Latest Headlines

East Ridge Council Makes Plans To Build Road To Gateway Development In 2 Phases

  • Sunday, September 17, 2023
  • Gail Perry

The city of East Ridge borrowed $10 million to build a road into the new Gateway development where the Red Wolves stadium anchors residential and commercial buildings. The city has been unable to acquire all the right-of-way that is needed to build the road as originally planned. At the last council meeting, the decision was made to move the road onto property the city already owns and make it three lanes leading into the development. When that design was reviewed by ASA Engineering, the city owned land would only be large enough to build a two-lane road and that would not support the traffic that is anticipated. A new plan was approved by the council at the Thursday night meeting, to build the road in two phases. It will be built as originally designed but Phase 2 will be built when right-of-way acquisitions are complete. City Manager Scott Miller said prices of materials and labor continue to increase, so the sooner it is built the better to avoid borrowing more money. 

A complete survey has been done of the city’s streets to determine the ones that are in the worst condition. That list is being used to prioritize the work. However in 2022-2023, only about 50 percent of the road resurfacing that had been planned was done because costs went up, said the city manager. The street resurfacing program for 2023-2024 is different than last year. Instead of repaving entire streets from end to end, only the segments of the roads where it is needed the most will be milled and resurfaced. The money will come from the State Street Aid fund with $1,778,000 available.

The city council approved a contract with the Department of Safety and Homeland Security for a grant to place school resource officers in each of the city’s public schools. This statewide SRO grant will provide up to $75,000 per year, per SRO, per school. The total contract with East Ridge is for $300,000. The East Ridge police officers that are moved into those positions will need to be replaced. A condition of receiving this grant is that the city must enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Hamilton County Department of Education that clearly defines the responsibilities and expectations concerning the SROs in the schools. 

The city council accepted other grants that have been rewarded to East Ridge, including one for three years, up to $190,762 from the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice, Violent Crime Intervention Fund. It requires no matching funds from the city, and will be used to purchase equipment and technology to combat violent crime. Among other things, a drone and a van with a TV monitor to use as a command post for the drone will be acquired. Chief Clint Uselton said that this will put eyes on things without putting officers at risk and can be used by the fire department to go into buildings after a fire to check for hot spots. 

Other grants the city received include the Tennessee American Water Firefighter Support Grant in the amount of $1,000. It will assist in purchasing swift water gear to replace old worn gear. The city has applied for another grant from the state that would provide up to $40,000 per year for the next five years to aid in recruitment and retention of police officers.

In the past the city stored data on the Hamilton County Sheriff’s records management system. The city now has their own records system but in order to have access to the historical information stored with the Sheriff’s Office, the city will pay $5,128 for one year. 

Property at 0 Spring Creek Road, behind the AMC Movie Theater, has been a homeless camp with large amounts of trash, debris and junk that has accumulated over the years. The city has no one to contact physically and gets no response to when citations are sent and the building and codes department has determined the property poses a threat to the general public. The city has gotten a bid for $44,900 and will proceed to clean it up. A lien will be placed on the property for the amount that the city spends. 

A settlement agreement has been made with Chetan Patel regarding the city’s condemnation of property at 1500 Keeble St. which would have demolished the structure there. The owner has agreed to bring the property into full compliance with all building and property maintenance requirements. And he has to provide a remediation plan of phased improvements. The structure will also have to have an electrical inspection and meet those requirements. If the needed repairs are not made, the owner will have to go back before the judge, and pay a $50 per day fine.  

The city has been asked, many times, to waive fees for use of facilities that East Ridge owns. In the future, the approval for a fee waiver will be available only for non-profit organizations that provide a legitimate service and/or benefit to the East Ridge community, for department sponsored programs, from intergovernmental cooperation or for financial hardship, for one-time events. Any waiver will need to be approved by the city council. 

On the final vote, parking requirements for hotels/motels in the commercial tourism district, general commercial district and the planed commerce center in East Ridge were amended. The change is a reduction of parking spaces needed to just one space per room.

Two properties in the city have been rezoned from single family residential, R-1 to R-3 district that allows apartments. Property at 636 and 650 Layfield Road is now R-3 and 1026 Green Lake Road was also zoned R-3. The quadplex located there will be improved and brought up to code. 

Mayor Brian Williams announced that the East Ridge Fall Festival will be Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be live music, art and craft vendors and food trucks, a petting zoo and children’s activities. The mayor also requests for East Ridge citizens to participate in the Parks and Recreation master plan survey that can be found on the city’s website. 


Latest Headlines
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
  • Sports
  • 9/17/2023
Lee Lady Flames Earn Second Straight Conference Win With 4-0 Victory at UAH
Lee Lady Flames Earn Second Straight Conference Win With 4-0 Victory at UAH
  • Sports
  • 9/17/2023
Photographic Society Of Chattanooga Has Open House Oct. 19
  • Breaking News
  • 9/17/2023
Former Rhea County EMA Director Jacky Reavley Passes Away
  • Breaking News
  • 9/17/2023
Make Your Prep Picks - Week 6
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/17/2023
East Ridge Council Makes Plans To Build Road To Gateway Development In 2 Phases
  • Breaking News
  • 9/17/2023
Breaking News
Photographic Society Of Chattanooga Has Open House Oct. 19
  • 9/17/2023

The Photographic Society of Chattanooga will hold its annual Open House with special guests Tom and Pat Cory, Karen Fox, Kevin Kibble, Lin Blackwell-Prabish, Steve Thomas and Randy Ware on Thursday, ... more

Former Rhea County EMA Director Jacky Reavley Passes Away
  • 9/17/2023

County Executive Jim Vincent has ordered flags half staff at Rhea County government buildings and schools after the passing of former Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Jacky Reavley, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/17/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALFARO-LOPEZ, JIMY 4117 13TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD FAILURE TO YIELD ... more

