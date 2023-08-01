Mayor Tom Rowland Still Going Strong In His Beloved Cleveland After Brush With Death

Tom and Sandra Rowland Tom Rowland and Cliff Barrows Tom Rowland I-75 Interchange Tom Rowland making his famous butterscotch cake Tom Rowland at the barber shop Tom Rowland speaking to Chattanooga broadcasters in 2014 Tom Rowland, U.S. Air Force Cleveland, Tn. Mayor Tom Rowland Previous Next

Tom Rowland, the former announcer and mayor, may have lost his will to live but God had a different plan. The way he bounced back from a near death experience is just one of his remarkable stops along the way.

Next to Chattanooga’s Luther Masingill I can’t think of any broadcaster who has done more for his community than Cleveland, Tennessee’s Tom Rowland, and it all started with radio. The 113th Tennessee General Assembly recognized Mr. Rowland for his nearly three decades of public service saying “It’s our privilege to honor a public servant who made great strides in improving the lives of the citizens they serve.”

Mr. Rowland was born in Florida but moved to Bradley County and has lived in Cleveland most of his life. He graduated from Bradley Central High School and was a morning fixture on WCLE AM and FM radio for several decades. He was elected mayor of Cleveland in 1991 and served for 27 years. The radio personality has been honored by numerous community groups, civic clubs and organizations.

At the end of 2021 the former mayor lost his will to live because of serious health issues. He credits the Good Lord, his wife Sandra and the Life Care Center of Cleveland for his being alive today. “I’ll never forget those who cared,” Mr. Rowland said.

As his health will allow, Mr. Rowland still attends many functions and remains an ambassador for the Southeast Tennessee town.

He holds the title of Cleveland’s “Mayor Emeritus.” Mr. Rowland established the Museum and Cultural Center at 5ive Points in the 90’s where contents of his city hall office are on display.

A few days ago, a replica of Mr. Rowland’s office was dedicated as a permanent historical exhibit in the Museum. The office is fully operational with his desk, chairs, and computer.

Mr. Rowland came to Cleveland to work at WCLE in 1963. In 1969 he met his wife to be Sandra at the Cleveland Daily Banner and they were soon married. The Rowlands have a son and daughter and eight grandchildren.

I first heard Tom Rowland on the radio in the mid 60’s while attending the University of Chattanooga. I’d walk to the Longhorn Restaurant on McCallie Avenue between classes and his program, “Tom’s Clock Show,” would be playing in the eatery. I asked one of the servers why she listened to a Cleveland station and she responded, “I’m from Cleveland and just love Tom’s voice. He knows what’s going on at home.”

It was obvious from his broadcasts his passion for his county and city. His program featured timely interviews with everyone including the school superintendent, sheriff, police and fire chief and Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Q. Public - everything was local. If it was happening in Bradley County the listener would hear it on “Tom’s Clock Show.” His program aired weekday mornings on WCLE AM and FM. Listeners would comment, “We knew what was happening in our community when Tom Rowland was on the air.”

Mr. Rowland was always on the scene broadcasting live from major news stories. In 1983, he was first with news that the union was striking the massive Magic Chef Appliance plant. Mr. Rowland would talk live to the Tennessee Highway Patrol if there was a serious wreck on Interstate 75. Retired AP bureau Chief Nancy Shipley said, “Tom was an example for all of us to follow in reporting news because he was fair. Tom was a good friend to the AP.

Mr. Rowland received the prestigious Associated Press Broadcaster of the year award in 1980. A year later, the famous radio personality presented this writer with the honor.

Mr. Rowland was proud to talk about Cleveland’s massive expansion program. The city’s jetport was built under his leadership and the development of the Bradley Square Mall area took place in the 1990’s.

Mr. Rowland pushed for naming the new parkway after Cleveland, Tn. native Paul B. Huff in honor of his military service in World War II. Mayor Rowland said, “Paul Huff was a shining American who proudly fought for his country and I am proud to call him my friend.”

Mr. Huff received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroic actions and is remembered at the Charles Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center in Chattanooga.

The United States Air Force veteran tries to attend and even has conducted several patriotic programs in Bradley County. Mr. Rowland said, “Memorial Day, July 4th, and Veterans Day are very special to me. May we always honor our service men, women and veterans.”

Although broadcasting was Mr. Rowland’s first love, he was elected Cleveland mayor in 1991. Wikipedia says Cleveland grew from 28,000 to nearly 50,000 under his leadership. He holds the honor of being the longest serving mayor in Tennessee history.

Mr. Rowland is very proud of his connections with the Church of God and Church of God of Prophecy. He’s a frequent visitor to Lee College, one of the largest Christian universities in the United States. He said, “Both churches are very much a part of what makes Cleveland, Tennessee a great city and place to live.”

