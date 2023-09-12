Latest Headlines

City Announces Plan To Generate Renewable Energy, Enhance Biosolid Program At Moccasin Bend

  • Tuesday, September 12, 2023

At Monday’s monthly meeting of the Industrial Development Board, the city of Chattanooga unveiled plans to install a waste-to-energy system that will convert the city’s wastewater into a renewable energy source at its Moccasin Bend Environmental Campus. Waste-to-energy systems convert the organic solids in wastewater into biogas that can be used to power on-site operations and be processed further to be sold as a natural gas substitute. The city is seeking to partner with the Industrial Development Board to develop the Request for Proposal and to award a contract to a design-build contractor to carry out the project, which it plans to be completed by December of 2028.  

“The turnaround at Moccasin Bend is nothing short of remarkable, and we’re excited to build on that momentum and to continue leading with strategic infrastructure investments like this one,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “This facility upgrade will help address multiple challenges at once: Becoming a decentralized renewable energy generator means better resiliency and lower costs to operate the site; the new system will effectively double the efficiency of the process, which will help accommodate continued regional growth; it will also improve the quality and reduce the volume of beneficial use biosolid product, which means less odor and lower reuse costs; and by capturing and using the biogas as feedstock instead of flaring it, we’ll be taking better care of our environment and helping make Chattanooga an even better play to live, work, and play. This one is a win no matter how you look at it.”

Pursuant to Chattanooga’s Consent Decree and the Clear Chattanooga plan to improve the city’s wastewater system, the 2023 Clear Chattanooga Energy Audit recommends this process technology upgrade for solids treatment and generation of renewable energy. Improved capacity and lower operational costs resulting from the project will help MBEC maintain affordable sewer rates to promote economic development in Chattanooga and address a significant wastewater infrastructure vulnerability that will position the site to better accommodate regional growth, said officials. 

The total capital investment for the project is estimated to be between $130-$150 million and will be funded through a combination of federal, state, and local sources, including the EPA’s Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act, Tennessee’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund, and budget-allocated funding from the city of Chattanooga’s sewer system enterprise fund. 

“After years of project development, we are excited to finally push this into the next phase,” said Mark Heinzer, administrator of the city of Chattanooga’s Wastewater Department. “We have successfully reduced our energy consumption by roughly 25 percent through the solar installation and our equalization basin project. This new system will add to that number considerably while increasing the site’s resiliency and benefiting the community as a whole.”

The city is seeking to partner with the IDB through a Memorandum of Understanding for the design and construction of the waste-to-energy project, similar to the existing MOU governing the wet-weather storage facility installations associated with the Environmental and Economic Infrastructure Improvement Project. After MBEC’s proposal to the IDB, the IDB and the Chattanooga City Council would have to approve the MOU between the parties to further define roles and obligations. The IDB would then approve the RFP for advertisement, and a design-build contractor would be selected through a competitive bid process by a committee composed of city and IDB representatives. The IDB would execute the contract, and the city would manage the project and provide routine updates to the IDB. 

The proposed design-build timeline calls for a contractor to be procured by spring of 2024, design pre-construction to occur for about a year, construction to begin in the spring of 2025, and for the project to be completed by the end of the year in 2028. 

The city of Chattanooga entered a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the State of Tennessee and the Tennessee Clean Water Network on April 24, 2013. The overarching goal of the agreement is to significantly reduce, and where possible eliminate, sanitary sewer overflows and improve the overall operations of Chattanooga’s sewer system.

In the agreement, the city agreed to embark on a multi-year, $784 million program that includes major upgrades and revisions to several sections of the system including pipe replacement, upgrades to the Moccasin Bend Environmental Campus and operational audits across the board.

The agreement also included $800,000 to be spent on a Supplemental Environmental Project, $238,000 for a State environmental project and a $238,000 civil penalty paid to the United States. This agreement also serves as the settlement of a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice on behalf of the EPA and the TCWN in 2010.


