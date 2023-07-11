Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLARD, SHAD JOSEPH

727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BALLOU, DASHAUN MARQUAILL

1607 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



BENNING, JAJUAN

2709 CITICO AVE APT X9 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONBOWLING, TOREZ LADELL4924 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYCLAY, DEMOND RASHAD1013 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112576Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCOLEMAN, KADARRIUS REZADION4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101560Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCOLINDRES HERNANDES, ALBERTO FILADEFO6202 MELTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWFISHING WITHOUT LICENSEDAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE111 N MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374192332Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)DUPREE, CHARLES WILBUR1820 FOWL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374072822Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON3908 JASMINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HARPER, JERRELL DEVON5607 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162419Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)STOP SIGN VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONNO PROOF OF INSURANCETRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHAWK, MELANIE DAWN1924 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 373431567Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARHENRY, AUSTIN JAMES TYLER500 REPRESENTATIVE JOHN LEWIS WAY NORTH NASHVILLE, 37208Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHOPKINS, CALEB MICHAEL3414 MONTVIEW DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYHUDSON, MARIA NICHOLE6432 MILLSTREAM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL PILLS)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (XANAX PILLS)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT UNDER $1,000FAILURE TO APPEARJOHNSON, ALIYAH KIANA4326 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT UNDER 1,000JOHNSON, TYCHIUS ORONYAE2811 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTKIRK, CAREY DEWITT1854 S BOYD DR ROCKY FACE, 307400000Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPROPER LANE USAGEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCELEE, JAMES WILLIAM RILEY3699 N HIGHWAY 27 LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING SUSPENDEDDRIVING SUSPENDEDDRIVING SUSPENDEDMARSH, ALLEN CORTEZ1436 NOCOSEKA TRL APT Q7 ANNISTON, 36207Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMITCHELL, GORDON CHASEAge at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DE JANERIAN2602 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPIERCE, LAKITA FAY538 GADD RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37443Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPIERCE, PORSCHER NICOLE457 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041466Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOWERS, ROGER ALLEN1232 S SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)PRESTON, TYSEAN LIVELL2417 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00ROACH, ELIZABETH4826 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONROBEY, BLONDEVA STARRHOMELE ,Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROSS, DARVIN LEE2017 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYSARTIN, ANDREW DEWAYNE115 Snyder Cir Ringgold, 307366421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL8514 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)FALSE REPORTSSKUDLAREK, MATTHEW DAVID218 W 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081105Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND1704 CARSON AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION OF METHAMPTONEY, CHARLES DESHON117 COLONY CIRLCE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA3905 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGWOODALL, MICHAEL ANTON603 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ALLARD, SHAD JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/21/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ARNOLD, CHRISTAIN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/03/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY BALLOU, DASHAUN MARQUAILL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/22/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY BENNING, JAJUAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/13/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/08/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWLING, TOREZ LADELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/18/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY CASTLE, TAYLOR DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/10/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

ESCAPE CLAY, DEMOND RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/10/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS COLEMAN, KADARRIUS REZADION

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/18/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT COLINDRES HERNANDES, ALBERTO FILADEFO

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/14/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

FISHING WITHOUT LICENSE

DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/25/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) GARCIA, HUGO ERNESTO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HARPER, JERRELL DEVON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HAWK, MELANIE DAWN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/06/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HENRY, AUSTIN JAMES TYLER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/07/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HOPKINS, CALEB MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/03/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HUDSON, MARIA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/09/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL PILLS)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (XANAX PILLS)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT UNDER $1,000

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, ALIYAH KIANA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/09/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT UNDER 1,000 JOHNSON, LAMUEL M

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/27/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, TYCHIUS ORONYAE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/19/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JULIAN, ANTHONY NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/07/2005

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KIRK, CAREY DEWITT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/26/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPROPER LANE USAGE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE LEE, JAMES WILLIAM RILEY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/19/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING SUSPENDED

DRIVING SUSPENDED

DRIVING SUSPENDED MARSH, ALLEN CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCNEALY, JAMALE DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MITCHELL, GORDON CHASE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DE JANERIAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PIERCE, LAKITA FAY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/09/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PIERCE, PORSCHER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/03/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR POWERS, ROGER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/10/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE) PRESTON, TYSEAN LIVELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00 REESE, RODNEY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/13/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION ROACH, ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 01/09/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSS, DARVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/10/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SANDERS, DAYLON RAY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/05/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/12/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FALSE REPORTS SKUDLAREK, MATTHEW DAVID

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/09/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

