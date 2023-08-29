Latest Headlines

Lauren Alaina, Brandon Davis Headline County Fair At McDonald Farm

  • Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis

Lauren Alaina, local girl who became a hugely successful singer, will return to Chattanooga to appear at this year's county fair at McDonald Farm at Sale Creek Nov. 10-12.

It was also announced that another local success, country music singer and song-writer, Brandon Davis, would appear.

Lauren Alaina will be on the Dr. Pepper stage on Saturday night of Veterans Day weekend. The stage is sponsored by Coca-Cola.

“Lauren is an immensely talented artist and a true reflection of our community's spirit and pride. Just as Little Debbie refers to Debbie as our hometown girl, Lauren is undoubtedly our hometown girl too,” said Karen Shostak, fair director and deputy director of Hamilton County Parks and Recreation. “Her journey from our local stages to national stardom is a source of inspiration for all of us in Hamilton County. To have her grace our stage is a dream come true.”

Fair organizers also revealed the brand new Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair song. Written by LeBron Arnwine and Jessica Hitte, the song encapsulates the experience of the county fair, blending nostalgia and anticipation, it was stated.

This year's overall fair is sponsored by Little Debbie.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said tickets are on sale for the fair, but children are free. Adults are $12 for a three-day pass.

County Mayor Wamp said the fair would also focus on the county's history and agriculture.

There will be a special focus on veterans that weekend. Veterans will receive discounted tickets.

1/10 - Friday 5-9 p.m.
11/11 - Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
11/12 Sunday 11 a.m. - Fireworks (Approximately 6 p.m.)

County Mayor Wamp said the McDonald Farm will be open to the public for use as a park "sooner rather than later."

Lauren Alaina

Grand Ole Opry member and Big Loud Records powerhouse Lauren Alaina has earned three chart-topping hits: RIAA platinum-certified “Road Less Traveled,” 7x platinum “What Ifs” with her childhood friend Kane Brown, and 2x platinum “ONE BEER” with labelmate HARDY + Devin Dawson. The Georgia-born force, who American Songwriter notes is “on a seemingly limitless upward trajectory,” has shared the stage with Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride and Jason Aldean. She's headlined two raved-about tours, the sold-out That Girl Was Me Tour and bar-raising On Top Of The World Tour Presented by Maurices. The gold-medal vocalist has performed on some of the highest-profile stages in the world including Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, TODAY, Good Morning America, ABC’s CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards, MLB’s World Series national anthem performance and more.

“Hamilton County is where my journey started, so it's a sweet moment to return to my roots and share this new music with the people who have been by my side from the beginning. I can't wait to see y'all at the Fair!” – Lauren Alaina

Brandon Davis

After a nearly fatal car crash back in 2019, Brandon Davis realized just how short life can be and was determined not to waste another minute. With the support of his wife and family, he picked up his guitar and began releasing song after song that quickly caught the attention of millions as Billboard, People Magazine and more began sharing his story and the music that encompasses it. His second song ever released, “Step by Step” landed no. 4 on the Billboard charts and garnered Davis fans from across the world. Last year, Davis had the honor of setting off on a 17-show tour with Tim McGraw across the United States from April-June. This Chattanooga boy is quickly making a name for himself, and with 16 songs on the way just this year alone, it’s safe to say this is a show fans won’t want to miss.

Darren Hodges of Coca-Cola and County Mayor Weston Wamp
Darren Hodges of Coca-Cola and County Mayor Weston Wamp
Latest Headlines
McCallie Downs Silverdale In Middle School Tennis
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/29/2023
"Unscrupulous" Ooltewah Mobile Home Park Reaches Settlement With State
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2023
Lauren Alaina, Brandon Davis Headline County Fair At McDonald Farm
Lauren Alaina, Brandon Davis Headline County Fair At McDonald Farm
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2023
Republicans Concerned About Sharpe, "Losing Control" In Red Bank
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2023
Abuse Of Minor Report Filed - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2023
Breaking News
"Unscrupulous" Ooltewah Mobile Home Park Reaches Settlement With State
  • 8/29/2023

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has reached a settlement with Auburn Hills Mobile Home Park, its management, owners and operators, and related entities to resolve the state’s suit ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/29/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Abuse Of Minor Report Filed - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/29/2023

