Latest Headlines

Woman Struck Multiple Times Before Her Car Is Taken

  • Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a carjacking in the 4700 block of Metro Park Lane at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police located a woman at the scene, suffering from a non-life threatening injury. Police were told that a man and woman had an altercation. During the altercation, the male suspect struck the victim multiple times in the face.

The suspect allegedly went into the victim's purse and took her keys to her vehicle then left the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is on-going and no arrests have yet been made.
Latest Headlines
Mark Heinzer Named To Oversee City Wastewater Department
Mark Heinzer Named To Oversee City Wastewater Department
  • Breaking News
  • 6/6/2023
City Pays $77,620 To Clean Up Homeless Camp Under Veterans Bridge
  • Breaking News
  • 6/6/2023
Mike Mallen Chosen City's Administrative Hearing Officer
Mike Mallen Chosen City's Administrative Hearing Officer
  • Breaking News
  • 6/6/2023
Woman Struck Multiple Times Before Her Car Is Taken
  • Breaking News
  • 6/6/2023
Woman Drowns After Car Plunges Into Sequatchie River; Grandson Swims To Safety
  • Breaking News
  • 6/6/2023
Woman Arrested After Man's Body Found In Barrel At Motel 6 On Lee Highway
Woman Arrested After Man's Body Found In Barrel At Motel 6 On Lee Highway
  • Breaking News
  • 6/6/2023
Breaking News
Mark Heinzer Named To Oversee City Wastewater Department
Mark Heinzer Named To Oversee City Wastewater Department
  • 6/6/2023

The City Council voted on Tuesday to confirm the appointment by Mayor Tim Kelly of Mark Heinzer as the administrator for the Wastewater Department. Mayor Kelly said, “Mark has been leading ... more

City Pays $77,620 To Clean Up Homeless Camp Under Veterans Bridge
  • 6/6/2023

The city has paid $77,620 to clean up a homeless camp under the Veterans Bridge. The work was done by ServPro under an "emergency purchase." Officials said the encampment was a bio hazard ... more

Mike Mallen Chosen City's Administrative Hearing Officer
Mike Mallen Chosen City's Administrative Hearing Officer
  • 6/6/2023

The City Council on Tuesday voted to appoint Mike Mallen as the city's Administrative Hearing Officer (AHO). He was given a four-year term starting Wednesday. Officials said attorney Mallen ... more

