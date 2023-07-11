Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLARD, SHAD JOSEPH 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BALLOU, DASHAUN MARQUAILL 
1607 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

BENNING, JAJUAN 
2709 CITICO AVE APT X9 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

BOWLING, TOREZ LADELL 
4924 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CLAY, DEMOND RASHAD 
1013 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112576 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

COLEMAN, KADARRIUS REZADION 
4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101560 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COLINDRES HERNANDES, ALBERTO FILADEFO 
6202 MELTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
FISHING WITHOUT LICENSE

DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE 
111 N MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374192332 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DUPREE, CHARLES WILBUR 
1820 FOWL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374072822 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON 
3908 JASMINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HARPER, JERRELL DEVON 
5607 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162419 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HAWK, MELANIE DAWN 
1924 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 373431567 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HENRY, AUSTIN JAMES TYLER 
500 REPRESENTATIVE JOHN LEWIS WAY NORTH NASHVILLE, 37208 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOPKINS, CALEB MICHAEL 
3414 MONTVIEW DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HUDSON, MARIA NICHOLE 
6432 MILLSTREAM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL PILLS)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (XANAX PILLS)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT UNDER $1,000
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON, ALIYAH KIANA 
4326 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER 1,000

JOHNSON, TYCHIUS ORONYAE 
2811 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KIRK, CAREY DEWITT 
1854 S BOYD DR ROCKY FACE, 307400000 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER LANE USAGE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEE, JAMES WILLIAM RILEY 
3699 N HIGHWAY 27 LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING SUSPENDED
DRIVING SUSPENDED
DRIVING SUSPENDED

MARSH, ALLEN CORTEZ 
1436 NOCOSEKA TRL APT Q7 ANNISTON, 36207 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MITCHELL, GORDON CHASE 

Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DE JANERIAN 
2602 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PIERCE, LAKITA FAY 
538 GADD RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37443 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PIERCE, PORSCHER NICOLE 
457 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041466 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

POWERS, ROGER ALLEN 
1232 S SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

PRESTON, TYSEAN LIVELL 
2417 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

ROACH, ELIZABETH 
4826 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR 
HOMELE , 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSS, DARVIN LEE 
2017 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SARTIN, ANDREW DEWAYNE 
115 Snyder Cir Ringgold, 307366421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL 
8514 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FALSE REPORTS

SKUDLAREK, MATTHEW DAVID 
218 W 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081105 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND 
1704 CARSON AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION OF METHAMP

TONEY, CHARLES DESHON 
117 COLONY CIRLCE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA 
3905 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

WOODALL, MICHAEL ANTON 
603 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ALLARD, SHAD JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/21/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ARNOLD, CHRISTAIN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/03/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
BALLOU, DASHAUN MARQUAILL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
BENNING, JAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/13/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/08/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOWLING, TOREZ LADELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CASTLE, TAYLOR DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • ESCAPE
CLAY, DEMOND RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/10/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
COLEMAN, KADARRIUS REZADION
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/18/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COLINDRES HERNANDES, ALBERTO FILADEFO
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/14/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
  • FISHING WITHOUT LICENSE
DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/25/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
GARCIA, HUGO ERNESTO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HARPER, JERRELL DEVON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HAWK, MELANIE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/06/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HENRY, AUSTIN JAMES TYLER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOPKINS, CALEB MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/03/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HUDSON, MARIA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/09/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL PILLS)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (XANAX PILLS)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, ALIYAH KIANA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000
JOHNSON, LAMUEL M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, TYCHIUS ORONYAE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JULIAN, ANTHONY NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/07/2005
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KIRK, CAREY DEWITT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/26/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPROPER LANE USAGE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEE, JAMES WILLIAM RILEY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/19/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING SUSPENDED
  • DRIVING SUSPENDED
  • DRIVING SUSPENDED
MARSH, ALLEN CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCNEALY, JAMALE DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MITCHELL, GORDON CHASE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DE JANERIAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PIERCE, LAKITA FAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/09/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PIERCE, PORSCHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/03/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
POWERS, ROGER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/10/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
PRESTON, TYSEAN LIVELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
REESE, RODNEY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/13/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
ROACH, ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 01/09/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSS, DARVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/10/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SANDERS, DAYLON RAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/05/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • FALSE REPORTS
SKUDLAREK, MATTHEW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/09/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION OF METHAMP
STALLION, ORLANDO DJUAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/07/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STOJNIC, MLADEN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/29/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, NIKOLAS WILLIAM CONNER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/11/2005
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
WOODALL, MICHAEL ANTON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/11/2023
Town Hall Discusses Latest Laws Effecting Education
  • Breaking News
  • 7/10/2023
Lyndell Dunnigan, 27, Was Man Struck Crossing Highway 58
  • Breaking News
  • 7/10/2023
TBI Crime Report Says Murder, Rape, Kidnapping All Decreased
  • Breaking News
  • 7/10/2023
Former State Democratic Party Chairman, State Senator Dies From Jet Ski Injuries
Former State Democratic Party Chairman, State Senator Dies From Jet Ski Injuries
  • Breaking News
  • 7/10/2023
Dalton Police Seek Information On 2 People Using Stolen Credit Cards
Dalton Police Seek Information On 2 People Using Stolen Credit Cards
  • Breaking News
  • 7/10/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Reports Fake Police Are Stealing His Car; Woman Asleep In Her Car Said Brakes Weren’t Working
  • 7/11/2023

