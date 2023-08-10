Federal Authorities Ask Forfeiture Of East Chattanooga House Where Man Filmed Young Boys

Federal authorities are seeking forfeiture of the home in East Chattanooga they say Mark Deakins made explicit child sex videos with young victims.

A complaint in Federal Court asks that 2305 Wilder St. be turned over to the government.

It also asks the forfeiture of several cell phones and computers taken from the house as well as a Highpoint 9mm handgun.

Deakins, 63, on May 11 was convicted at trial of multiple charges involving the sexual abuse of minors.

According to evidence presented at trial, for over 20 years, Deakins raped and sexually assaulted numerous pre-teen and teen boys from 1995 to 2018 in various locations in the Chattanooga area. He also transported a victim across state lines to engage in illegal sexual exploitation and abuse.

Authorities said Deakins secretly recorded his crimes, and the number of child sexual abuse videos and images he possessed numbered in the thousands. After law enforcement agents executed search warrants on his home and computers, they found these images and videos as well as thousands of images of other child sexual abuse material from all over the world.

Deakins committed these crimes while already on the Sex Offender Registry for past convictions.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. The defendant faces a mandatory minimum prison term of 45 years and a maximum term of life in prison.