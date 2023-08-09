Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Daughter Doesn’t Want Mother To Come On Her Date; Man Is Harassed While Sitting On Front Porch

  • Wednesday, August 9, 2023

A woman and her mother at La Quinta at 7051 McCutcheon Road were in a verbal argument. The daughter wanted to leave the motel to go on a date for her 21st birthday. The mother wanted to go with her daughter, but the daughter refused to go with her mother while her mother just wanted to go back home to Knoxville. The daughter left in her vehicle while the mother intended to stay another night.

* * *

Property owners on Clio Avenue called police because they could see on their security cameras a man in the backyard who wasn’t supposed to be there. Police arrived and spoke with the man who said he was homeless and had been living in a tent in the backyard on the property. Police ran the man to verify that he had no active warrants for his arrest. The officer then spoke with the property owner who said that she didn’t know the man and he was not supposed to be on the property. The officer told the man to pack his belongings and leave. He did so and left on foot.

* * *

The assistant manager of Shoe Carnival at 2288 Gunbarrel Road showed police video of two black females shoplifting at least one pair of Nike shoes. The suspects then fled the store and entered a green Chevrolet Malibu, with a driver awaiting them. The officer found the same car had been used in a previous shoplifting from Burlington. The total value of stolen merchandise is at minimum $90.

* * *

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Ashland Terrace on a silver Porsche Macon speeding. Police spoke with the driver who had a valid license. He was given a verbal warning for speeding.

* * *

A woman on E. Martin Luther King Boulevard called police and said she heard a verbal disorder next door. She said the next house was supposed to be vacant. Police spoke with two people who were in the house and there was no front door. The officer cleared the house and didn’t find anyone else. Neither had a history of trespassing. They were let off with a warning and were told not to come back on the property. The officer watched them leave.

* * *

Police were called to 129 Walnut Street where it was reported there was a black male, wearing blue shorts and a red shirt, acting strange, writing on walls with chalk, and trying to get into the Edwin Hotel. An officer found the man standing in front of the Edwin. He agreed to leave the area and not bother anyone else. The officer explained to him that if people keep calling police because of his behavior he would be charged with disorderly conduct.

* * *

A man was at Walmart at 5764 Highway 153 rambling nonsense and scaring employees and customers. The manager asked the man to move along before calling police. When police met up with the man he was already walking away from Walmart. An officer spoke with him and he left without incident.

* * *

A woman on Sanford Avenue told police she allowed her nephew to drive her 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe and he had yet to return it. She wasn't able to make contact with her nephew to inform him she wanted her vehicle back. She told police if someone spoke with him or found the car to contact her.

* * *

A manager at Family Dollar at 5000 Brainerd Road told police she saw a black male conceal several items inside his shirt and passed all points of sale without paying. She saw the man walk down Brainerd Road and behind the Waffle House.

* * *

A man on Bungalow Circle told police a woman had been staying with him and he suspected her of taking $80 from his wallet while he was asleep. He didn’t want to prosecute, but wanted it documented.

* * *

A woman told police her nephew was being harassed by several people in front of the house on Vance Avenue. Police arrived and spoke with the nephew, who was sitting on the front porch. He said he was waiting for his aunt when several people arrived and began harassing him by calling him derogatory names. He said they left before police arrived. He said he was fine and nothing further occurred.