Police were dispatched to E. 8 th Street on a report of a possible vehicle theft. An officer attempted to enter the apartment complex to make contact with the man reporting the theft. The breezeway ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/11/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLARD, SHAD JOSEPH 727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY ... more

Town Hall Discusses Latest Laws Effecting Education
  • 7/10/2023

School Board member Ben Connor of District 6 hosted a town hall meeting Monday night with briefings of the latest laws effecting education that were passed by the Tennessee General Assembly in ... more

Breaking News
Lyndell Dunnigan, 27, Was Man Struck Crossing Highway 58
  • 7/10/2023
TBI Crime Report Says Murder, Rape, Kidnapping All Decreased
  • 7/10/2023
Former State Democratic Party Chairman, State Senator Dies From Jet Ski Injuries
Former State Democratic Party Chairman, State Senator Dies From Jet Ski Injuries
  • 7/10/2023
Dalton Police Seek Information On 2 People Using Stolen Credit Cards
Dalton Police Seek Information On 2 People Using Stolen Credit Cards
  • 7/10/2023
Torez Bowling Arrested For June 22nd Shooting On West 13th Street
  • 7/10/2023
Opinion
Accountability For Taxpayer Money
  • 7/10/2023
Hamilton County Schools Lowers Academic Standards Due To COVID
  • 7/10/2023
Time For Chattanooga Leadership To Stop Blaming The County
  • 7/10/2023
An Activist, Discriminatory MAGA SCOTUS - And Response
  • 7/10/2023
Every Combat Pilot Deserves The Highest Award
  • 7/10/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Nikki McCray-Penson Was One Of The Greatest Lady Vols
Dan Fleser: Nikki McCray-Penson Was One Of The Greatest Lady Vols
  • 7/8/2023
Randy Smith: No Surprise That Skenes Tabbed First
Randy Smith: No Surprise That Skenes Tabbed First
  • 7/10/2023
Lookouts Lose 5-1 At Trash Pandas
  • 7/10/2023
Mocs Basketball Tickets Now On Sale
  • 7/10/2023
Chattanooga FC Wins Battle Of Unbeatens
  • 7/9/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Fireflies And Grandchildren
Life With Ferris: Fireflies And Grandchildren
  • 7/10/2023
New Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features Local And Regional Artists
  • 7/10/2023
Jerry Summers: Atlanta Braves, Washington Redskins, And Cleveland Indians
Jerry Summers: Atlanta Braves, Washington Redskins, And Cleveland Indians
  • 7/10/2023
SoLit Offers Free Spark Creative Writing Workshop For Teens
  • 7/10/2023
Upcoming Construction Road Closures
  • 7/10/2023
Entertainment
Something Rotten Musical Comes To Chattanooga Theatre Centre July 21-Aug. 6
Something Rotten Musical Comes To Chattanooga Theatre Centre July 21-Aug. 6
  • 7/10/2023
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Entertains Thousands In Rhea County
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Entertains Thousands In Rhea County
  • 7/8/2023
“The Afters” Nightfall After Party Series Begins Friday
  • 7/6/2023
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Entertains Thousands In Southeast Tennessee
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Entertains Thousands In Southeast Tennessee
  • 7/6/2023
Velvet Chair Experience Is July 30
Velvet Chair Experience Is July 30
  • 7/6/2023
Opinion
Accountability For Taxpayer Money
  • 7/10/2023
