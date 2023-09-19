Police Blotter: Woman Lets Sister Use Her EBT Card, And She Is Now Out $100; Man Decides To Find New Friends That Don't Threaten Him

A woman on Judson Lane told police she had allowed her sister to use her EBT card to go buy her groceries. She said that after the groceries had been purchased, that would have left around $200 on her EBT card. She, however, noticed a separate purchase to her card for $100. Her sister returned the woman's card and said that she would not be seeing the money again. The woman ordered a new EBT card and changed her PIN# and declined prosecution at this time.



* * *

While driving northbound on Riverside Drive, police observed a vehicle with their hazard lights on, sitting in the center turn lane. Police got out with the driver, who said his vehicle ran out of gas. Police then helped him push the car into a nearby parking lot. Police were then approached by a woman who said her vehicle has also ran out of gas. Police transported the two of them to a nearby gas station and then back to their vehicles' location.

* * *

Police observed a white Chrysler 300 with very dark tinted windows traveling northbound on Meharry Drive, and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle once it pulled into the driveway of a residence on Fisk Avenue. Police asked the driver of the vehicle to roll down the rear windows, for the officer's safety, and the driver did so without issue. Police then spoke to the driver of the vehicle who identified himself, and asked why he was being pulled over. Police explained to him that his tint is very dark - it was later measured at 16 percent - and in Tennessee the legal limit is 35 percent. Once the driver was told the reason for the traffic stop, the woman passenger became irate with officers, claiming they were harassing her and that this was the third time she was being stopped in this vehicle for tint. Officers attempted to deescalate the situation and talk to the woman passenger, but to no avail. The woman, upset with officers, then demanded the name and badge numbers of the officers present and to speak to a supervisor; a sergeant responded to the scene and spoke to the occupants of the vehicle. The driver was given a warning for the tint, and officers left.

* * *

A man on Veterans Way told police that he and his mother were sitting in their bedrooms, awake, when they heard their front door, that was supposed to be locked, open and close. He said they then heard footsteps on the steps outside, and the unknown person fled in an unknown direction.

* * *

A caller reported a disorder at a residence on Colony Circle. Police knocked on the resident’s door, and a woman answered the door. Police spoke with her and saw she had no bruising or anything physical to indicate a disorder. The woman also summoned her son, and he came out without any bruising as well. Both of them would not provide any information, and police confirmed they were both okay. No further information is known of the caller, other than a first name given to police.

* * *

A woman on 4th Avenue told police she lost her cell phone about the time when she left a local convenient store. She said she tried locating the iPhone with the "Find my iPhone" app, but was unsuccessful. She said she needed a report completed for the lost item.

* * *

Suspicious activity was reported at the 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. Police located a man and woman who are homeless and living out of their van. Both of them said they are employed by the car wash and had just finished a late detailing job. Both were checked for warrants and none were located.

* * *

An anonymous caller notified police of excessive noise coming from The Exile bar, 1634 Rossville Ave. While police were enroute, they able to hear music from the establishment from over a block away. Police instructed the establishment to lower the volume of the music. The establishment complied.

* * *

A man contacted police in reference to a white male looking around a boarded up building on Union Avenue. The man told police he had video of the man "snooping" around the property with a flashlight. The man wanted this documented. A photo, taken from the video, was given to police. The location was placed on the Watchlist.

* * *

A man told police someone had shattered his front passenger side window the night before on his 2016 Jeep Patriot as it sat parked along the side of the road on William Street. He said the person had entered his vehicle and stolen approx. $5 in cash from his center dash console, but no other items were stolen. There is currently no suspect information, no finger prints were seen to be lifted and the owner does want to prosecute the person who shattered his window.

* * *



A woman on 6th Avenue told police she discovered various dents/scratches on her recently purchased 2014 Ford Taurus, She said a neighbor of hers, who also had her vehicle vandalized, placed a camera to record their vehicles at night. She said video from that camera allegedly shows the resident of a home on 6th Avenue vandalizing her vehicle. She described the possible suspect as a black female in her 30s; however, she has not spoken with or dealt with that woman. The owner of the recording was not on scene to provide the video to police. CHA Police will be notified to assist with gaining any further video/suspect information.

* * *

A woman told police she has TPO on her ex-boyfriend, and he showed up at Buds Sports Bar, 5751 Brainerd Road, while she was there. She told police her ex-boyfriend frequents that bar, but she was told that he wasn't there that night, so she decided to go. While there, she observed him come to the patio door to pay a tab. She said she wasn't going to say anything to him, but saw him drink a beer, so she began to video him and walk outside. She said when he noticed her, he began to accuse her of stalking him, and yelled at her. She said he then got into his vehicle and pulled to the back of the parking lot. Police spoke to the ex-boyfriend, who told them he was there all night, besides when he left for a little bit and came back to tab out. When he noticed that his former girlfriend was at the bar, he was outside paying his tab and she began to film him. He then accused her of stalking him and retreated to his vehicle. He said he then pulled to the back of the parking lot to speak to police.

Police spoke to a magistrate about what occurred to see if it was enough to violate the TPO. Police were informed that he would not sign off on the TPO because the man was in a public place with a legitimate reason to be there, and that he did remove himself from the situation and waited to speak to police. Police stayed on the scene till the man cleared the area.

* * *

Three friends who all live in the same duplex on Highway 27 went out partying Saturday night. On the way home they got into a verbal argument. One of them texted 911 insinuating that he was being kidnapped, because he was afraid he was going to get beat up. Red Bank Police stopped the three on Ashland Terrace. Police had to work through a language barrier and found out what was going on. Police separated them and I took the man to his residence, which was next door to his friends. His brother spoke better English and explained that this was the second time this happened and the man was going to find new friends.