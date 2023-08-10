Latest Headlines

Federal Authorities Ask Forfeiture Of East Chattanooga House Where Man Filmed Young Boys

  • Thursday, August 10, 2023

Federal authorities are seeking forfeiture of the home in East Chattanooga they say Mark Deakins made explicit child sex videos with young victims.

A complaint in Federal Court asks that 2305 Wilder St. be turned over to the government.

It also asks the forfeiture of several cell phones and computers taken from the house as well as a Highpoint 9mm handgun.

Deakins, 63, on May 11 was convicted at trial of multiple charges involving the sexual abuse of minors. 

According to evidence presented at trial, for over 20 years, Deakins raped and sexually assaulted numerous pre-teen and teen boys from 1995 to 2018 in various locations in the Chattanooga area. He also transported a victim across state lines to engage in illegal sexual exploitation and abuse.   

Authorities said Deakins secretly recorded his crimes, and the number of child sexual abuse videos and images he possessed numbered in the thousands.  After law enforcement agents executed search warrants on his home and computers, they found these images and videos as well as thousands of images of other child sexual abuse material from all over the world.

Deakins committed these crimes while already on the Sex Offender Registry for past convictions.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. The defendant faces a mandatory minimum prison term of 45 years and a maximum term of life in prison.

Latest Headlines
Veteran Wideouts Leading The Way In Vols Preseason Practices
Veteran Wideouts Leading The Way In Vols Preseason Practices
  • Sports
  • 8/10/2023
Federal Authorities Ask Forfeiture Of East Chattanooga House Where Man Filmed Young Boys
  • Breaking News
  • 8/10/2023
Dan Fleser: Leadership Within The Ranks Is A Key To Vols Football Success
Dan Fleser: Leadership Within The Ranks Is A Key To Vols Football Success
  • Sports
  • 8/10/2023
Shooting in Red Bank Thursday Morning Sends 1 To Hospital
  • Breaking News
  • 8/10/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/10/2023
$686 In Merchandise Stolen From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 8/10/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/10/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

$686 In Merchandise Stolen From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/10/2023

Walmart reported a theft that had occurred earlier in the day. The suspect stole $686 worth of merchandise. An officer responded to the Apison Pike branch of Regions Bank for an alarm. All ... more

Police Blotter: Vehicle Catches Fire After Driving Over Fireworks; 2 Vehicles In Carport Have Tires Slashed Around Midnight
  • 8/10/2023

