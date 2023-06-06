Mark Heinzer Named To Oversee City Wastewater Department

The City Council voted on Tuesday to confirm the appointment by Mayor Tim Kelly of Mark Heinzer as the administrator for the Wastewater Department.

“Mark has been leading our Wastewater division and now department on an interim basis for a couple of years, and I couldn’t be happier to make it official. As we conducted a national search for a new Administrator this spring, it became crystal clear that Mark is the best candidate for this job.

Mayor Kelly said,

"Over the last two years, Mark has led his teams and the department with our One Chattanooga values and goals at the forefront, making significant progress in terms of our day to day operations, team, culture, and toward the overarching goal to improve the overall performance of Chattanooga’s sewer system.

While there is much work yet to be done – from major upgrades and revisions to several sections of the system including pipe replacement, upgrades to the Moccasin Bend Environmental Campus and operational audits across the board – Mark is eminently qualified and the right person for the job moving forward.”