Breaking News
Woman Struck Multiple Times Before Her Car Is Taken
  • 6/6/2023
Woman Drowns After Car Plunges Into Sequatchie River; Grandson Swims To Safety
  • 6/6/2023
Woman Arrested After Man's Body Found In Barrel At Motel 6 On Lee Highway
Woman Arrested After Man's Body Found In Barrel At Motel 6 On Lee Highway
  • 6/6/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/6/2023
Man, 27, Charged In Brainerd Home Invasion
Man, 27, Charged In Brainerd Home Invasion
  • 6/6/2023
Opinion
Remembering Ed Buice, Gone Too Soon
  • 6/5/2023
Are Our Community Priorities Trees And Bridges? - And Response (2)
  • 6/4/2023
UT Athletic Department Is In Capable Hands
  • 6/6/2023
Support For Red Bank FY23/24 budget
  • 6/4/2023
Why I'm Leery Of Civilian Patrols
  • 6/3/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Athletic Director Danny White Is Building Something Special At Tennessee
  • 6/6/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Lose Only Ashley Rogers, But That's A Huge Loss
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Lose Only Ashley Rogers, But That's A Huge Loss
  • 6/6/2023
Lee's Carpenter Announces Retirement As Athletic Director
  • 6/5/2023
Dan Fleser: Florida State Homers Too Much For Lady Vols, Who Exit CWS
Dan Fleser: Florida State Homers Too Much For Lady Vols, Who Exit CWS
  • 6/5/2023
Randy Smith: Best Game I've Ever Seen
Randy Smith: Best Game I've Ever Seen
  • 6/5/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Fire Department New Station 15 Has Groundbreaking Thursday
Chattanooga Fire Department New Station 15 Has Groundbreaking Thursday
  • 6/6/2023
Wreath Laying Ceremony At U.S. Colored Troops Monument Is Saturday
  • 6/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Preserve Chattanooga Public Poll Paradox
Jerry Summers: Preserve Chattanooga Public Poll Paradox
  • 6/5/2023
Chattanooga Zoo Ice Cream Safari Is June 17
  • 6/6/2023
Central Avenue Southbound Emergency Closure Announced
  • 6/6/2023
Entertainment
Southern Soul Is At Nightfall Friday
Southern Soul Is At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/6/2023
WFLI Adds Good Morning Chattanooga From NewsChannel 9 To "The Talk Of Chattanooga"
  • 6/6/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Advice To Newly Divorced No. 4
Best Of Grizzard - Advice To Newly Divorced No. 4
  • 6/6/2023
Chattanooga Film Festival Announces Final Wave Of Events
  • 6/6/2023
The Chattanooga Film Festival Conjures First Wave
  • 6/3/2023
Opinion
Remembering Ed Buice, Gone Too Soon
  • 6/5/2023
Are Our Community Priorities Trees And Bridges? - And Response (2)
  • 6/4/2023
UT Athletic Department Is In Capable Hands
  • 6/6/2023
Dining
Old Man Rivers Table & Tavern Makes Debut In Old House Off Signal Mountain Road
  • 6/2/2023
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
  • 5/31/2023
Honest Pint Closes Its Doors
  • 5/29/2023
Business
Chamber Gets 182-Acre Site At Enterprise South To Show To Prospects
  • 6/5/2023
Chattanooga Airport Names 2 Members To Leadership Team
Chattanooga Airport Names 2 Members To Leadership Team
  • 6/5/2023
SE Tennessee Business Networking International Wins Chattanooga Area Chamber Small Business Award
  • 6/5/2023
Real Estate
Fort Wood Home Long Occupied By The Tins Goes On The Market
  • 6/5/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For May
  • 6/3/2023
Tomorrow Building Gets 2nd Location At North Chattanooga Site
Tomorrow Building Gets 2nd Location At North Chattanooga Site
  • 6/2/2023
Student Scene
Gig City Goes Quantum Doubles World Quantum Day Participation Goal
  • 6/6/2023
High School Student Earns Associate Degree In Mechatronics At CSCC
High School Student Earns Associate Degree In Mechatronics At CSCC
  • 6/6/2023
Chattanooga Local Dedicates Career To Providing Free Legal Representation For Underserved Populations
Chattanooga Local Dedicates Career To Providing Free Legal Representation For Underserved Populations
  • 6/5/2023
Living Well
HAPPY SHOES Project Launches Children’s Backpack Program At Erlanger Children's Hospital
HAPPY SHOES Project Launches Children’s Backpack Program At Erlanger Children's Hospital
  • 6/6/2023
Abba's House Launches Community Food Pantry June 13
  • 6/6/2023
Cempa Community Care To Hold 13th Annual Dining Out For Life
  • 6/6/2023
Memories
Tennessee State Library & Archives Hosts Family-Friendly Statehood Day Celebration June 3
  • 6/2/2023
Sam Hall Presents History Of Chattanooga In Pictures June 12
  • 6/1/2023
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
  • 5/31/2023
Outdoors
Community Meeting On Chickamauga Battlefield Connector Trail In Walker County Set For June 19
Community Meeting On Chickamauga Battlefield Connector Trail In Walker County Set For June 19
  • 6/5/2023
1 Killed In Norris Lake Boat Collision
  • 6/4/2023
Tennessee's Bobby Wilson 2023 Free Fishing Day Is June 10
  • 6/5/2023
Travel
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
  • 6/6/2023
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
  • 5/30/2023
Lexington, Virginia: An Ideal Getaway For Enjoying The Bounty Of The Blue Ridge Mountains
  • 5/27/2023
Church
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist To Honor Ruby Westfield For 77-Year Music Ministry June 11
  • 6/6/2023
Bob Tamasy: More Connected Than Ever, But Desperately Alone
Bob Tamasy: More Connected Than Ever, But Desperately Alone
  • 6/5/2023
Resurrected Baptist Church To Host Community Outreach Event On June 24
  • 6/5/2023
Obituaries
George Angel
George Angel
  • 6/6/2023
Tiffany Vines Neese
Tiffany Vines Neese
  • 6/6/2023
Emily Christine Schreiber
Emily Christine Schreiber
  • 6/6/2023
Area Obituaries
Hayes, Vilinda (Dalton)
Hayes, Vilinda (Dalton)
  • 6/6/2023
Saldana, Darlene (Dalton)
Saldana, Darlene (Dalton)
  • 6/6/2023
Cook, Michael James (Dalton)
Cook, Michael James (Dalton)
  • 6/6/2023