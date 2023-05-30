Latest Headlines

Pair Convicted In Murder Of Rossville Man Face Life Prison Sentences

  • Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Two 23-year-olds from Huntsville, Ala., face life prison sentences plus five years after their conviction in the death of a 28-year-old Rossville man, District Attorney Clay Fuller said.

Sentencing for Eric Dodds and Johntae Collier will be June 29 at 1 p.m. at the courthouse in LaFayette. A Walker County jury last week found them guilty of felony murder and other charges in the shooting death of Dakota Bradshaw.

At sentencing they could receive as much as life in prison without the possibility of parole, it was stated.

A woman who was with the defendants at the time of the slaying last Aug. 1, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on Tuesday. Dajah Collins had told investigators what she remembered about the slaying.

A fourth defendant, 27-year-old Darious Woods, is also charged with murder in the case. He was arrested in Chattanooga earlier and taken to Clarksville, Tn., where he is also charged with murder. Authorities said Woods was present at the Bradshaw murder. A GBI agent said Woods had killed two people previous to the Bradshaw incident.

DA Fuller said the victim "was gunned down in a senseless act of violence" at his home on E. Peachtree Street. He was shot as he stood by a window.

He said such violence might be tolerated in Chicago (where he said 50 were shot and 10 killed over the Memorial Day weekend), Manhattan or Portland, but not in Walker County.

The DA said Dakota Bradshaw "always had a smile on his face. He graduated near the top of his class and was hoping for a career in cybersecurity."

GBI Agent Joe Montgomery called it "a complex case with defendants in two different states" other than where the killing occurred. He and Sheriff Steve Wilson praised the cooperation on the part of law enforcement and the long hours worked.

Officials said the investigation involved over 70 search warrants and numerous hours poring over social media posts involving the suspects. Several cellphones were also examined, it was stated.

At an earlier preliminary hearing, GBI Agent Daniel Nicholson said Ms. Collins had revealed details about what happened that August afternoon. He said the group had come to Rossville to retrieve a blue Dodge Challenger that was registered under Collier’s name.

He said Ms. Collins had been directed to drive off with the Challenger, which was on the Bradshaw property. He said Ms. Collins drove with the others to the scene in a red truck.

She related that Dodds was highly emotional and was “crying in rage.” She said he was carrying a rifle.

Ms. Collins said she heard four-to-five gunshots as she ran over to the Challenger, it was testified.

Latest Headlines
Pair Convicted In Murder Of Rossville Man Face Life Prison Sentences
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2023
Trion Man Arrested For Arson In Walker County
Trion Man Arrested For Arson In Walker County
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2023
VIDEO: Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Interviewed On Mix 104.1
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2023
Oct. 3 Trial Date Set For Former House Speaker Casada, Aide Cothren
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2023
Georgia Tech Football Star Lenny Snow Dies At 76
Georgia Tech Football Star Lenny Snow Dies At 76
  • Sports
  • 5/30/2023
Randy Smith: Coaching Youth Baseball - Priceless
Randy Smith: Coaching Youth Baseball - Priceless
  • Sports
  • 5/30/2023
Breaking News
Trion Man Arrested For Arson In Walker County
Trion Man Arrested For Arson In Walker County
  • 5/30/2023

A Trion man stands accused of arson following a multi-jurisdictional investigation into an intentionally set fire. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Curtis Rogers, 34, over the ... more

VIDEO: Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Interviewed On Mix 104.1
  • 5/30/2023

