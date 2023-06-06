Woman Struck Multiple Times Before Her Car Is Taken

Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a carjacking in the 4700 block of Metro Park Lane at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.



Police located a woman at the scene, suffering from a non-life threatening injury. Police were told that a man and woman had an altercation. During the altercation, the male suspect struck the victim multiple times in the face.



The suspect allegedly went into the victim's purse and took her keys to her vehicle then left the scene.



The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.