the iron pin marking the NPS boundary was in plain view.

The trees were hickories and pines ranging from six inches to eight inches in diameter.

The ranger said the trees were not cut in a random fashion, but were in line with the view from apt. 333.

He said he knocked on the door of apt. 333 and Christopher Allen came to the door. He said he was living there while building a home.

He said he did pay someone to cut trees, but told them not to cut any on park property. He said he had the property surveyed before doing the cutting. He said the cutting had been over two and a half years earlier.

The ranger said Allen became defensive when he asked him the name of the tree contractor. He said he "became angry and asked why I was wasting government resources over trees being cut."

Allen said he had gotten into trouble with Stonedge management over the cutting and had to pay almost $5,000 to replant trees on their property.

Management said the cutting had been less than two years prior.

Latest Headlines
Ashley Taylor, 31, Arrested After Shooting Family Member
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2023
Person Claiming To Be God Arrested On Multiple Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2023
Gas Prices Rise 12.3 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For May 8-14
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2023
5 People Rescued From Burning Apartment Sunday Night
5 People Rescued From Burning Apartment Sunday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2023
Breaking News
Ashley Taylor, 31, Arrested After Shooting Family Member
  • 5/15/2023

Ashley Taylor, 31, was arrested early Monday morning after shooting a family member. Chattanooga Police responded at 1:59 a.m. to a call of a shooting on Usher Drive. Ms. Taylor was ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/15/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Person Claiming To Be God Arrested On Multiple Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/15/2023

A resident in the 4600 block of University Drive called 9-1-1 to report that they were God and wanted police to bring them a Gatorade. Once on scene, the caller advised the night shift officers ... more

Breaking News
Gas Prices Rise 12.3 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/15/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For May 8-14
  • 5/15/2023
Police Blotter: Caller Says Man Humming And Wearing Beanie Was Toting Long Gun; Woman Tries To Steal Nike Shoes And Bat From Academy Sports
  • 5/15/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 5/15/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/15/2023
Opinion
A Letter To My Mom
  • 5/13/2023
I Miss You, Mother, More Than Ever
  • 5/13/2023
A Spectacular Mom's Day
  • 5/14/2023
Immigrant Tsunami
  • 5/13/2023
A Black Eye On The Whole Sheriff's Department
  • 5/13/2023
Sports
Moc Golfers Prepare For NCAA Auburn Regionals
  • 5/14/2023
Cleveland State Softball Ends Season At TCCAA NJCAA Region VII Tournament
  • 5/14/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Heavy Laden With Trophies
  • 5/13/2023
Cleveland State Softball, Baseball Players Named All-TCCAA Recipents
  • 5/14/2023
Lee's Lewis-Perkins Leads Flames Back To D2 National Golf Championship
  • 5/14/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Why Do We Allow This In America?
Life With Ferris: Why Do We Allow This In America?
  • 5/15/2023
Memorial Day TAPS Ceremony Set For May 29 In Ringgold; Volunteers Needed For Flag Placement May 22, Removal June 5
  • 5/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Inflation In Chattanooga
Jerry Summers: Inflation In Chattanooga
  • 5/15/2023
The North River Civic Center Announces New Exhibit For May, June And July
The North River Civic Center Announces New Exhibit For May, June And July
  • 5/15/2023
Westbound Exterior Lane Between McBrien Road & Dover Lane Closure Planned For May 17
  • 5/15/2023
Entertainment
Crowder To Headline Jfest On Saturday
  • 5/15/2023
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
  • 5/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 5/11/2023
Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders
Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders
  • 5/12/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Politics No. 1
Best Of Grizzard - Politics No. 1
  • 5/12/2023
Opinion
A Letter To My Mom
  • 5/13/2023
I Miss You, Mother, More Than Ever
  • 5/13/2023
A Spectacular Mom's Day
  • 5/14/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
  • 5/1/2023
Business
Primex Adds 28 Jobs In Marion County
  • 5/12/2023
CBL Names Reinsmidt COO; Announces Other Key Executive Promotions
  • 5/11/2023
State High Court Clarifies Relationship Between Voluntariness Of A Statement, Waiver Of Miranda Rights
  • 5/11/2023
Real Estate
Urban Story Ventures Acquires Valleybrook
  • 5/15/2023
Steven Sharpe: Realtors Working For Homeowners: In The Capital And At Home
Steven Sharpe: Realtors Working For Homeowners: In The Capital And At Home
  • 5/11/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 4-10
  • 5/11/2023
Student Scene
Battle Academy Students Create New Bagel Flavor For Honey Seed
  • 5/15/2023
Statewide Agreement Provides Pathway For Community Colleges And TCATs
  • 5/15/2023
Baylor's Mazie Mitchem Wins Top Award In Writing
Baylor's Mazie Mitchem Wins Top Award In Writing
  • 5/15/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar On Medications And Fall Risk Now Available Online
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar On Medications And Fall Risk Now Available Online
  • 5/11/2023
CHI Memorial Among Nation’s Top Performing Hospitals For Treatment Of Heart Attack Patients
  • 5/8/2023
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 5/5/2023
Memories
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Outdoors
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
  • 5/15/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waders In May
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waders In May
  • 5/12/2023
Outdoor Enthusiasts Raise Over $164K To Protect Tennessee's Lands And Waters
  • 5/8/2023
Travel
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
  • 5/12/2023
2 4-Eyed Turtles Hatch At Tennessee Aquarium
  • 5/15/2023
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
  • 5/15/2023
John Shearer: Checking Out Restoration Work At Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church
  • 5/13/2023
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
  • 5/12/2023
Obituaries
Ben O’Daniel
Ben O’Daniel
  • 5/14/2023
Maurice Robert “Bob” Hancock
Maurice Robert “Bob” Hancock
  • 5/14/2023
Aubrey Harry Ducker, Sr.
Aubrey Harry Ducker, Sr.
  • 5/13/2023
Area Obituaries
Crye, Suzanne Elizabeth (Cleveland)
Crye, Suzanne Elizabeth (Cleveland)
  • 5/15/2023
Parker, Frances Smith (LaFayette)
  • 5/15/2023
Marsh, Dorothy (Chickamauga)
  • 5/13/2023