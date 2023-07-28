Bradley County Fire Rescue Chief Shawn Fairbanks Retiring; Jeff Stewart Named Deputy Chief

Bradley County Fire Rescue Chief Shawn Fairbanks is retiring after three decades of service. His last day on the job will be Aug. 25.

Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis said, "Chief Fairbanks has been an invaluable member of Bradley County Fire Rescue and Bradley County EMS, serving with distinction and demonstrating a profound commitment to the welfare of our community.

"From his humble beginnings as a volunteer to his rise to the position of chief, his tenure has been marked by devotion to the safety and well-being of the residents of Bradley County.

"As mayor of Bradley County, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Chief Fairbanks for his long and distinguished service. His leadership, expertise, and dedication have left an indelible mark on the fire service and the lives of countless individuals throughout our region.

"On behalf of the entire community, I extend my warmest congratulations to Chief Fairbanks on his upcoming retirement. His retirement marks the beginning of a new chapter in his life, and I wish him the very best of luck and success in all his future endeavors."

Effective Aug. 26, Deputy Chief Jeff Stewart will step into the role of "interim chief."

County Mayor Davis said, "Deputy Chief Stewart is a seasoned professional with extensive experience within the department, making him well-suited to take on this leadership position. I have full confidence in his ability to uphold the high standards set by Chief Fairbanks and to guide Bradley County Fire Rescue with unwavering dedication during this transitional period.

"Bradley County Fire Rescue has a rich and storied history in Southeast Tennessee, and I am immensely proud of the men and women who constitute our fire service. Their bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to the safety of our community have earned them our utmost respect and admiration.

"As we embark on this new phase in the department's journey, I am excited about the prospects for its continued growth and excellence. Together, we will work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of our community while building upon the remarkable legacy Chief Fairbanks leaves behind."