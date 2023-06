The Bode, a vintage hotel featuring 54 overnight accomodations that range from one to three bedrooms, all containing full kitchens and livingrooms, has been sold for $17,500,000.The lobby hosts game tables, cafes, multiple lounges and working areas.The 81,174 sq. ft. building was constructed in 2016 and sits on a .32 acre lot.The property was sold to Clemons On Chestnut LLC by Lowe 3X5 Chattanooga LLC.