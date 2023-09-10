Crossville Couple, 56 And 54, Found Dead With No Sign Of Foul Play

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the unexplained deaths of two individuals at a residence on Deep Draw Road.

On Sunday at approximately 4:22 p.m., Sheriff's deputies and Investigators responded to a call reporting the discovery of deceased individuals. The deceased have been identified as Tamara Clark, 56, and Del Clark, 54.

The investigation is continuing at this time to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths. The initial investigation has not revealed any signs of foul play.

Officials said, "In order to establish a precise cause of death, both bodies will be transferred to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. The medical examiner's findings will provide crucial information that will aid in shedding light on this tragic incident.

"We would like to assure the residents of Cumberland County that there is no threat to public safety and no reason for concern.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tamara Clark and Del Clark. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.

"The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office will provide updates on the investigation as more information becomes available."