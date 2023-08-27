Latest Headlines

1 Person Injured At Haletown As 2 RVs, Vehicle Burn

  • Sunday, August 27, 2023
photo by Haletown VFD

One person was injured in a fire at Haletown, Tn., late Saturday night.

At 11:13 p.m., the Haletown Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on the 4200 block of Highway 134 in Whiteside, Tn.

Haletown Engines 1 and 2 along with Rescue 1 responded to the scene. Jasper Fire was called in for mutual aid.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find two RV-style trailers and a vehicle fully involved, with the sole occupant injured nearby. Puckett EMS took over patient care while Haletown firefighters battled the blaze over the course of four hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

No firefighters were injured battling the fire.

photo by Haletown VFD
Latest Headlines
1 Person Injured At Haletown As 2 RVs, Vehicle Burn
1 Person Injured At Haletown As 2 RVs, Vehicle Burn
  • Breaking News
  • 8/27/2023
Former Governor Don Sundquist Dies At 87
  • Breaking News
  • 8/27/2023
Baylor Volleyball Goes 4-2 At Hoover Tournament
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/27/2023
Lookouts' Stankiewicz Pitches Chattanooga To 5-0 Win
  • Sports
  • 8/27/2023
Red Wolves Earn 4-4 Tie At South Georgia Tormenta FC
  • Sports
  • 8/27/2023
Police Blotter: Man's Vehicle Stolen While He Goes To Get Replacement Tire; Man Gives Woman His SS Info For A Free Phone She Fails To Give
  • Breaking News
  • 8/27/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man's Vehicle Stolen While He Goes To Get Replacement Tire; Man Gives Woman His SS Info For A Free Phone She Fails To Give
  • 8/27/2023