Latest Headlines
City Announces Plan To Generate Renewable Energy, Enhance Biosolid Program At Moccasin Bend
  • Breaking News
  • 9/12/2023
Hamilton County Schools Have Slight Enrollment Drop
  • Breaking News
  • 9/12/2023
Planners Approve Townhome Development, Private Air Strip At Former Dallas Bay Skypark
  • Breaking News
  • 9/12/2023
New Downtown Zone Created For Westside Evolves Project
  • Breaking News
  • 9/12/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Someone May Have Jumped From Market Street Bridge; Woman Unloading Her Car Has Items Stolen
  • Breaking News
  • 9/12/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/12/2023
Breaking News
New Downtown Zone Created For Westside Evolves Project
  • 9/12/2023

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission voted Monday to amend code to designate a new “WN” downtown zone specifically for the Westside Community Evolves neighborhood development ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Someone May Have Jumped From Market Street Bridge; Woman Unloading Her Car Has Items Stolen
  • 9/12/2023

A woman on the Market Street Bridge told police she saw a pair of shoes, a jacket, and a water bottle left there. It made her think that someone might have jumped from the bridge. Police didn’t ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/12/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, DYLIN T 8150 BLUEGILL CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, ... more

Breaking News
A Hero's Welcome For Captain Larry Taylor In Downtown Chattanooga
A Hero's Welcome For Captain Larry Taylor In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 9/11/2023
1 Person Injured In 2-Vehicle Crash Monday Morning In Bradley County
  • 9/11/2023
PHOTOS: Parade For Medal Of Honor Recipient Larry Taylor
  • 9/11/2023
Police Blotter: Man Nearly Scammed By Someone Claiming To Be His Boss; Man Thinks Jealous Ex-Girlfriend Stole From His Cash App
  • 9/11/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 9/11/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Welcome To Town, SSG Leroy Petry
Profiles Of Valor: Welcome To Town, SSG Leroy Petry
  • 9/12/2023
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
  • 9/11/2023
Senator Blackburn: Biden’s Feckless Leadership Makes The New Axis Of Evil Stronger
  • 9/11/2023
Fascism In New Mexico - And Response
  • 9/9/2023
Sheriff's Office Should Explain What Went Wrong In Godwin Murder Case
  • 9/9/2023
Sports
Blakesly Brock Advances At U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur
Blakesly Brock Advances At U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur
  • 9/11/2023
Dan Fleser: Gators Will Try Hard To Hold The Vols Down In "The Swamp"
Dan Fleser: Gators Will Try Hard To Hold The Vols Down In "The Swamp"
  • 9/11/2023
Wiedmer: This Week Is The Braves’ Last Big Challenge Before The Postseason
Wiedmer: This Week Is The Braves’ Last Big Challenge Before The Postseason
  • 9/11/2023
Lookout Mountain Club's Steve Johnson Leading Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship
  • 9/11/2023
Randy Smith: Vols Win But Frustrate Fans
Randy Smith: Vols Win But Frustrate Fans
  • 9/11/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Ava Crawley Has Worked For Unum/Provident For Nearly 50 Years
John Shearer: Ava Crawley Has Worked For Unum/Provident For Nearly 50 Years
  • 9/12/2023
Chattanooga Native Serves Aboard Navy Warship In San Diego
Chattanooga Native Serves Aboard Navy Warship In San Diego
  • 9/12/2023
Boo In The Zoo Will Begin Oct. 13
Boo In The Zoo Will Begin Oct. 13
  • 9/12/2023
Tunnel Hill Heritage Center & Museum Awarded Grant By Georgia Civil War Commission
  • 9/12/2023
Over $6,000 Raised At 2nd Annual Battle Of The Badges Charity Softball Game Held Saturday
Over $6,000 Raised At 2nd Annual Battle Of The Badges Charity Softball Game Held Saturday
  • 9/12/2023
Entertainment
McLemore's Songwriter Series Features David Ryan Harris And Chris Stills Thursday
  • 9/11/2023
The Head And The Heart Comes To Memorial Auditorium Oct. 25
  • 9/12/2023
