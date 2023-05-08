Tip Of Possible Hostage Situation Results In Arrest Of Person With Active Warrants

Police were notified that there were two people being held hostage at this location.



Responding officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of the room but were initially unsuccessful. Conflicting information further complicated the ability to confirm the validity of the call. Chattanooga Police responded to a tip of a possible hostage situation at 7707 Lee Highway.



Members of the Hostage Negotiations Team were able to make contact with the occupants of the room after more than an hour of communication via public address. The occupants of the room told police that no one had been held against their will.



After checking all statements and occupants, it was discovered that one person had active warrants and was arrested.