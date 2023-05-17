2 In Custody After Shooting In East Ridge That Left 2 Wounded

Two people are in custody after a shooting in East Ridge on Monday that left two people injured.

Travell Harris, 20, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony evading arrest and attempted car theft.

Mikia Hudgins, 22, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony evading arrest and attempt to escape.

Police were dispatched to 817 Poindexter Ave., on a report of shots being fired from a Nissan Altima.

A black male was found by the front door with a Glock-19 beside him. He had been shot in the leg.

Another black male was in the front bedroom with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Police spotted the Nissan on Old Ringgold Road. It sped onto South Seminole Road, where it crashed. The two occupants ran from the vehicle.

Ms. Hudgins gave herself up, and Harris was found on Brockhaven Lane.

Police said at a holding cell Ms. Hudgins slipped her handcuffs and was messing with the lock to the cell.