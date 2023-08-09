Latest Headlines

19-Year-Old Not Expected To Recover After Being Shot In The Head At Amazon; Arrest Made

  • Wednesday, August 9, 2023

A 19-year-old was shot early Wednesday morning at the Amazon Fulfillment Center near the VW plant. The victim, Javontae Moon, was taken to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening wounds.

By Monday afternoon, Chattanooga Police had made an arrest in the case. Dante Jones, 20, of White Tail Deer Drive in Ooltewah, was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Jones is charged with approaching the victim and shooting him in the head at close range.

Police found a pool of blood in front of the business and a single 45 caliber shell casing.

Surveillance video showed Jones waiting outside of the business, then shooting Moon as he walked outside.

Police said hospital personnel said the injury to the victim was severe and he was not likely to recover.

During the course of the investigation, Jones emerged as a suspect and he was taken in for questioning. He said he and the victim had been in an ongoing dispute for the past two weeks.

Jones said he had gotten into an argument with Moon in the parking lot of Amazon that morning and Moon had threatened him. He said he went inside and clocked out, then called a ride share to be taken to his home.

Jones said he got his gun and returned to Amazon. He said he waited about an hour and a half until Moon emerged from the building, then he shot him in the head.

The Amazon site is temporarily closed. When operations resume, the company will provide grief counseling on site to support employees as they return to work. For additional information from Amazon, email Amazon-pr@amazon.com.

Chattanooga Police responded to the person shot call at 4:33 a.m. at 7200 Discovery Dr.

CFC Expands Coaching Staff With Badran Hire
Roddy, Brouner Get New Titles; Sharpe Questions County Mayor Office Salaries
High Winds On Monday Cause Damage To Bryan College's Campus
CFC Expands Coaching Staff With Badran Hire
Chattanooga Kiwanians Excited About Aug. 19 Duck Race
Jerry Summers: Port-O-Lets for Tourists
Did You Know? Aerial America Tennessee
River City Company Seeks Community Artist For District Banner Program
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Southern Rock Slated For Nightfall Friday
Jimmy Allgood Wins Twice At International Singer Songwriters Association Awards
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
Community Invited To Shop From Over 40 Children Entrepreneurs
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
New Southern Gospel Music Program To Air On WDYN
Jerry L. Posey
Ricky Edward Bailey
Theresa Elizabeth Stewart Alder
Lessig, George C. (Cleveland)
