Traffic Stop For Speeding Leads To Possession Of Marijuana Charge - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Tuesday, August 15, 2023

A traffic stop in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway for speeding led to the driver being charged with possession of marijuana.

Walmart employees requested police to remove an individual from their property. Officers responded and the individual was given a trespass warning.

An alarm was activated at the State Farm office in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Everything checked out ok.

An individual came by city hall to speak to an officer about a road rage incident that had occurred the previous Friday.

A concerned citizen at the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex reported that they had heard what sounded like people in a disorder. Police found that it was just people moving boxes and furniture.

An alarm at Collegedale Academy was activated. Everything checked out okay.

An officer was requested to check the well-being of a juvenile at a home in the 4900 block of Sandy Trail. The child appeared to be in good health.

Employees at Chick-Fil-A requested police to escort an individual from their property. An officer responded and spoke with the individual who agreed to leave.

Police were called to a Misty Valley home in the 8900 block of Grey Mountain Drive for a stolen vehicle. The matter was discovered to be regarding marriage property between estranged spouses. No crime had been committed.

A large construction sign had obstructed the roadway near the intersection of Apison Pike and Silver Lane after being blown down in the storm. The sign was removed from the road and out of the way of traffic.

An alarm was activated at the Cracker Barrel, located in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. Everything checked out okay.