more

Person Shot Monday Night In Chattanooga
  • 5/30/2023

Chattanooga Police were advised at 11:29 p.m. on Monday of a shooting victim at a local hospital. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. Vague ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/30/2023
Baby Deer Is Rescued - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/30/2023
Police Blotter: Man Thinks Troublesome Neighbor Spraypainted His Yard; Man Becomes Angry When People Refuse To Give Him Money
  • 5/30/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/30/2023
Olive Street Attic Fire Displaces 2 Adults, Child
Olive Street Attic Fire Displaces 2 Adults, Child
  • 5/29/2023
Opinion
Full Of Admiration For County Clerk Bill Knowles
  • 5/30/2023
Mayor Tim Kelly: Honoring America's Heroes
Mayor Tim Kelly: Honoring America's Heroes
  • 5/28/2023
A New England Memorial Day
  • 5/29/2023
TWRA: Regulation For The Sake Of Regulation Or Money?
  • 5/29/2023
Are You Smarter Than A 3rd Grader?
  • 5/29/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Is it Time For 9 SEC League Football Games?
  • 5/30/2023
Randy Smith: Coaching Youth Baseball - Priceless
Randy Smith: Coaching Youth Baseball - Priceless
  • 5/30/2023
Georgia Tech Football Star Lenny Snow Dies At 76
Georgia Tech Football Star Lenny Snow Dies At 76
  • 5/30/2023
Lookouts Pitcher Tommy Eveld Named Pitcher Of The Week
  • 5/30/2023
PHOTOS: 2023 Chattanooga Chase
  • 5/29/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Community Centers Extend Operational Hours
  • 5/30/2023
Tennessee American Water Hosts Pool Party For Chambliss Center For Children
  • 5/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Kick The Can
Jerry Summers: Kick The Can
  • 5/29/2023
Reality And Memory: The Experience Of Sam Watkins At The Battle Of Chickamauga
  • 5/30/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 5/30/2023
Entertainment
Library Presents A Life Of Sorrow, The Life And Times Of Carter Stanley
  • 5/30/2023
Chattanooga Youth Symphony Hosts Auditions
  • 5/26/2023
Best of Grizzard - Health Wisdom
Best of Grizzard - Health Wisdom
  • 5/30/2023
Rachel Baiman Plays At Woodshop Listening Room June 9
  • 5/26/2023
Best of Grizzard- Pig Valves Again
Best of Grizzard- Pig Valves Again
  • 5/26/2023
Opinion
Full Of Admiration For County Clerk Bill Knowles
  • 5/30/2023
Mayor Tim Kelly: Honoring America's Heroes
Mayor Tim Kelly: Honoring America's Heroes
  • 5/28/2023
A New England Memorial Day
  • 5/29/2023
Dining
Honest Pint Closes Its Doors
  • 5/29/2023
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
  • 5/19/2023
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
  • 5/18/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 8.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/30/2023
Market Street Partners Promotes Derek Daniel And James Purgason To Partner Positions
Market Street Partners Promotes Derek Daniel And James Purgason To Partner Positions
  • 5/30/2023
2023 Leadership Chattanooga Class Graduates
  • 5/26/2023
Real Estate
City And EPB Partner To Enhance Energy Resilience For Emergency Resources
  • 5/25/2023
Aslan Closes On $23 Million In Equity Funding For New Developments, Welcomes New Team Members
  • 5/25/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 18-24
  • 5/25/2023
Student Scene
Graphic Novel Worth Thousands Of Words To UTC Athletic Training Students
Graphic Novel Worth Thousands Of Words To UTC Athletic Training Students
  • 5/30/2023
GNTC Foundation Awards Gene Haas Scholarships
  • 5/30/2023
5th Annual Chattanooga Fab Institute Is June 7
  • 5/26/2023
Living Well
Blood Assurance Seeking Donors For Upcoming Competition
  • 5/29/2023
American Red Cross Recognizes Volunteer Achievements
  • 5/26/2023
The Health Department Announces Safety Tips Ahead Of The Summer Season
  • 5/26/2023
Memories
Historical Association Celebrates Acquisition Of 102-Year-Old Soddy Bank Building
Historical Association Celebrates Acquisition Of 102-Year-Old Soddy Bank Building
  • 5/25/2023
Charleston Recreation Board Hosts First Annual Founder’s Day Event June 10
  • 5/24/2023
Books In Historic Chattanooga Photo Series Still Available
  • 5/22/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Releases Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Boating Report
  • 5/30/2023
Chickamauga Lake Cleanup Weekend Is June 9-10
Chickamauga Lake Cleanup Weekend Is June 9-10
  • 5/30/2023
Second Public Wild Turkey Observation Survey Is June 1-Aug. 31
  • 5/30/2023
Travel
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open On Thursday
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open On Thursday
  • 5/30/2023
Lexington, Virginia: An Ideal Getaway For Enjoying The Bounty Of The Blue Ridge Mountains
  • 5/27/2023
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
  • 5/23/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Recognizing The Wartime Dead And The Cause For Which They Died
Bob Tamasy: Recognizing The Wartime Dead And The Cause For Which They Died
  • 5/29/2023
Crosspath Church VBS Is June 1-4
  • 5/28/2023
Allison Bright New Associate Minister To Children, Youth And Families At First Christian Church
Allison Bright New Associate Minister To Children, Youth And Families At First Christian Church
  • 5/24/2023
Obituaries
Jerry Allen Frost
Jerry Allen Frost
  • 5/30/2023
Bruce T. Larkins
Bruce T. Larkins
  • 5/30/2023
Wanda Katherine DeFord Wilmoth
Wanda Katherine DeFord Wilmoth
  • 5/30/2023
Area Obituaries
Haggard, Claude Eugene (Cleveland)
  • 5/30/2023
Elrod, Lelah "Joyce" (Cleveland)
Elrod, Lelah "Joyce" (Cleveland)
  • 5/30/2023
Parsons, Frank Clay (Cleveland)
Parsons, Frank Clay (Cleveland)
  • 5/29/2023