An abuse report was filed by an Ooltewah High School counselor on behalf of a minor living in the city’s West District. An injured deer was reported in the 8500 block of Apison Pike. The area ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Victoria’s Secret Thieves Take $2,200 In Merchandise; Guest Won’t Leave Read House
  • 8/29/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/29/2023
David Carroll Celebrates New Book, And A Milestone In Local TV And Radio
David Carroll Celebrates New Book, And A Milestone In Local TV And Radio
  • 8/28/2023
Lightning Sparks North Chattanooga House Fire Monday Evening
Lightning Sparks North Chattanooga House Fire Monday Evening
  • 8/28/2023
Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2023
  • 8/28/2023
Opinion
Reunited At Soddy Daisy
  • 8/27/2023
Relocate Moccasin Bend Moccasin Bend Hospital To The Erlanger Area
  • 8/25/2023
Probably Not
  • 8/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Strong In The Senate
Jerry Summers: Strong In The Senate
  • 8/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Social Media Highlights
Jerry Summers: Social Media Highlights
  • 8/28/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Mays Is Among The Uncertainties As Vols Ready For Virginia
Dan Fleser: Mays Is Among The Uncertainties As Vols Ready For Virginia
  • 8/28/2023
Wiedmer: Six More Days And The South Gets Its Obsession Back
Wiedmer: Six More Days And The South Gets Its Obsession Back
  • 8/28/2023
“The Gibby” Salutes Local Golf Legend With Event At Ooltewah Club
  • 8/28/2023
Mocs' Romano, Redman Named SoCon Volleyball Players Of The Week
  • 8/29/2023
Covenant Men Picked To Win CCS Soccer Title
  • 8/28/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Finding Fauna Among Facts During Tour Of Sherman Reservation
  • 8/29/2023
Life With Ferris: Dare To Dance
Life With Ferris: Dare To Dance
  • 8/28/2023
Big Brothers Big Sisters Announces City Of Potential Award Winners
  • 8/25/2023
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Hosting Largest Volunteer Event Of The Year Sept. 22
  • 8/29/2023
CARTA’s Announces Labor Day Schedule
  • 8/28/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Honors 99th Season Volunteers At Centre Stage Awards
  • 8/28/2023
LeeU Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Lineup
  • 8/28/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Bicycle Thievery
Best Of Grizzard - Bicycle Thievery
  • 8/29/2023
Chattanooga Boys Choir Hosts Community Sing Along Sept. 12
Chattanooga Boys Choir Hosts Community Sing Along Sept. 12
  • 8/28/2023
Renowned Baritone Jeremy Huw Williams Performs At UTC Sept. 19
Renowned Baritone Jeremy Huw Williams Performs At UTC Sept. 19
  • 8/28/2023
Opinion
Reunited At Soddy Daisy
  • 8/27/2023
Relocate Moccasin Bend Moccasin Bend Hospital To The Erlanger Area
  • 8/25/2023
Probably Not
  • 8/29/2023
Dining
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Business
Royal Chemical Opens New High-Speed Bottling Line In Chattanooga
  • 8/29/2023
Mike Russell Appointed As Interim Fire Chief
Mike Russell Appointed As Interim Fire Chief
  • 8/25/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 8/28/2023
Real Estate
Over 150 Attend Community Meetings To Discuss Zoning For Westside Community
Over 150 Attend Community Meetings To Discuss Zoning For Westside Community
  • 8/28/2023
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Announces New Board Of Directors
  • 8/28/2023
City Of Chattanooga Hires 1st Ever Director Of Housing Policy
City Of Chattanooga Hires 1st Ever Director Of Housing Policy
  • 8/25/2023
Student Scene
Cleveland State Engineering Club Is Finalist In National Competition
Cleveland State Engineering Club Is Finalist In National Competition
  • 8/28/2023
TDOE Hosts Regional School Letter Grades Town Hall Tuesday
  • 8/28/2023
Lee University’s Fall Convocation To Kick Off Sept. 3
  • 8/25/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Chest And Lung Cancer Center Is Recognized For Excellence
CHI Memorial Chest And Lung Cancer Center Is Recognized For Excellence
  • 8/28/2023
Erlanger 20th Annual Dinner Of Distinction Honors Achievements And Contributions To The Health Of The Community
  • 8/28/2023
Hamilton Health – Neurology Earns Patient-Centered Specialty Practice Certification
Hamilton Health – Neurology Earns Patient-Centered Specialty Practice Certification
  • 8/25/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
Outdoors
Civitan Park Ribbon Cutting Set For Sept. 7; Park Open For Play Aug. 31
Civitan Park Ribbon Cutting Set For Sept. 7; Park Open For Play Aug. 31
  • 8/29/2023
TWRA Presents Fishing Regulations; Conservation Raffle Nets $2.5 Million
  • 8/28/2023
Paint Rock River National Wildlife Refuge Becomes Reality
  • 8/28/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Free Lunches" And Other Misconceptions
Bob Tamasy: "Free Lunches" And Other Misconceptions
  • 8/28/2023
Babbie Mason Headlines Hope Unlimited Ministries Fundraising Event On Sept. 28
  • 8/28/2023
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Men And Women Day On Sept. 10
  • 8/26/2023
Obituaries
Sara Jo Blair Hudson
Sara Jo Blair Hudson
  • 8/28/2023
David Strange
  • 8/28/2023
Ruth Harriet Poulson Klinefelter
Ruth Harriet Poulson Klinefelter
  • 8/28/2023
Area Obituaries
Pierce, Everette Vernon (Cleveland)
Pierce, Everette Vernon (Cleveland)
  • 8/29/2023
Collins, Carson Eugene "Big Gene" (Georgetown)
Collins, Carson Eugene "Big Gene" (Georgetown)
  • 8/29/2023
Torbett, Edith Kidd Clore (Cleveland)
Torbett, Edith Kidd Clore (Cleveland)
  • 8/28/2023