Police Blotter: Couple Getting Intimate In Car Told To "Take It Inside"; Man Yells At Whiskey Cowgirl Customers/Staff, Then Falls Asleep On Curb

  • Saturday, August 19, 2023

An anonymous person called police saying there was a disorder on their street, E. 47th Street, involving the occupants of a large black SUV. Police observed a black Cadillac Escalade bearing a TN tag. As police were approaching the vehicle, they noticed a Hispanic female sitting on a Hispanic male's lap in the driver's seat. Police noticed that they were getting intimate, but their clothes were on. Police identified the driver. He told police he lives at the house they there were parked in front of. Police told them to take it inside, and they drove into their driveway.

* * *

A man at the In-Town Suites, 5730 Lee Hwy., told police that at some point the night before or that morning, his parked Lincoln MKZ sustained damaged to the front end.

* * *

A man told police that around 6 p.m. the day before he parked his 2017 red Hyundai Accent in his driveway on Holiday Hills Circle, and when he looked outside at around 10 p.m. today, he saw that it was no longer there. He said he had both sets of keys, and he was pretty sure the vehicle was locked. There was no signs of forced entry (i.e. broken glass on the ground). The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen. There was no suspect information and nothing to process at the scene. BWC was worn and activated during this call for service.

* * *

While patrolling the Emma Wheeler Homes, Chattanooga Housing Authority property at 4700 Edingburg Dr., police observed a black male, later identified, on the property. The man was on the CHA trespass list, but was placed on the list in 2014. Police allowed the man to leave the property.

* * *

Police conducted a traffic stop in regard to a handheld violation at 3600 Wilcox Blvd. The driver and passenger were identified. They were released from scene with a verbal warning.

* * *

A woman told police she was at Lowes, 2180 Gunbarrel Road, and when she got back to her car her phone was gone. She said she did not think that she had left her car unlocked. She had tracked her phone to the Taco Bell at 3009 Silverdale Road, but could not pull the tracking back up. She said that her phone had her ID and credit cards with it.

* * *

A man told police a vehicle was vandalized on Arlington Terrace. Police observed damage to the front and rear windshield. The man said the suspect drove south on Central Avenue in a black car with tinted windows. He could not provide any further suspect information. Police then spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who said he did not wish to press charges and was planning on selling the vehicle at a later date.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at Saia LTL Freight at 3003 2nd Ave. A man told police he observed a silver car go inside the gate. Police spoke with the driver of the vehicle, who said he works there and was trying to get the keys to one of the trucks to turn the lights off. The man was on the phone with one of the bosses and they told police they gave him access to get inside the building.

* * *

Police were called to back up EMS on Baldwin Street, due to a patient having a large knife, and needing it kept for safe keeping. Police took the knife and a small multi-tool and placed it in CPD Property for safe keeping for the patient.

* * *

A woman told police that at approximately 8:15 a.m., someone had stolen her weed eater out of the backyard of her residence on Zena Drive. The woman's neighbor had video footage, which showed a heavy set white male, approximately 20-30 years old, wearing a black t-shirt, jean shorts and white tennis shoes, walk into the backyard, spend around five minutes looking around, then walk off southwest into the tree line behind the house with the weed eater. The video has a significant distance hindrance, so further details cannot be determined.

* * *

An employee at the Barnes & Noble, Hamilton Place Mall, told police the tag had been stolen off her vehicle. She said she left her vehicle parked there while she was at work last Thursday between 5-8 p.m. She said she then drove the vehicle home and the vehicle has remained in her garage ever since. She said work is the only place she had been with the vehicle where the tag could have been stolen. Police contacted NCIC and had the tag entered as stolen.

* * *

A disorder was reported at Northgate Crossings Apartments on Greendale Way. A black female refused to cooperate and would not give her name. The woman did not cooperate well and would not or could not give the name of the man she was in a dispute with, who she claimed was her uncle. The man was never located to identify.

* * *

A man on Garfield Street told police that a tree on the property fell on his side of the duplex. Police observed that a large portion of a large tree had fallen on the premise. Police saw some damage to the west side of the duplex, heavy electrical wiring damage and some damage to miscellaneous items in the yard. EPB arrive on scene and said that they would be able to restore the power to the house once the tree cutting company arrived. Responding CFD and HCEMS units were not needed. The man was given a complaint card.

* * *

A man asked police to check on a woman on Standifer Gap Road because he was worried about her. Police made contact with the woman, who said that she was fine and did not need any help.

* * *

Police responded to a call that a white male was yelling at customers and staff of the Whiskey Cowgirl, 1819 Broad St., and was now asleep on the sidewalk. Police located the man asleep on the curb and woke him up. He said he Uber-ed to the bar and didn't recall bothering anyone. He was able to make arrangements for a ride home and was allowed by the Whiskey Cowgirl staff to wait on the curb until his Uber arrived. Police left everyone to go about their business.

