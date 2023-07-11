Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLARD, SHAD JOSEPH
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BALLOU, DASHAUN MARQUAILL
1607 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
BENNING, JAJUAN
2709 CITICO AVE APT X9 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
BOWLING, TOREZ LADELL
4924 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CLAY, DEMOND RASHAD
1013 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112576
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
COLEMAN, KADARRIUS REZADION
4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101560
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COLINDRES HERNANDES, ALBERTO FILADEFO
6202 MELTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
FISHING WITHOUT LICENSE
DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE
111 N MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374192332
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DUPREE, CHARLES WILBUR
1820 FOWL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374072822
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON
3908 JASMINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HARPER, JERRELL DEVON
5607 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162419
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HAWK, MELANIE DAWN
1924 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 373431567
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HENRY, AUSTIN JAMES TYLER
500 REPRESENTATIVE JOHN LEWIS WAY NORTH NASHVILLE, 37208
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOPKINS, CALEB MICHAEL
3414 MONTVIEW DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HUDSON, MARIA NICHOLE
6432 MILLSTREAM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL PILLS)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (XANAX PILLS)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT UNDER $1,000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, ALIYAH KIANA
4326 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER 1,000
JOHNSON, TYCHIUS ORONYAE
2811 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KIRK, CAREY DEWITT
1854 S BOYD DR ROCKY FACE, 307400000
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER LANE USAGE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEE, JAMES WILLIAM RILEY
3699 N HIGHWAY 27 LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING SUSPENDED
DRIVING SUSPENDED
DRIVING SUSPENDED
MARSH, ALLEN CORTEZ
1436 NOCOSEKA TRL APT Q7 ANNISTON, 36207
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MITCHELL, GORDON CHASE
,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DE JANERIAN
2602 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PIERCE, LAKITA FAY
538 GADD RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37443
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PIERCE, PORSCHER NICOLE
457 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041466
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POWERS, ROGER ALLEN
1232 S SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
PRESTON, TYSEAN LIVELL
2417 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
ROACH, ELIZABETH
4826 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR
HOMELE ,
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSS, DARVIN LEE
2017 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SARTIN, ANDREW DEWAYNE
115 Snyder Cir Ringgold, 307366421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL
8514 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FALSE REPORTS
SKUDLAREK, MATTHEW DAVID
218 W 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081105
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND
1704 CARSON AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION OF METHAMP
TONEY, CHARLES DESHON
117 COLONY CIRLCE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA
3905 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
WOODALL, MICHAEL ANTON
603 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLARD, SHAD JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/21/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ARNOLD, CHRISTAIN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/03/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BALLOU, DASHAUN MARQUAILL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BENNING, JAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/13/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/08/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOWLING, TOREZ LADELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|CASTLE, TAYLOR DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CLAY, DEMOND RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/10/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|COLEMAN, KADARRIUS REZADION
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/18/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|COLINDRES HERNANDES, ALBERTO FILADEFO
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/14/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
- FISHING WITHOUT LICENSE
|
|DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/25/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|GARCIA, HUGO ERNESTO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HARPER, JERRELL DEVON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HAWK, MELANIE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/06/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HENRY, AUSTIN JAMES TYLER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOPKINS, CALEB MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/03/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HUDSON, MARIA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/09/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL PILLS)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (XANAX PILLS)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT UNDER $1,000
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|JOHNSON, ALIYAH KIANA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT UNDER 1,000
|
|JOHNSON, LAMUEL M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, TYCHIUS ORONYAE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|JULIAN, ANTHONY NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/07/2005
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KIRK, CAREY DEWITT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/26/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPROPER LANE USAGE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LEE, JAMES WILLIAM RILEY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/19/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING SUSPENDED
- DRIVING SUSPENDED
- DRIVING SUSPENDED
|
|MARSH, ALLEN CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCNEALY, JAMALE DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MITCHELL, GORDON CHASE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DE JANERIAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|PIERCE, LAKITA FAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/09/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PIERCE, PORSCHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/03/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|POWERS, ROGER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/10/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
|
|PRESTON, TYSEAN LIVELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
|
|REESE, RODNEY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/13/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|ROACH, ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 01/09/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROSS, DARVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/10/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERS, DAYLON RAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/05/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|SKUDLAREK, MATTHEW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/09/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION OF METHAMP
|
|STALLION, ORLANDO DJUAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/07/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STOJNIC, MLADEN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/29/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, NIKOLAS WILLIAM CONNER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/11/2005
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|WOODALL, MICHAEL ANTON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|