Walker Road Trio Is In Concert At North River Civic Center Oct. 20
  • 9/8/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Newspaper Merger
Best Of Grizzard - Newspaper Merger
  • 9/8/2023
Rose To Perform Free Concert At Lee University
Rose To Perform Free Concert At Lee University
  • 9/7/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Welcome To Town, SSG Leroy Petry
Profiles Of Valor: Welcome To Town, SSG Leroy Petry
  • 9/12/2023
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
  • 9/11/2023
Senator Blackburn: Biden’s Feckless Leadership Makes The New Axis Of Evil Stronger
  • 9/11/2023
Dining
Food Truck Friday To Be Held At Kitchen Incubator
  • 9/12/2023
Coffee Community Collective Launches Fall Menu
Coffee Community Collective Launches Fall Menu
  • 9/11/2023
3rd Generation Takes Over Operation Of Merv's; Beer License Approved
  • 9/7/2023
Business
Cleveland Gets $5.4 Million For Water Improvements
  • 9/12/2023
TVA Releases Draft FY24 Vegetation Management Environmental Review
  • 9/12/2023
Mike Costello Offers Sell-Side Business Broker Services With Costello Capital Management, LLC
  • 9/11/2023
Real Estate
Apartment Complex On Bork Memorial Drive Sells For Over $79 Million
  • 9/7/2023
Best Western Royal Inn In Lookout Valley Sells For $2,750,000
  • 9/7/2023
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety Month - Cyber Security
  • 9/7/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga State's 8th Annual Latin Festival Is Oct. 14
  • 9/11/2023
Lee’s CRC To Host 13th Annual Constitution Day Quiz Bowl
Lee’s CRC To Host 13th Annual Constitution Day Quiz Bowl
  • 9/11/2023
National Geographic Photographer To Give Longevity Presentation At Southern Adventist University
National Geographic Photographer To Give Longevity Presentation At Southern Adventist University
  • 9/11/2023
Living Well
Red Cross Facing A National Blood Shortage
  • 9/11/2023
CHI Memorial Provides Support For Maclellan Homeless Shelter For Families
CHI Memorial Provides Support For Maclellan Homeless Shelter For Families
  • 9/11/2023
Winn Smiles Has Free Dental Clinic In Cleveland Friday
  • 9/11/2023
Memories
Museum Center History Hour Thursday Features Oak Ridge Secret City Project
  • 9/8/2023
Charles Hubbard, Lincoln Expert, Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Monday
  • 9/7/2023
Meet Authors David Powell, Perry Short And Robert Carter At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park
  • 9/7/2023
Outdoors
Reflection Riding September Events
  • 9/8/2023
Over 200 Acres Conserved Along Whites Creek In East Tennessee
Over 200 Acres Conserved Along Whites Creek In East Tennessee
  • 9/7/2023
TDEC Lifts Water Contact Advisory For Citico Creek
  • 9/7/2023
Travel
What's New And Happening This Fall In Tennessee: Glamping Adventures, Moon Marveling, Fall Rafting And Ghostly Gatherings
What's New And Happening This Fall In Tennessee: Glamping Adventures, Moon Marveling, Fall Rafting And Ghostly Gatherings
  • 9/12/2023
Stop Making Sense And Barbie Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater
Stop Making Sense And Barbie Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater
  • 9/6/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 37: Thanksgiving
  • 9/5/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Remembering 9/11: A Day Of Horror And Tragedy
Bob Tamasy: Remembering 9/11: A Day Of Horror And Tragedy
  • 9/11/2023
SCWN Luncheon Sept. 28 Features Broker Steffanie Green
SCWN Luncheon Sept. 28 Features Broker Steffanie Green
  • 9/11/2023
Faith United Baptist Church Celebrates Pastor's 2nd Anniversary Oct.
Faith United Baptist Church Celebrates Pastor's 2nd Anniversary Oct.
  • 9/11/2023
Obituaries
James Allen “Jim” Millwood, Sr.
James Allen “Jim” Millwood, Sr.
  • 9/12/2023
Jeffrey Scott Cunningham
Jeffrey Scott Cunningham
  • 9/12/2023
Gladys Yvonne Haven
Gladys Yvonne Haven
  • 9/12/2023
Area Obituaries
Sistrunk, Joyce Sue Wamble (Ten Mile)
Sistrunk, Joyce Sue Wamble (Ten Mile)
  • 9/12/2023
Jackson, Scotty Brownlow (Athens)
Jackson, Scotty Brownlow (Athens)
  • 9/11/2023
Boston, Emma Jean Britt (Dunlap)
  • 9/11/2023