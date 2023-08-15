NAACP Asks Full Probe Of Speedway Shooting

The Chattanooga Hamilton County Branch of the NAACP said they are aware of the recent officer-involved shooting at the East Third Street Speedway after 9 p.m. last Friday night.Officials said, "While we do not know all the facts as it pertains to this incident, we do believe it is in the best interest of the community to have a full and transparent investigation into this unfortunate occurrence."The investigation should include: an immediate release of convenience store videos of Speedway cameras, unedited dash camera videos, body camera videos, any known cellular phone videos, pole camera video and any local business or government videos.In addition, there should be a timely release of the identity of the officers involved and the medical examiner's report."We do recognize the unique role of law enforcement in protecting and serving the community and acknowledge that most encounters between law enforcement and the citizenry have peaceful outcomes. It is for this very fact that the public must be assured that in these types of incidents officers acted appropriately in the performance of their duties, and within the full compliance of all state and constitutional laws."We are also mindful of the family of Mr. Roger Heard are grieving at this time and pray they may be comforted in their time of grief. Therefore, it is imperative that Mr. Heard’s family have the information needed to work toward closure."Let us finally say, that this incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for continued discussion with the community and law enforcement to mitigate these types of incidents. The need for civilian oversight boards, despite the Tennessee State Legislature's recent order to dispose of them and meaningful legislation aimed at reducing gun violence."When we all humble ourselves and work toward truth and justice, we can begin to heal our land. We call on the elected officials of the city of Chattanooga, who are elected by the people, to serve in a manner that puts the people’s needs first."