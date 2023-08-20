Latest Headlines

NAACP Says Full Information Still Not Given On Speedway Shooting

  • Sunday, August 20, 2023

Officials of the local chapter of the NAACP said Sunday night that full information still had not been given on the shooting death of Roger Heard.

Ann Pierre, president, said, "The Chattanooga Hamilton County Branch of the NAACP recognizes the pain of the family as they viewed the video showing issues leading to Mr. Heard’s death.  Therefore, we respect the grieving period of the family and have no comment on the released video.         

"We realize that a portion of the video was shared with the community on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Regretfully, as of this time, the total video from the Speedway, nor the police video and audio or live stream from other sources in police custody has been released. As we continue to gather facts and other contextual information pertaining to this incident, we are renewing our call for the public release of the vital information.

"Complete closure will not exist until all information is made available to the family and the public taxpayers.

"Let us remember the Heard family in our prayers.

"The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the oldest (1909) civil rights organization in the United States and has over 2,000 Branches that serve the states and localities in America."

 

