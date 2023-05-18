Person Scammed Into Paying 2 Fraudulent Bills - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An individual in the 9400 block of Ooltewah Industrial Drive reported that they had been scammed into paying two fraudulent bills.

An alarm was activated at the Truist Bank. The building was checked and everything checked out ok.



Police assisted with directing traffic around a broken down 18-wheeler in the 5800 block of Main Street until it was able to be moved.



A Collegedale fugitive was arrested by the sheriff’s department during a traffic stop and transported to the jail to be booked on their warrants.



Two Collegedale fugitives were taken into custody during court for failure to appear and bond revocation warrants from original drug possession charges.



A resident in from the 4600 block of Sweet Berry Lane turned in a fraudulent cashier’s check they had received.



An officer provided a courtesy ride to an elderly male with a cane in the 10100 block of Lee Highway, near Edgmon Road, to the Food City in the 9200 block of Lee Highway.



A traffic stop in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.



An officer responded to the area of University Drive and Otis Way after receiving a noise complaint regarding loud music in the area, however nothing was located.



Collegedale officers assisted the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after they advised that a vehicle they had been pursuing had evaded their deputies and had gone to the Collegedale Walmart earlier in the day.

The suspects, no longer on scene, are believed to have also stolen merchandise while at the store.An employee at the Panda Express, in the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway, allegedly assaulted several other employees. A report was made but prosecution was declined.A Collegedale officer assisted a sheriff’s deputy who had made contact with a homeless person who was lying on the ground in front of a closed business in the 5900 block of Main Street, near the Sonic. The individual was the same person Collegedale officers had encountered yesterday in the Four Corners area. The individual advised the sheriff’s deputy that they were on their way to the homeless shelter and the deputy sent them on their way.An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy high school. The building was checked and found secure.A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the driver being charged with possession of illegal drugs and falsification of a drug test.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a shoplifting warrant and released on bond.The sheriff’s office made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had bond revocation warrants for failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked license. They were transported to the jail and booked.