Mr. Rowland is a man of prayer, “My Christian faith is what sustains me.” The Rowlands have been involved in Methodist and Baptist churches in Cleveland. They are currently members of the Westmore Church of God. Mr. Rowland said, “I love being around God’s people.”

In 2020, Mr. Rowland wrote about spending time with Cliff Barrows, Billy Graham’s associate and music director.

“Hey Earl, Sandra and I went to the Cove shortly after dedicating Billy Graham Avenue in Cleveland.

"I spent a long time talking to Mr. Barrows as he shared stories about his four years living in Cleveland while attending Bob Jones College (now Lee University). While here he was named student of the year. He has a full page picture in the yearbook.

"Mr. Barrows was all gentleman and quite interesting. He remembered names of many folks in Cleveland, especially those prominent business people at the time.”

Mr. Rowland was very close friends with the famous Anthony Burger, Gospel pianist with Bill Gaither’s Homecoming friends. He said Burger came to the radio station several times for interviews "and would entertain us on the piano." Mr. Rowland said he lost one of his best friends when Mr. Burger died of a heart attack in 2006 on a Gaither cruise out of Miami. Mr. Rowland said, “We are so proud Anthony called Cleveland his home.”

Mr. Burger was in Chattanooga for a Southern Belle Riverboat cruise and asked to say something about Cleveland. His response, “I love Cleveland, but Tom Rowland is our ambassador and not me.”

Kirkman Technical High teachers J.E. and Edith Apperson lived in Cleveland and would drive every morning to Chattanooga listening to Tom Rowland as far as the signal would go. Mr. Apperson said he would wake up every morning and ask his wife, “Edith is it time for Tom’s Clock Show?”

In late 2021 the former mayor had five surgeries in a four-week period and lost 40 pounds. Mr. Rowland said, “Doctors removed a cancerous tumor in my colon and eventually had to remove my colon as well.”

He said, “I didn’t think I’d walk again, I didn’t think I’d live. I just gave up and asked the Lord to take me.”

Mr. Rowland has watched the Life Care of Cleveland grow since its beginning and found them very supportive at the lowest point of his life. “The care team at Life Care gathered around my bed one day and pleaded with me not to give up.

“Sandra stood by me and I made it home walking with the help of a walker, doing physical therapy and relaxing in my recliner.”

Physical therapist assistant Kelly Newbould said, “Once Tom was convinced there was light at the end of the tunnel he couldn’t be stopped.”

Sandra Rowland said, “In early 2022 some had suggested Tom go on hospice but God had a different plan for his life. The staff at Life Care was so kind and offered just the encouragement he needed. Tom has both good and not so good days but tries to go somewhere every day. He enjoys visiting with friends especially at the 5ive Points Museum talking about Cleveland and Bradley County and its over 150 industries.

Mrs. Rowland said, “God isn’t finished with Tom, we just wake up each day to see what HE has in store for us. I know we nearly lost him, but the Lord had different plans He walks with a cane but gets around very well.”

The late Rev. Marshall Roberson, pastor of the North Chattanooga Church of God for nearly 20 years, lived in Cleveland several years. The famous preacher said, “Mayor Rowland was always there for us; he showed up unexpectedly at several revival meetings I attended. Tom loves the Lord. We need more Tom Rowlands.”

Tom Rowland is still a cheerleader for Cleveland and Bradley County, “I can think of no better place to live, work and raise a family than this place I call home - Bradley County – Cleveland, Tennessee. Come visit us,” the former mayor said.

One of his friends, Bud Pierce, said at Mr. Rowland’s retirement, “Thanks for being a real servant and not a politician.”

Another friend, Anne Brewer, said, “The Rowlands have made us proud to be citizens of Cleveland.”

Browsing Mr. Rowland’s Facebook page reminds me of his love for others and his growing community. Tennessee Ernie Ford’s song, “Others” fits the Mayor Emeritus very well.

Mr. Rowland enjoys going to the local barber shop and sharing stories about Cleveland with the other men. “I always learn something new before leaving.”

Motorists traveling through Cleveland on busy Interstate 75 will always be reminded of the mayor when crossing the Tom Rowland Interchange.

Mr. Rowland’s life as a broadcaster and community servant is a model for all of us to follow. He is my good friend and nothing would thrill this writer more than see him elected to the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame. In my mind Tom Rowland is already a Hall of Famer.

Mr. Rowland has excelled both on the air and in his community. No one deserves to be honored more for his many accomplishments.

Mr. Mayor, please tell us your secret for preparing the best butterscotch cake we’ve heard you are famous for?