Police responded to a vehicle fire at 1700 Jackson St. Prior to the arrival of CFD, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. The fire was eventually extinguished by CFD. Officers interviewed ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/10/2023
New Lights Being Installed At The Commons; Mountain Muncheria Coming Soon
  • 8/9/2023
Birchwood Couple Pleads Guilty In $65 Million "Cream Scheme"; Yacht, Luxury Cars, Farm Confiscated
  • 8/9/2023
$11 Million Set Aside For New Medical Examiner Office
  • 8/9/2023
Roddy, Brouner Get New Titles; Sharpe Questions County Mayor Office Salaries
Roddy, Brouner Get New Titles; Sharpe Questions County Mayor Office Salaries
  • 8/9/2023
Opinion
The Legislative Session Is A Start To Solving The Gun Crisis
  • 8/9/2023
Chattanooga's Understated Charm
  • 8/9/2023
Chicago And Montgomery - And Response
  • 8/9/2023
GOP, Pick Somebody Else, Anybody Else
  • 8/8/2023
Signal Mountain Vandalism Will Not Be Tolerated
  • 8/7/2023
Sports
Woosley-Reed, Hooker Tied For State Amateur Lead After Second Round
  • 8/9/2023
Dan Fleser: Leadership Within The Ranks Is A Key To Vols Football Success
Dan Fleser: Leadership Within The Ranks Is A Key To Vols Football Success
  • 8/10/2023
Veteran Wideouts Leading The Way In Vols Preseason Practices
Veteran Wideouts Leading The Way In Vols Preseason Practices
  • 8/10/2023
Moc Golfers Named To 2023 All-America Scholars List
  • 8/9/2023
CFC Expands Coaching Staff With Badran Hire
CFC Expands Coaching Staff With Badran Hire
  • 8/9/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Kiwanians Excited About Aug. 19 Duck Race
Chattanooga Kiwanians Excited About Aug. 19 Duck Race
  • 8/9/2023
160th Anniversary Of The Battle of Chickamauga Celebration Events Announced
  • 8/9/2023
Jerry Summers: Port-O-Lets for Tourists
Jerry Summers: Port-O-Lets for Tourists
  • 8/10/2023
2 Honored With Order Of Saint Maurice, Joining Rank Of Centurion
  • 8/10/2023
Did You Know? Aerial America Tennessee
Did You Know? Aerial America Tennessee
  • 8/9/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/9/2023
Local Indie Movies To Be Screened At The Edney Innovation Center Aug. 26
  • 8/9/2023
The Malemen Set To Headline Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/8/2023
Southern Rock Slated For Nightfall Friday
Southern Rock Slated For Nightfall Friday
  • 8/8/2023
Jimmy Allgood Wins Twice At International Singer Songwriters Association Awards
Jimmy Allgood Wins Twice At International Singer Songwriters Association Awards
  • 8/8/2023
Opinion
The Legislative Session Is A Start To Solving The Gun Crisis
  • 8/9/2023
Chattanooga's Understated Charm
  • 8/9/2023
Chicago And Montgomery - And Response
  • 8/9/2023
Dining
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
  • 8/9/2023
Chattanooga Area Food Bank Opens Northwest Georgia Branch
  • 8/7/2023
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Franks Vending
  • 8/4/2023
Business
Chattanooga’s First Coworking Space Celebrates 10 Years
  • 8/9/2023
Community Invited To Shop From Over 40 Children Entrepreneurs
Community Invited To Shop From Over 40 Children Entrepreneurs
  • 8/7/2023
Pinnacle Financial Partners Hosting New Meetup Series With LaunchTN
  • 8/8/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Smile, You May Be On Camera
  • 8/9/2023
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
  • 8/8/2023
July Numbers Point To A Strong Seller's Market In Nashville
  • 8/7/2023
Student Scene
Kelli Fulton Named Principal At Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence High
  • 8/9/2023
Chattanooga Christian's Clay Huffaker Named 2023 Tennessee History Teacher Of The Year
  • 8/9/2023
Lee To Hold On-site Registration For Encore Tuesday
  • 8/9/2023
Living Well
Health Department Relaunches Step ONE Teaching Garden Grants Program; Accepting Applications Through Sept. 7
  • 8/9/2023
NNH Partners With Hamilton County Schools To Expand CommUNITY School Work In Northern Hamilton County
  • 8/9/2023
Rosie Russell Elected President Of Orange Grove Center's Board Of Directors 2024
  • 8/9/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
Collegedale Takes Ownership Of New Little Debbie Park
  • 8/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
  • 8/2/2023
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech and Sweet Briar College, Part 2
  • 8/7/2023
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech And Sweet Briar College, Part 1
  • 8/2/2023
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Finding Intimacy In A World Of Superficiality
  • 8/10/2023
New Southern Gospel Music Program To Air On WDYN
New Southern Gospel Music Program To Air On WDYN
  • 8/9/2023
"There Is Enough Evidence For You To Believe" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 8/9/2023
Obituaries
Jerry L. Posey
Jerry L. Posey
  • 8/9/2023
Ricky Edward Bailey
Ricky Edward Bailey
  • 8/9/2023
Theresa Elizabeth Stewart Alder
Theresa Elizabeth Stewart Alder
  • 8/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Lessig, George C. (Cleveland)
Lessig, George C. (Cleveland)
  • 8/8/2023
Creasman, Herman Grant (Athens)
  • 8/8/2023
Green, Kent Stephen (Ringgold)
  • 8/8/2023