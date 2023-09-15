Man Charged In 2021 Drive By Shooting Pleads To Reduced Charge; Gets 3 Years

A man charged in a drive by shooting on Sept. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and been given a three-year prison sentence.

Ginairian Trammell Watt, who was 22 at the time, initially was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with the other charges dismissed.

The incident happened in the 3300 block of Through Street.

At approximately 11:13 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to Through Street on a report of a person shot.

Officers located a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.Police said he was shot in the left big toe.

The victim said he was outside his residence when a white four-door SUV drove by and a man held a firearm outside the front passenger window and began shooting. Police found multiple shell casings along the south side of Through Street. They said that was consistent with a passenger firing shots. Two 9mm shell casings were also located further up the street.

The victim said he "had been beefing with these guys for the past few days" and they had shot up his house the day before.

He said he knew the shooter since middle school and they had many interactions, including going to each other's residence. He said the shooter went by Johnny on his Facebook page. The victim located that Facebook page and said that was the shooter. The Facebook page was later taken down.

A witness to the shooting gave the same version as the victim.

Police said the victim picked Watt out of a photo lineup as the shooter.