Woman, 21, Facing Charges In Fatal Hit And Run Accident On July 8

The Chattanooga Police Traffic Division has filed charges in the July 8 hit and run death of Lisa Hill, 60, at 727 East 11th Street.

Angel Waugh, 21, has been issued a criminal summons to appear in General Sessions Court on Aug. 23 on charges of failing to exercise due care and leaving the scene of an accident.

Ms. Hill was crossing East 11th Street at 11 a.m. on July 8, when she was hit by a Nissan Altima. The driver fled the scene.

Ms. Hill was given CPR and taken to the hospital, but died at the hospital from her injuries.

