Latest Headlines

Nolan Elementary Named National Blue Ribbon School

  • Tuesday, September 19, 2023

The U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday recognized 353 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, including six schools in Tennessee and one of those is Nolan Elementary. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments.

The Tennessee schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

Brentwood – Brentwood Middle School, Williamson County Schools.
Clarksville – Middle College at Austin Peay State University, Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools
Collierville – Crosswind Elementary School, Collierville Schools
Johnson City – Fairmont Elementary School, Johnson City Schools
Oak Ridge – Linden Elementary School, Oak Ridge Schools
Signal Mountain – Nolan Elementary School, Hamilton County Schools

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country, we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families.”

With its 40th cohort, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,700 schools. The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for – and attaining – exemplary achievement. National Blue Ribbon Schools represent the full diversity of American schools and serve students of every background.

While awardee schools represent the diverse fabric of American schools, they also share some core elements. National Blue Ribbon School leaders articulate a vision of excellence and hold everyone to high standards. They demonstrate effective and innovative teaching and learning, and the schools value and support teachers and staff through meaningful professional learning. Data from many sources are used to drive instruction and every student strives for success. Families, communities, and educators work together toward common goals, said officials.

National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective and innovative school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation. A National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.

The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students. Nominated schools also complete an extensive narrative application describing their school culture and philosophy, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership structures, and parent and community involvement.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

Latest Headlines
Nolan Elementary Named National Blue Ribbon School
Nolan Elementary Named National Blue Ribbon School
  • Breaking News
  • 9/19/2023
Consumer Alert Issued For Chattanooga Accounting Firm That Suddenly Closed
  • Breaking News
  • 9/19/2023
Collegedale Commission Discusses Airport Growth Plans
  • Breaking News
  • 9/19/2023
McCallie Defeats Signal Mountain In Middle Shool Tennis
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/19/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Let's Sister Use Her EBT Card, And She's Now Out $100; Man Decides To Find New Friends That Don't Threaten Him
  • Breaking News
  • 9/19/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/19/2023
Breaking News
Collegedale Commission Discusses Airport Growth Plans
  • 9/19/2023

Director of Operations at the Collegedale Airport Ryan Byford, asked the Collegedale city commissioners to sign an airport growth letter that he said would be sent to stakeholders, to Hamilton ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Let's Sister Use Her EBT Card, And She's Now Out $100; Man Decides To Find New Friends That Don't Threaten Him
  • 9/19/2023

A woman on Judson Lane told police she had allowed her sister to use her EBT card to go buy her groceries. She said that after the groceries had been purchased, that would have left around $200 ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/19/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON 1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 374091036 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff NONSUPPORT ... more

