Air Pollution Control Bureau Issues Red Alert Due To Canada Wildfires Smoke

  • Thursday, June 29, 2023

The Air Pollution Control Bureau issued a red alert for the air quality in Chattanooga, due to smoke from wildfires in Canada.

Air quality is currently in the unhealthy range at 151.

The alert from the bureau said, "Everyone should take steps to reduce exposure. Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard. Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors. Be active outdoors when air quality is better."

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens – take any of these steps to reduce exposure:
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
- Keep outdoor activities short.
- Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

