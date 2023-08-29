"Unscrupulous" Ooltewah Mobile Home Park Reaches Settlement With State

Latest Headlines

  Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has reached a settlement with Auburn Hills Mobile Home Park, its management, owners and operators, and related entities to resolve the state’s suit alleging that the Ooltewah park took advantage of vulnerable residents in violation of state and federal law. He called the owners "unscrupulous."

Officials said, "Following the deadly tornado of April 2020, the Attorney General’s Office became aware of allegations that park managers were hoarding charitable donations intended for residents who had lost their homes and belongings. Further investigation produced evidence that the park failed to address severe septic issues that caused raw sewage to pool on the ground and back up into homes, charged residents illegal late fees, and refused to provide appropriate property titles, lease agreements, and other documents.

"This week’s settlement requires the defendants to develop a sewer system that will remedy the septic issues and secures $750,000 to go toward consumer restitution, civil penalties, and litigation costs.  The settlement also provides for additional penalties for any future violations."

“I’m proud of our Consumer Protection Division for fighting hard to obtain justice in this case,” said General Skrmetti. “The families of Auburn Hills Mobile Home Park deserve to be treated with fairness, honesty, and dignity, and this settlement will help ensure that they are.”

Affected consumers will be contacted soon regarding restitution payments.

The settlement may be read here.

