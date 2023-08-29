Lauren Alaina, Brandon Davis Headline County Fair At McDonald Farm

Lauren Alaina, local girl who became a hugely successful singer, will return to Chattanooga to appear at this year's county fair at McDonald Farm at Sale Creek Nov. 10-12.

It was also announced that another local success, country music singer and song-writer, Brandon Davis, would appear.

Lauren Alaina will be on the Dr. Pepper stage on Saturday night of Veterans Day weekend. The stage is sponsored by Coca-Cola.

“Lauren is an immensely talented artist and a true reflection of our community's spirit and pride. Just as Little Debbie refers to Debbie as our hometown girl, Lauren is undoubtedly our hometown girl too,” said Karen Shostak, fair director and deputy director of Hamilton County Parks and Recreation. “Her journey from our local stages to national stardom is a source of inspiration for all of us in Hamilton County. To have her grace our stage is a dream come true.”

Fair organizers also revealed the brand new Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair song. Written by LeBron Arnwine and Jessica Hitte, the song encapsulates the experience of the county fair, blending nostalgia and anticipation, it was stated.

This year's overall fair is sponsored by Little Debbie.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said tickets are on sale for the fair, but children are free. Adults are $12 for a three-day pass.

County Mayor Wamp said the fair would also focus on the county's history and agriculture.

There will be a special focus on veterans that weekend. Veterans will receive discounted tickets.

1/10 - Friday 5-9 p.m.

11/11 - Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

11/12 Sunday 11 a.m. - Fireworks (Approximately 6 p.m.)

County Mayor Wamp said the McDonald Farm will be open to the public for use as a park "sooner rather than later."

Lauren Alaina

Grand Ole Opry member and Big Loud Records powerhouse Lauren Alaina has earned three chart-topping hits: RIAA platinum-certified “Road Less Traveled,” 7x platinum “What Ifs” with her childhood friend Kane Brown, and 2x platinum “ONE BEER” with labelmate HARDY + Devin Dawson. The Georgia-born force, who American Songwriter notes is “on a seemingly limitless upward trajectory,” has shared the stage with Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride and Jason Aldean. She's headlined two raved-about tours, the sold-out That Girl Was Me Tour and bar-raising On Top Of The World Tour Presented by Maurices. The gold-medal vocalist has performed on some of the highest-profile stages in the world including Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, TODAY, Good Morning America, ABC’s CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards, MLB’s World Series national anthem performance and more.

“Hamilton County is where my journey started, so it's a sweet moment to return to my roots and share this new music with the people who have been by my side from the beginning. I can't wait to see y'all at the Fair!” – Lauren Alaina

Brandon Davis

After a nearly fatal car crash back in 2019, Brandon Davis realized just how short life can be and was determined not to waste another minute. With the support of his wife and family, he picked up his guitar and began releasing song after song that quickly caught the attention of millions as Billboard, People Magazine and more began sharing his story and the music that encompasses it. His second song ever released, “Step by Step” landed no. 4 on the Billboard charts and garnered Davis fans from across the world. Last year, Davis had the honor of setting off on a 17-show tour with Tim McGraw across the United States from April-June. This Chattanooga boy is quickly making a name for himself, and with 16 songs on the way just this year alone, it’s safe to say this is a show fans won’t want to miss.