Police Blotter: Man Claiming To Be Cop Cusses And Harasses Circle K Employee; Serial Walmart Thieves Hit Local Stores

The assistant manager at the Circle K, 4849 Hixson Pike, told police that a black male customer there was refusing to leave the store and was cursing and causing a disturbance. The manager said the man continued to identify himself as an Officer Ballard. The man reportedly got frustrated while standing in line as another customer's cash had trouble being accepted in the automatic payment system. The man reportedly made statements of "Hurry the f*** up," "Quit ***ing playing," and when challenged to leave the store, he said that he would be back in the store tomorrow in uniform to show his badge, so she would lose her job. The man reportedly left then in a beige Buick LaCrosse (TN tag) and appeared to turn in the lot next door to the Quality Inn. Police checked the parking lots of Quality Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Burger King and 1664 Greendale Way unsuccessfully for the man or his vehicle. Police spoke with the clerk at the Quality Inn and gleaned no matching person had entered the business. A review of the store's video surveillance clearly showed a young black male (early - mid 30s) that did not appear to be any CPD officer or any known officer to police. A clear picture of man is visible on the surveillance footage (capture on BWC). The manager felt threatened and wanted to prosecute for "impersonating a police officer" if identified as such, or pursue a complaint with the appropriate agency if he were identified as an officer at an agency. The manager was encouraged to save/burn a copy of all relevant footage and contact police if the man should return.

Two men on E. 28th Street told police their firearms were in their vehicles and were stolen overnight, one out of each vehicle. The vehicles are a gold Honda Accord TN tag, and a black Chevy Impala

TN tag. The two firearms that were stolen were a black Glock 43, serial number unknown at this time, and a black Glock 23 (serial number given to police). Both men said nothing else was taken from their vehicles.

An anonymous caller notified told police that a vehicle was broken down in the right lane at 2200 E. Main St. Police observed the vehicle (TN tag) in the right lane of travel. There were no people associated with the vehicle on scene. Due to the vehicle being abandoned, it was towed by Expressway Towing.

A woman was reported on the side of the roadway at 450 Wauhatchie Pike. Officers spoke with the woman, who was sitting on the side of the roadway. The woman was homeless and had two large carts of belongings. She refused any medical attention and further assistance. She did request officers pull her carts for her to the state line. That request was denied. The woman was on the shoulder of the roadway and it was suggested she relocate immediately. She started packing her belongings. Officers will check the area again prior to the end of shift.

A man on Poplar Street told police he was upset that Ridgeway Apartments management towed his disabled vehicle, a 2002 Toyota Highlander (TN tag). The vehicle was towed by Eric's Wrecker at 3601 Clio Ave. The man said the disabled vehicle did not have a working engine and one of the tires was flat. The vehicle had sat in the Ridgeway parking lot for approximately eight months. The man told police he had previously spoken with Ridgeway management about the matter and assumed the vehicle would not be towed.

A disorder was reported on Sharp Street, where a white female would not leave the residence. Upon arrival officers met with the woman outside, who said she and former boyfriend had a verbal argument over him cheating on her and he was the one who called police. She said she wanted to gather her belongings and leave. Officers then spoke with the boyfriend, who said she could get her things at any time. The woman gathered some personal belongings and clothing prior to leaving in her vehicle, and said she will be back at a later time.

Police received a call about a man at 3700 Webb Road. Police found the man asleep in the grass, covered in dirt and bugs. The man appeared to be dehydrated. Police woke him up and asked why he was lying out in the grass. The man immediately responded, asking for shelter. Police called for EMS. HCEMS arrived on scene and evaluated the man. HCEMS cleared him and he refused to go to the hospital. Police transported the man to the Community Kitchen on 11th Street.

A woman on E. 3rd Street called police about damage to her car caused by a collision. She said she had a crack in her windshield that was not there prior to this incident. Police did notice a small crack in her windshield, but with the fact that there was no damage, no dent and no paint transfer on either vehicle involved, police determined that it was not likely to have been caused by this collision.

A man told police he is a door dasher and he was leaving Taco Mac on Market Street. He said a black Nissan van was stopped in the middle of the road without any hazards and nothing obstructing its travel. He said he honked his horn to alert the driver to move along. After he went around the driver, the driver then began following him for some time, acting aggressively and making obscene gestures, and then eventually stopped following him. He said the driver was a heavy-set white male, the vehicle displayed a GA tag, which returned to a woman in Statesboro, Ga.

Police responded to a counterfeiting/forgery at the Walmart, 550 Cummings Hwy. A loss prevention manager told police a black female and a black male entered the store and returned items. The pair then gathered items and checked out. The woman performed two transactions each $138.73. The female then paid for each transaction using counterfeit $100 bills, four in total. The pair then exited the store and left the area in a black Cadillac (IL tag). Police identified the VIN # and the owner to be a man from Chicago. Police learned the pair had run this particular scam in Walmart stores spanning from Illinois to Tennessee. The pair have stolen approximately $14,000 from numerous Walmart stores. The pair had committed the same act at the Gunbarrel Walmart just prior to hitting the one on Cummings Highway. Surveillance photos of the two have been added to the report. No suspect information has been gathered in any of the thefts. The counterfeit bills were entered into Property, made releasable to the Secret Service.