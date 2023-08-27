1 Person Injured At Haletown As 2 RVs, Vehicle Burn

One person was injured in a fire at Haletown, Tn., late Saturday night.

At 11:13 p.m., the Haletown Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on the 4200 block of Highway 134 in Whiteside, Tn.

Haletown Engines 1 and 2 along with Rescue 1 responded to the scene. Jasper Fire was called in for mutual aid.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find two RV-style trailers and a vehicle fully involved, with the sole occupant injured nearby. Puckett EMS took over patient care while Haletown firefighters battled the blaze over the course of four hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

No firefighters were injured battling the fire.