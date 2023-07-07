Waterslide Back Open After 5-Year-Old Boy Falls 20 Feet At Lake Winnie

The Twist N Shout waterslide at Lake Winnepeusakah has reopened after a state inspection.

The inspection was made after a five-year-old boy fell some 20 feet off the slide on July 4.

The child was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Lake Winnepeusakah owner Talley Green said, “The state of Georgia re-inspected the Twist-N-Shout water ride in operation, including the rider tubes, the ride foundation and signage and they reopened it. Georgia’s Office of Insurance safety conducted the investigation along with the Catoosa County Fire Department.”

She said the long-running facility follows all safety guidelines.