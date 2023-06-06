Woman Struck Multiple Times Before Her Car Is Taken

The City Council voted on Tuesday to confirm the appointment by Mayor Tim Kelly of Mark Heinzer as the administrator for the Wastewater Department.
Mayor Kelly said, “Mark has been leading ... more
The city has paid $77,620 to clean up a homeless camp under the Veterans Bridge.
The work was done by ServPro under an "emergency purchase."
Officials said the encampment was a bio hazard ... more
The City Council on Tuesday voted to appoint Mike Mallen as the city's Administrative Hearing Officer (AHO).
He was given a four-year term starting Wednesday.
Officials said attorney Mallen ... more