Jennifer Frizzell Arrested On Drug And Weapons Charges

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Detectives concluded an investigation on Wednesday into the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl when they executed a search warrant at 7915 Loftis Lane.

Loftis Lane is approximately 200 feet from Middle Valley Elementary School which is at 1609 Thrasher Pike.

Detectives located numerous individuals at the residence including the target of the investigation, Jennifer Frizzell. During the subsequent search of the residence, detectives located approximately 27 grams of Fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, a Charter Arms .38 special revolver handgun, and two modified flashlights with threaded barrels to be used as firearm suppressors.

Ms. Frizzell was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on the following charges:

Possession of Fentanyl for resale

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Violation of the drug free school zone

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a prohibited weapon (modified flashlight suppressor)

Additional charges are pending further investigation.