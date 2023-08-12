Former UTC Football Standout Facing Fraud Charges In Canada

A former UTC football standout, who went on to play for the Tennessee Titans, is facing fraud charges in Canada.

Durham Region authorities said Buster Skrine, 34, has fraud charges totaling more than $100,000.

Officials said, "On Wednesday, members from the Financial Crimes Unit concluded an investigation into ongoing fraud incidents that were taking place across Durham Region. Investigators became aware of a male that was attending numerous financial institutions where he would identify himself as a retired NFL player. He would open bank accounts with fraudulent cheques and obtain a portion of the money prior to the cheque clearing. There is reason to believe the same male has been committing similar offences across Canada.

"The suspect had made travel arrangements to return to the United States on August 9, 2023. DRPS Fraud Investigators worked in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as Peel Regional Police and arrested the suspect last night at Pearson International Airport.

"Darryl Frank “Buster” Skrine, of Georgia USA, has been charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000, seven counts of making a false statement to procure money, three counts of possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000."

He was held for a bail hearing.