Breaking News
2 People Show Up At Hospital With Bullet Wounds After Gun Battle On Hickory Valley Road
  • 9/16/2023
Woman Struck And Killed Crossing Market Street On Friday Night; Driver Flees
  • 9/16/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/16/2023
Jamichael Smith Gets 6-Year Sentence In Execution-Style Killing On Trailwood Drive
  • 9/15/2023
2 City Firefighters Credited With Saving Man's Life At Football Game
  • 9/15/2023
Opinion
What’s Up With Chattanooga’s Lack Of Taxi Srvice? - And Response (2)
  • 9/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
  • 9/15/2023
God Used Humor To Raise Money For Prison Prevention Ministries
God Used Humor To Raise Money For Prison Prevention Ministries
  • 9/15/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/15/2023
Student Achievement, Student Growth Or Both?
  • 9/14/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Tennesee Struggles Against Florida
Dan Fleser: Tennesee Struggles Against Florida
  • 9/17/2023
Chattanooga Mocs Crush The Citadel, 48-3
  • 9/16/2023
UTC Volleyball Champions Of Chattanooga Classic
  • 9/16/2023
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
  • 9/17/2023
Lee Lady Flames Earn Second Straight Conference Win With 4-0 Victory at UAH
Lee Lady Flames Earn Second Straight Conference Win With 4-0 Victory at UAH
  • 9/17/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Larry Taylor Event, Jimmy Buffet, 1963 Anniversaries, Lookouts, And Baylor’s Videoboard
  • 9/15/2023
Junior League Of Chattanooga Announces Incoming Leadership
Junior League Of Chattanooga Announces Incoming Leadership
  • 9/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga As Boom Town
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga As Boom Town
  • 9/18/2023
Fall VFW Flea Market Is Oct. 15
  • 9/16/2023
National Coalition Of 100 Black Women Has Annual Meeting Thursday
  • 9/15/2023
Entertainment
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
  • 9/16/2023
The American’s Creed To Premiere In Ringgold Oct. 14
  • 9/15/2023
The Gift Musical Celebrates Cleveland Bradley County Public Library's Past
  • 9/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/14/2023
Uncle Lucius Announces New Album And Plays At Barrelhouse Ballroom
  • 9/13/2023
Opinion
What’s Up With Chattanooga’s Lack Of Taxi Srvice? - And Response (2)
  • 9/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
  • 9/15/2023
God Used Humor To Raise Money For Prison Prevention Ministries
God Used Humor To Raise Money For Prison Prevention Ministries
  • 9/15/2023
Dining
Panda Express Celebrates Opening Of New Store On Gunbarrel Road
  • 9/15/2023
Chipotle Opens New Location In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 9/15/2023
Food Truck Friday To Be Held At Kitchen Incubator
  • 9/12/2023
Business
Meant To Be Bridal Opens In Red Bank
  • 9/17/2023
DeFoor Hospitality Group Just Keeps Growing
DeFoor Hospitality Group Just Keeps Growing
  • 9/15/2023
State Attorney General Files Motion To Compel TikTok To Comply With Agreed Order
  • 9/16/2023
Real Estate
City Applying For $4,725,000 Blue Cross Healthy Places Grant For Shelia Jennings Park
  • 9/15/2023
City Plans Additional $4.4 Million Professional Services Costs Related To Southside Ball Park
  • 9/15/2023
Steven Sharpe: August 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: August 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 9/13/2023
Student Scene
UTC's Angle Says Goals Should Drive University Budget
  • 9/16/2023
JROTC Squads Compete At East Hamilton
  • 9/16/2023
Central C Club Honors Coach John Crawford, Johnny Holden
Central C Club Honors Coach John Crawford, Johnny Holden
  • 9/16/2023
Living Well
Austin Hatcher Foundation Receives A $12,500 Grant From Truist Foundation To Advance Free Psychosocial Care Through Education, Health & Wellbeing
Austin Hatcher Foundation Receives A $12,500 Grant From Truist Foundation To Advance Free Psychosocial Care Through Education, Health & Wellbeing
  • 9/15/2023
CHI Memorial Announces Music Therapy Program Sept. 18
  • 9/15/2023
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Symposium For Nursing Students
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Symposium For Nursing Students
  • 9/15/2023
Memories
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Museum Center History Hour Thursday Features Oak Ridge Secret City Project
  • 9/8/2023
Outdoors
City Of East Ridge Seeking Citizens’ Input On Parks And Recreation Master Plan
  • 9/15/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Launches "Plan Your Journey" Trip Planning Tools
  • 9/15/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hot Ragweed And Pulled Pork
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hot Ragweed And Pulled Pork
  • 9/15/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
  • 9/18/2023
Chattanooga Faith + Work + Culture is Now Faith Co-Op
  • 9/15/2023
Bob Tamasy: A Fragrant Aroma, Or Just A Big Stink?
Bob Tamasy: A Fragrant Aroma, Or Just A Big Stink?
  • 9/14/2023
Obituaries
Thomas Jackson “Jacky” Reavley
Thomas Jackson “Jacky” Reavley
  • 9/17/2023
Charles Kenneth “Kenny” Lawson
Charles Kenneth “Kenny” Lawson
  • 9/17/2023
Steven Lee Wright
Steven Lee Wright
  • 9/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Swift, Robert Henry (Dayton)
Swift, Robert Henry (Dayton)
  • 9/17/2023
Henry, Betty Jean (Sequatchie)
Henry, Betty Jean (Sequatchie)
  • 9/17/2023
McNair, Chyna Leanna (Cleveland)
McNair, Chyna Leanna (Cleveland)
  • 9/15/2023