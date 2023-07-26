Latest Headlines

Woman, 21, Facing Charges In Fatal Hit And Run Accident On July 8

  Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The Chattanooga Police Traffic Division has filed charges in the July 8 hit and run death of Lisa Hill, 60, at 727 East 11th Street.

Angel Waugh, 21, has been issued a criminal summons to appear in General Sessions Court on Aug. 23 on charges of failing to exercise due care and leaving the scene of an accident.

Ms. Hill was crossing East 11th Street at 11 a.m. on July 8, when she was hit by a Nissan Altima. The driver fled the scene.

Ms. Hill was given CPR and taken to the hospital, but died at the hospital from her injuries.

Jury Finds Mrkonjic Guilty Of 1st-Degree Murder Outside Skyzoo Bar
2 Passengers Injured In Small Plane Crash At Chattanooga Airport
East Hamilton's Griffin Law In Sudden Death Playoff To Advance In U.S. Junior Amateur
Urban League Serves Over 400 Hamilton County Students At Annual Event
Did You Know? Push Poll
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Traditional Country By Joshua Hedley Is At Nightfall Friday
Jason Taylor – From Family Business To College Instructor
Tennessee Wesleyan Enters Into Dual Admission Agreement With CSCC
Brittany Kouzniaev Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
Senior Living Community Celebrates Employee’s 22-Year Anniversary
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Uniqueness Of Our Calling
Ascension Lutheran Church Announces Installation Of Deacon Ellen Koester
Duane Craighill Carter
Megan McCullah Burrows
Bobby Radford
Perry, "Pop" Randy (Chickamauga)
Norman, Ray Elton (Cleveland)
