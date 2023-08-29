Republicans Concerned About Sharpe, "Losing Control" In Red Bank





Without naming him directly, County Mayor Wamp said County Commissioner David Sharpe is a "single obstructionist with an agenda" who is poised to take over the County Commission with "fringe" conservative ideas that he said will block the Republican Party program.





"If you don't think it matters, look at Red Bank, Tennessee," he said."They took over Red Bank and have run it completely into a ditch."





"We lost control in Red Bank," he said, quoting state Senator Bo Watson. "Red Bank is an unmitigated disaster."





County Mayor Wamp said Commissioner Sharpe's "fringe ideas" have spread into public education and civil service jobs, such as popularizing the unionization of public employees.





He said Red Bank residents are "some of the best people in our community" and that this offbeat "progressive" and "woke" ideology also is "out of line" with what Black and Latino voters want.

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp spoke candidly about keeping and losing political power to his fellow Republicans at the Pachyderm Club meeting Monday.