A man told police his vehicle was stolen at 5900 Hwy. 58. He described his vehicle as a black 2016 Volvo S60 with a TN tag. He said he had a tire to pop on the rear passenger side. This happened ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/27/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKE, NAOMI MICHELLE 7421 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD PROSTITUTION ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/26/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN 1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff EVADING ARREST ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Doesn’t Pay For His Tow; Customer Becomes Argumentative When Not Sold A Lottery Ticket
  • 8/26/2023
Rossville Avoids Election, But Voting Set For LaFayette, Chickamauga
Rossville Avoids Election, But Voting Set For LaFayette, Chickamauga
  • 8/25/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 8/25/2023
VIDEO: Tn. Speaker Of The House Cameron Sexton Interviewed On Mix 104.1
  • 8/25/2023
Hazmat Spill Temporarily Closes Hixson Walgreens On Friday Afternoon
  • 8/25/2023
Opinion
Reunited At Soddy Daisy
  • 8/27/2023
Relocate Moccasin Bend Moccasin Bend Hospital To The Erlanger Area
  • 8/25/2023
The Need For Clarity
  • 8/25/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/25/2023
Shedding More Light On The TVAAS Rankings
  • 8/24/2023
Sports
UTC Volleyball Wins GSU Invitational; Remains Undefeated
  • 8/26/2023
Red Wolves Earn 4-4 Tie At South Georgia Tormenta FC
  • 8/27/2023
Lookouts' Stankiewicz Pitches Chattanooga To 5-0 Win
  • 8/27/2023
Las Montanas De Chattanooga Loses 4-0 To Tennessee Smokies
  • 8/26/2023
Mocs Volleyball Open Season With Two Wins At GSU Invitational
  • 8/25/2023
Happenings
Civitans Honor 65-Year Member Gene Pike
Civitans Honor 65-Year Member Gene Pike
  • 8/25/2023
Stacey Alexander: Just Be Kind
  • 8/25/2023
Jerry Summers: Scopes Trial Again - Genesis
Jerry Summers: Scopes Trial Again - Genesis
  • 8/24/2023
Big Brothers Big Sisters Announces City Of Potential Award Winners
  • 8/25/2023
Upcoming Special Event And Construction Related Road Closures
  • 8/24/2023
Entertainment
Lee University To Present 31st Presidential Concert Series
  • 8/25/2023
Abe Partridge, Clayton Jones And Vic Burgess Play At The Woodshop Listening Room Sept. 30
  • 8/25/2023
Heritage House Hosts A Month-Long Salute To Cameraman Jack Cardiff In September
Heritage House Hosts A Month-Long Salute To Cameraman Jack Cardiff In September
  • 8/25/2023
Twisted Pine Plays At The Granfalloon Sept. 5
Twisted Pine Plays At The Granfalloon Sept. 5
  • 8/24/2023
Free Acoustic Concert Sept. 7 At Heritage House
Free Acoustic Concert Sept. 7 At Heritage House
  • 8/23/2023
Opinion
Reunited At Soddy Daisy
  • 8/27/2023
Relocate Moccasin Bend Moccasin Bend Hospital To The Erlanger Area
  • 8/25/2023
The Need For Clarity
  • 8/25/2023
Dining
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Business
Mike Russell Appointed As Interim Fire Chief
Mike Russell Appointed As Interim Fire Chief
  • 8/25/2023
Unemployment Improves In Counties Across Tennessee
Unemployment Improves In Counties Across Tennessee
  • 8/24/2023
Tennessee American Water Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation 2023 Water And Environment Grantees
  • 8/25/2023
Real Estate
City Of Chattanooga Hires 1st Ever Director Of Housing Policy
City Of Chattanooga Hires 1st Ever Director Of Housing Policy
  • 8/25/2023
Lawrence Team Home BBQ Competition Win Benefits Wreaths Across Chattanooga
Lawrence Team Home BBQ Competition Win Benefits Wreaths Across Chattanooga
  • 8/25/2023
City Of Chattanooga Launches Affordable Housing Search Tool
  • 8/24/2023
Student Scene
Lee University’s Fall Convocation To Kick Off Sept. 3
  • 8/25/2023
TDOE Hosts Regional School Letter Grades Town Hall Aug. 29
  • 8/25/2023
Lee To Offer Free ESL Classes This Fall
  • 8/24/2023
Living Well
Hamilton Health – Neurology Earns Patient-Centered Specialty Practice Certification
Hamilton Health – Neurology Earns Patient-Centered Specialty Practice Certification
  • 8/25/2023
Standifer Place’s Green Wins Statewide Award
  • 8/25/2023
Erlanger Honors Lexun Johnson With The DAISY Award
Erlanger Honors Lexun Johnson With The DAISY Award
  • 8/25/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
Outdoors
Grassroots Outdoor Alliance Promotes East Ridge's Dana Howe To Vice President
Grassroots Outdoor Alliance Promotes East Ridge's Dana Howe To Vice President
  • 8/24/2023
Rock The Ridge Festival Sept. 15 Is 1st Celebration Of Walden Ridge's Rich Environment
Rock The Ridge Festival Sept. 15 Is 1st Celebration Of Walden Ridge's Rich Environment
  • 8/24/2023
green|spaces Wins Third Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award
  • 8/24/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Recapturing The Rewards Of Repentance
Bob Tamasy: Recapturing The Rewards Of Repentance
  • 8/24/2023
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Men And Women Day On Sept. 10
  • 8/26/2023
"Exceedingly, Abundantly Should Be Enough" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/23/2023
Obituaries
Roza Klajman Adamczyk
Roza Klajman Adamczyk
  • 8/27/2023
Joan Elaine Hearn
Joan Elaine Hearn
  • 8/26/2023
Clara Mae Walker Cross
Clara Mae Walker Cross
  • 8/26/2023
Area Obituaries
Campbell, Martha (Jasper)
Campbell, Martha (Jasper)
  • 8/27/2023
Lewis, James Edward "Edd" (Meigs County)
Lewis, James Edward "Edd" (Meigs County)
  • 8/26/2023
Sellers, Ronald Vance, Sr. (Cleveland)
Sellers, Ronald Vance, Sr. (Cleveland)
  • 8/25/2023