Walker County Gets $4.81 Million In State Grants For Recreation Projects

State Rep. Mike Cameron (R-Rossville) said the state selected recreational spaces in Walker County to receive grant funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. These investments, totaling approximately $4.81 million, will support specific projects across Walker County, including the Rossville Recreation Center, the LaFayette Multisport Recreation Park and the Chattooga River Greenway, as well as the John Ross Commons ADA-compliant playground.

“I want to thank Governor Brian Kemp for his careful consideration of this grant funding, which is a testament to his commitment keeping Georgia a great place to live, work and play,” said Rep. Cameron. “These investments will have a profound impact on creating opportunities for physical activity, economic growth and enhanced accessibility. On behalf of Rossville and Lafayette, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the state for these grants, which will make a significant difference in the lives of our residents.”

Walker County will oversee a $2.2 million grant award for projects at the Rossville Recreation Center, such as plans to expand the walking track and construct a splash pad and playground. As an activity hub for the Rossville community, this recreation center aims to increase the physical activity of local youth and adults through these improvements.

The city of Rossville was also awarded with $425,700 to build out an ADA-compliant playground at the John Ross Commons, which includes the historic John Ross House. This playground projects is expected to complement improvements made to the area in the last few years. In addition to the playground, the project will add fences and ADA compliant restroom and sidewalks to make this historic area more accessible to the public.

The city of LaFayette will receive $2.19 million in grant funding to support the development of the Multisport Recreation Park and Chattooga River Greenway. City officials expect that these local projects will create an economic impact for the downtown area and large employers, such as the Roper Cooperation.