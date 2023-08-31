Police Blotter: Business's $58,000 Check Cashed By Fraudulent Company In Texas; Motorcycle Driver Punches Side Mirror Of Vehicle While Passing It

A man at a business on Appling Street told police a vendor contacted them saying they owed them $58,242.09 for a service. The man said their records showed the check was mailed from the Post Office on Amnicola Highway, and their bank records showed the check was cashed via mobile deposit, but the "pay to the order of" was changed from the vendor to Guevara Painting, with an address in Texas. The man said they hadn't had any business with a Guevara Painting, and this is a check fraud. He said they have already contacted the bank and started the fraud claim.



* * *

A woman in an apartment on E. Main Street told police when she went on her front porch that day around 7:30 a.m., she discovered that a few things had been stolen - furniture, plants, etc. She last saw the porch yesterday morning around 7:30 a.m., with nothing missing.

* * *

A woman at Hampton Inn at 400 Chestnut St. told police someone entered into her 2017 Ford Expedition and stole two computer monitors, a webcam camera, Michael Kors sunglasses, an air mattress, a Dell computer with mouse and keyboard, and approximately $5 in cash. The woman said the trunk was possibly left unlocked and may be where the suspect(s) gained entry. There were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle. The total dollar amount of stolen items comes to approximately $1,000. Police spoke to Hampton Inn management, who stated there may be closed circuit footage of the theft. Hampton Inn management was asked to call back with any additional information relating to this case. Pending possible CCTV footage.

* * *

The manager of Capital Toyota Pre-owned Center at 5721 Lee Hwy. told police when they came in they found the gate to the lot had been damaged. No vehicles were struck and inventory was being done to see if a vehicle was taken. It is unknown who or what caused the damage to the gate.

* * *

It was reported to police that a woman was getting into random people’s cars on Tennessee Avenue. Police spoke with the woman and offered to give her a ride to her residence on Seneca Avenue. She was transported without issue.

* * *

An officer saw a man sitting on the sidewalk at 400 N. Market St. with an open beer next to him. The officer spoke with him and reminded him that he couldn’t drink alcohol in public. The man apologized and poured it out. He said he was homeless and frequents the downtown area, sleeping wherever he can. He left the area on foot.

* * *

A woman at Sam’s at 6101 Lee Hwy. told police a shopping cart struck the driver door of her vehicle causing damage to the door panel. Police saw the damage to the door and checked the cameras. It was seen on camera that the carts were not in the cart stall and were stacked up alongside the travel lane near the handicap parking. A pickup was seen navigating a right turn and clipped the cart with the rear passenger side wheel, causing the cart to roll back and hit the woman’s vehicle.

* * *

A woman on E. 8th Street told police she wanted to report a suspicious activity. She said a white male, approximately 60 years old, came up to her and accused her of hitting his vehicle with her car. She was confused because she didn’t hit anyone's vehicle. She said the man smacked her rear windshield out of rage with his hand and then left. The woman’s vehicle didn’t have any damage from the incident. She said the man appeared to be drunk. He was last seen driving a gray Toyota Pathfinder. Police canvassed the area but the man was not found.

* * *

A Dollar Tree employee at 3536 Cummings Hwy. told police a white male wearing an orange shirt with tattoos on his face had written on the outside of their building. An officer saw religious writing on the exterior north facing wall of the Dollar Tree. She said Dollar Tree didn’t want to press charges against the man or have him trespassed. Police searched the area around Dollar Tree and Walmart in an attempt to find him but were unable to locate him.

* * *

A security officer for Hamilton County Facilities at 455 N. Orchard Knob Ave. told police over the phone the previous night he got into a verbal altercation with a cleaning lady. He said he was telling her she didn’t have a lot of work to do but she still complains. The argument then got heated and the woman started to say cuss words to him which he felt offended by. He said she then told him she will follow him outside and beat him up. He believed she would follow him but she never did. He said they went their separate ways and he will be talking to his manager about what he should do next before furthering anything with the police. He didn’t want any legal action to take place at this time and will call back in later.

* * *

A woman at the Circle K, 3743 Cummings Hwy., told police a man caused a verbal disorder in her business and spit on her. When asked if she wanted to press charges, she said she simply wanted him trespassed. Police spoke with the man and informed him he was trespassed from the business.

* * *

A prowler was reported at City View Apartments, 2709 Citico Ave. A woman there told police she was in her apartment after having her work schedule unexpectedly changed to a later time, and was exiting the shower, when she observed a black male, possibly in his late 30s, possibly 5'10" and described as "black nappy hair," brown shirt, black hat turned sideways, and scar on the right side of the face by the nose, attempting to open her bathroom window. She said she called the man a dirty name and proceeded to grab a knife, and the man fled. Police searched the apartment complex and observed a unit next to the woman with a rock on the ground under a window, and observed the window screen appeared to be tampered with. Police spoke with the man in that unit, who said that he had been home and that he didn't see anyone messing with his unit.



* * *

A woman told police she had left her purse on top of her car at Jax Liquor Store, 216 Market St., and forgot to get it before she left there the day before around 3 p.m. She said about 15-20 minutes later, she realized she had forgotten it, and it had fallen off the car at some point. She said she went back to the liquor store and looked around, but couldn't find it anywhere.

* * *



A woman on E. 14th Street called police regarding damage on her vehicle caused by a neighbor's dog chewing on the vehicle. The woman needed a report for insurance purposes.

* * *

A man at the Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites, 2431 Williams St., told police that while using the app Telegram, he received a message from "BlackMailAlex" which included what appeared to be explicit photos of him. "BlackMailAlex" then said he was going to release these photos to the media, but made no request for payment or any other demands. The man said these photos were not actually him, but were made to look like him. He said he blocked this individual.

* * *

Police conducted a routine traffic stop on a red Volvo sedan on Lee Highway with no license plate. There was a man driving the car and a female in the rear passenger seat. Police gave the driver a verbal warning for registration violation.

* * *

A man told police that at approximately 10:30 p.m. he went to use the bathroom at the McDonald's at 1117 E 3rd St., where he works. He said he left his phone in the bathroom, and, approximately 10 minutes later, he went back to look for his phone and it was not there. He said as he was leaving the bathroom, the only other patron in the restaurant went in and then immediately left, before he could check for his phone. He said the person was a tall skinny Hispanic man (adult). The man pinged his phone when he called police, and his phone pinged at an address in the 1100 block of N. Hawthorne Street. Officers met with the resident at that address, and the resident thought the description police gave of the suspect could be their cousin. The resident allowed police to search the room he stays in, and nothing was located. The man said he will attempt to gain video footage of the suspect. He wants to press charges at this time.

* * *

A woman on Appling Street told police a man came to her property. She said she called police to come make him leave. The man was gone before police arrived.

* * *

A loss prevention employee at Academy Sports, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police that a black male, white male and a black female walked into the store, stole several bags worth of Under Armour merchandise, and walked out. There is video footage of the three walking in and then walking out with bags full of clothes. However, the footage did not show a clear picture of their faces. The employee said that they left in a blue Nissan sedan with a drive out tag. He estimated the stolen merchandise to be worth $650.

* * *

A man told police he was traveling south on Highway 153 when a red and black motorcycle came speeding up behind him. He said that he paralleled another vehicle, so that the motorcycle driver could not pass him. He said that when the motorcycle (who had a female passenger) did end up passing him, he punched the side mirror of his vehicle. The motorcycle came back registered to a man, but there is no way to tell at this time if he was the one driving the motorcycle.