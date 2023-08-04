Cellie Bierly To Celebrate 103rd Birthday Monday

Cellie Bierly will turn 103 on Monday. She will celebrate her birthday at 3 p.m. at her residence at Morning Pointe of East Hamilton at 1776 Generations Way in Ooltewah, off of East Brainerd Road. The campus will have cake and hors d’oeuvres for her party, including fellow residents, family members and volunteers.

Mrs. Bierly was raised in Beverly, W.V., along with three brothers. She went to college at West Virginia University and George Washington University and went on to work as a secretary in Washington, D.C.

She married Bob, a statistician for the federal government, and the family lived in Maryland. They had two children, Jack and Patty, and four grandchildren.

Mrs. Bierly was one of the first residents to move in to Morning Pointe of East Hamilton and is very active at the campus. She participates in a variety of activities and keeps up an active and healthy lifestyle.

For more information, please contact Leigha King, Life Enrichment director, at 331-1102.

