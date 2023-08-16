New Finley Stadium Director Praised After Completing 1st Year

Finley Board of Directors member Ryan Crimmins congratulated Finley Stadium Executive Director Brian Wright for his management of the stadium that ended the year in the black and said that he has taken the job to a new level. Chairman of the board of directors Mike Davis noted that all the facilities in the stadium are being use in new ways. In his annual review of Mr. Wright after his first year at the stadium as executive director, Mr. Davis said both the board and Mr. Wright expressed satisfaction.

The net profit for the past year was a little less than had been projected, partially attributed to an unexpected large repair to the sewer system. The year ended with about a $50,000 difference from last year, much of that due to the sewer pump replacements, but Mr. Wright said he was happy with the numbers, saying that it was a strong year.

The stadium is being maintained and upgraded to enhance guest experiences. The skyboxes have new audio-visual equipment including speakers and TVs and the old TVs were repurposed and now hang in the concession area so customers can continue watching the game while standing in line. Party Bites Caterers will be providing food for the skyboxes and the Stadium Club. Taste of Finley will be held on Aug. 23 for owners of the boxes and the board members to sample the menus that will be offered. This year there have been 100 percent renewals for skyboxes and there is one new skybox owner. The only vacant box is being rented for single games.

Getting ready for the fall season, the building has been cleaned and painted. The officials’ locker room has been renovated and named in remembrance of past TSSAA official Alan Cooper. Landscaping work has been done and people from Astroturf have inspected the stadium’s turf and found it in good shape. This is the fourth year of a 12–15-year life expectancy. The two 26-year-old sewer pumps that failed under the locker room were replaced for $34,206. And the building sustained a lightning strike that caused $8,000 in damages, but all is in good shape now, before football season begins. Mr. Davis credited Facilities Manager Peter Turq for finding the most economical way to resolve the problems.

Board member Larry Parks gave an update to the stadium’s strategic capital plan. A contract has been signed and easements given to Electrify America to build an electric vehicle charging station on stadium property. Construction should begin in November. Lighting upgrades have been made and the skybox renovations came in under budget. The elevators will be upgraded and refurbished. Conversation continues about getting concert protective flooring for the Astroturf playing surface and 30 percent of the cost for it has been raised. Grants will be applied for to cover some of the remaining cost.

The Stadium Club will be modernized and updated. The board voted to release construction documents for the work that will be done after getting bids. No work will be started until after football season, but at that time there will be a plan and funding for it. This is seen as necessary because recently that space is being used for more activities. Naming rights have been approved for the Stadium Club that will now be known as the Ultra Club, a brand name from Tri Star Beverage, a Chattanooga beer distributor.

To date, 254 events have been booked during 2023 including many that return each year but the number also includes new uses of the events spaces in the pavilion and the Stadium Club. The Stadium Club space has 18 events booked out of the 31 days in August when it is being used for a series of training events that in the past have been held in hotels. And The First Horizon Pavilion is being used now for pickleball where six courts are set up each Wednesday for open play. The stadium does recruit customers, but people are also finding out about the event spaces when they do a Google search. The first website that comes up is Eventective which lists Finley Stadium, the Stadium Club and First Horizon Pavilion.

Area high schools also continue to use Finley Stadium including the large Football Jamboree for area schools. It took place last weekend after Executive Director Wright had worked on a security plan for the past year after a fight broke out last year and the building had to be evacuated. This year police presence started where officers were lined up around the parking lot, away from the stadium. Any issues such as if a bag was too large or if there was a confrontation, were dealt with away from the gates. When incidents occurred inside, there was quick response and people involved were moved outside. All was kept under control by private security agents and the large number of Chattanooga Police officers. And the Blue Cross Bowl for the state football championship, played in December is already being planned although the teams playing will not be known until two weeks before the games.