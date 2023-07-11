Teenagers Steal McKee Food Display Props From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Four juveniles were caught on camera stealing McKee food display props inside the Walmart on June 26. The total cost of the theft was $1,600. The juveniles were identified and their parents were contacted. All of the juveniles and their parents met officers at the police department with the stolen items, which were returned to the McKee Food Corporation. No theft charges will be filed.

Officers responded to an alarm at Valvoline Instant Oil Change, in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway.

Everything checked out okay.A two car crash was reported at 4-Corners, Ooltewah Ringgold Road and Apison Pike. There were no injuries.Police responded to the Dutton Lane area of Barnsley Park for an improperly parked auto complaint. Once on scene, a dump truck and large trailer were observed to be parked in an open field off of the roadway. They were not impeding traffic in the area.An individual came to city hall to report that their identity had been stolen after their bank account had been accessed and nearly $1000 had been stolen from their account.An officer responded to the area of Tallant and Edgmon Roads after receiving reports of an elderly person, possibly handicapped, stopping traffic and asking for money. Police saturated the area but no one was found.Residents in the 4600 block of Pierson Drive, in the city’s South District, requested police to make contact with an unknown vehicle that had been seen driving around the neighborhood the last few days. No contact was made.An officer stood by and kept the peace in the 9300 block of Barn Owl Place while personal belongings were retrieved from a residence.A citizen came to the police station to report suspicious activity on their bank account. The citizen advised that no money had been taken but requested a report for future reference.A rear end collision involving two vehicles was reported in the 4800 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.An officer assisted with a broken down vehicle in the 8900 block of Apison Pike.Police and fire department personnel responded to a tree that had fallen across power lines in the 10100 block of Apison Pike, blocking a section of the Greenway in the process. EPB was contacted.A rear end collision involving two vehicles was reported after one vehicle struck another that had slowed down for a speed bump in the 5000 block of University Drive.A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway led to a vehicle occupant’s arrest for a theft warrant out of Hamilton County. The fugitive was transported to the jail.A traffic stop in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license and the passenger charged with possession of marijuana.Officers responded to an alarm at the Collegedale Academy High School. Everything checked out ok.