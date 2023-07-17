Latest Headlines

Fire Department Says 32-Year-Old Man Died In June 30 House Fire On Meadow Lane

  • Monday, July 17, 2023

The Chattanooga Fire Department has released new details in connection with a recent East Chattanooga house fire.

Officials said, "After receiving information from the Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators can now reveal that the accidental blaze claimed the life of a man living in the home."

The fire started when an eye was left on the stove. One man escaped the burning home without injury, but his roommate, Caleb Larkins, 32, did not make it out.

The call came out 4:17 a.m. on June 30 to a home in the 3900 block of Meadow Lane. A black column of smoke was visible as crews rushed to the location.

Red Shift companies found the residence fully involved on arrival with flames coming out of every window and through the roof. A defensive attack was launched with 2.5” lines. A deck gun was used and then a ladder was positioned for a master stream. At one point, the roof collapsed and the floors crumbled. The structure was unstable and unsafe for firefighters to enter. Companies continued targeting hot spots throughout the morning.

The Fire Investigation Division responded, along with Engine 15, Quint 6, Engine 4 and Battalion 3.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours working to fully extinguish the blaze. They located the victim in a bedroom and the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Mr. Larkins passed away as a result of the fire.

Fire officials said, "The CFD offers our condolences to his family and friends."

Latest Headlines