Hamilton County Schools Lowers Academic Standards Due To COVID
  • 7/10/2023
Time For Chattanooga Leadership To Stop Blaming The County
  • 7/10/2023
Dining
Couple Starts Mystic Lobster Roll Restaurant In East Brainerd After New Jersey Visit
  • 7/6/2023
2nd Downtown Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl Celebrates Cool Treats On National Ice Cream Day
2nd Downtown Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl Celebrates Cool Treats On National Ice Cream Day
  • 7/6/2023
Local Panera Bread Units Have New Owner
  • 6/28/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 6.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 7/10/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chattanooga Business Owner Becky Blaesing
  • 7/10/2023
BrightBridge Capital Adds Ruby Cash As SBA Loan Officer
BrightBridge Capital Adds Ruby Cash As SBA Loan Officer
  • 7/10/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Smart Home Tech That Enhances Home Efficiency
  • 7/5/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 7/4/2023
Steven Sharpe: How To Host A Sizzling Summer Open House
Steven Sharpe: How To Host A Sizzling Summer Open House
  • 6/29/2023
Student Scene
Summer Honors 2023 Welcomes Over 200 Students To Lee
  • 7/10/2023
Local Teacher Receives $5,000 Grant From DAR
Local Teacher Receives $5,000 Grant From DAR
  • 7/10/2023
Freedoms Foundation Honors Local Students
Freedoms Foundation Honors Local Students
  • 7/10/2023
Living Well
Donors Needed In July To Prevent A Blood Shortage
  • 7/10/2023
Lifespring Community Health Adds New Behavioral Health Team
  • 7/10/2023
Revive Dental Welcomes 2 New Doctors
Revive Dental Welcomes 2 New Doctors
  • 7/10/2023
Memories
Dickie Matthews Almost Got To Play For Lawrence Welk
  • 7/5/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
  • 7/7/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Reflections Of WDOD
  • 6/22/2023
Outdoors
Female Boater Who Died At Boone Lake Is Identified
  • 7/6/2023
TDOT Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Litter Grant Program
TDOT Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Litter Grant Program
  • 7/5/2023
North River Civic Center Has New Gardening Series
  • 7/2/2023
Travel
Aquarium Again Helps With Resupplying Tennessee River With Sturgeon
Aquarium Again Helps With Resupplying Tennessee River With Sturgeon
  • 7/6/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, UnEarthed
  • 6/28/2023
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
  • 6/27/2023
Church
Sonlife Quartet Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Sunday
Sonlife Quartet Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Sunday
  • 7/10/2023
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes Hindsight Is The Best Sight
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes Hindsight Is The Best Sight
  • 7/10/2023
"When The Past Gets In Your Eyes" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 7/10/2023
Obituaries
Harold Lee Hustead
Harold Lee Hustead
  • 7/10/2023
Earl McDowell
Earl McDowell
  • 7/10/2023
Geraldine Johnson Mulkey
Geraldine Johnson Mulkey
  • 7/10/2023
Area Obituaries
Price, Joyce Reba (Cleveland)
Price, Joyce Reba (Cleveland)
  • 7/8/2023
Self, Brad (Cleveland)
Self, Brad (Cleveland)
  • 7/8/2023
Stewart, Daniel Tyler (Cleveland)
Stewart, Daniel Tyler (Cleveland)
  • 7/8/2023