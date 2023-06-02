Funeral Rites Will Be Monday At Brentwood For Chattanooga Ironman Participant Who Died After Accident

A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Brentwood United Methodist Church for Marshall Scott Martin, 58, who died after a bicycle accident during the Chattanooga Ironman.

Mr. Martin, a Chattanooga native who lived at Brentwood, Tn., passed away on May 29 in Nashville.

He struck his head following the accident in Walker County, Ga., near Highway 2A.

Mr. Martin was born to Marvin and Sarah Martin on Jan. 4, 1965. He went to school at UTC, graduating in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. He also held a certification from The Wharton School in Executive Leadership.

He married Erin Collins on Oct. 12, 1996 in Brentwood. Their daughter is Sarah Catherine Martin.

Mr. Martin worked as an executive and business coach for a wide range of companies from small start-ups to large enterprises. He was an avid coach, athlete, and competitor having completed 8 Full Ironmans, 50 half Ironmans, 500+ triathlons, 200+ bike races, and 13 marathons.

His family said, "He was as goofy as he was serious, dedicated as he was driven, a sweet tooth as much as a health nut, a challenger as much as he was a supporter. He swam, ran, and biked all over the country on his way to countless finish lines and now he has finished his best race of all- earning his final finisher medal."

He was the younger brother of Stump Martin, who was a Chattanooga sports personality, parks director and youth coach.

Another brother Michael Chig Martin, survives.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Brentwood United Methodist Church.

Dr. Davis Chappell will officiate at the funeral.

Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial.

The family said, "To celebrate in true Marshall fashion, the family kindly requests that everyone opt to wear their brightest colors in lieu of wearing black. To further fit the 'Marshall uniform', please also join in by wearing your nicest baseball caps."

Pallbearers will be Michael Chig Martin, Madison Martin, McKenzie Martin, Xan Nicolou, Robert Smith Collins III, David Gilfillan, Smith Collins, and Keller Collins.



Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Spaero Triathlon Team, Working Triathlete Team, Petra employees (The Petra family/ Petrans), and any former teammates, training partners, or competitors with whom Marshall has competed or trained.