Breaking News
Lookout Mountain, Ga., Planning Small Increase In Property Taxes
  • 9/18/2023
Railroad Employee Hit By Train At Hickory Valley
  • 9/18/2023
Ringgold Woman Faces DUI, Other Charges After 2 Children Severely Injured In 4-Wheeler Rollover
Ringgold Woman Faces DUI, Other Charges After 2 Children Severely Injured In 4-Wheeler Rollover
  • 9/18/2023
Marion County Deputy Dies Suddenly
  • 9/18/2023
Radio Veteran, Police PIO Kevin West Dies Unexpectedly
Radio Veteran, Police PIO Kevin West Dies Unexpectedly
  • 9/18/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Education, Innovation And Disruption
  • 9/19/2023
Chattanooga Has Lost A Well-Loved Icon
Chattanooga Has Lost A Well-Loved Icon
  • 9/18/2023
Unity Group Urges National Voter Registration Day Participation
  • 9/18/2023
Sports
Chattanooga's Redman Named SoCon Volleyball Player Of The Week
  • 9/18/2023
Dan Fleser: Tennesee Struggles Against Florida
Dan Fleser: Tennesee Struggles Against Florida
  • 9/17/2023
Randy Smith: A Loss In More Ways Than One
Randy Smith: A Loss In More Ways Than One
  • 9/18/2023
UTC Golfers Second After Day 1 At Bearcat Invitational
  • 9/18/2023
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
  • 9/17/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Remembering Bobby Riggs’ Chattanooga Visits On 50th Anniversary Of Famous Billie Jean King Match
  • 9/19/2023
Life With Ferris: Literary Rock Star Gretchen Smith
Life With Ferris: Literary Rock Star Gretchen Smith
  • 9/18/2023
Library Foundation Offers Free Non-Resident Library Cards
Library Foundation Offers Free Non-Resident Library Cards
  • 9/18/2023
Scenic City Clay Arts Hosts “SCCA Potter’s Alley” At Between The Bridges Event
Scenic City Clay Arts Hosts “SCCA Potter’s Alley” At Between The Bridges Event
  • 9/19/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 9/18/2023
Entertainment
Hunter's Gift Raises Mental Health Awareness, Suicide Prevention
Hunter's Gift Raises Mental Health Awareness, Suicide Prevention
  • 9/19/2023
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
  • 9/16/2023
Tickets On Sale For "Until The Sun Rises" Opening Nov. 3
Tickets On Sale For "Until The Sun Rises" Opening Nov. 3
  • 9/18/2023
The American’s Creed To Premiere In Ringgold Oct. 14
  • 9/15/2023
The Gift Musical Celebrates Cleveland Bradley County Public Library's Past
  • 9/14/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Education, Innovation And Disruption
  • 9/19/2023
Dining
Panda Express Celebrates Opening Of New Store On Gunbarrel Road
  • 9/15/2023
Chipotle Opens New Location In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 9/15/2023
Food Truck Friday To Be Held At Kitchen Incubator
  • 9/12/2023
Business
Collegedale Airport To Get Upgrades With $1.28 Million State Grant
Collegedale Airport To Get Upgrades With $1.28 Million State Grant
  • 9/19/2023
Tennessee August Revenues Were Less Than Budgeted
  • 9/19/2023
AGC Of East Tennessee Wins National Award
AGC Of East Tennessee Wins National Award
  • 9/19/2023
Real Estate
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Member Recognized Nationally For Community Service Award
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Member Recognized Nationally For Community Service Award
  • 9/18/2023
City Applying For $4,725,000 Blue Cross Healthy Places Grant For Shelia Jennings Park
  • 9/15/2023
City Plans Additional $4.4 Million Professional Services Costs Related To Southside Ball Park
  • 9/15/2023
Student Scene
Internationally Known Economics Expert To Discuss Business Ethic, Community In Probasco Fall Lecture Series
Internationally Known Economics Expert To Discuss Business Ethic, Community In Probasco Fall Lecture Series
  • 9/18/2023
UTC Robotics Team Wins First International Award
UTC Robotics Team Wins First International Award
  • 9/18/2023
Cleveland State Spotlight: Tim Smith – From Electrician To Educator
Cleveland State Spotlight: Tim Smith – From Electrician To Educator
  • 9/18/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Adds 2 New Pulmonologists To Erlanger Pulmonary And Critical Care Team
  • 9/18/2023
Neurologic Music Therapy Now Available At CHI Memorial
  • 9/18/2023
Application Pick-Up For LIHEAP Will Begin Oct. 2
  • 9/18/2023
Memories
Hamilton County Commemorates 2023 POW-MIA Day
  • 9/19/2023
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Outdoors
2023 National Hunting And Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 9/18/2023
TWRA Commission To Set Fishing Regulations
  • 9/18/2023
Free Trapper Training Camp Set For Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge
  • 9/18/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Central Church Of Christ Hosts VBS Fall Festival Saturday
  • 9/19/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
  • 9/18/2023
Chattanooga Faith + Work + Culture is Now Faith Co-Op
  • 9/15/2023
Obituaries
Milton Terrell Fugate
  • 9/19/2023
Kay Williams Smith
Kay Williams Smith
  • 9/19/2023
Johnnie Ruth Stillwell
Johnnie Ruth Stillwell
  • 9/19/2023
Area Obituaries
Cassady, James Alan "Jim" (Cleveland)
Cassady, James Alan "Jim" (Cleveland)
  • 9/19/2023
George, Greg (Rocky Face)
George, Greg (Rocky Face)
  • 9/19/2023
Ajca, Claudia Marina Pedro (Dalton)
Ajca, Claudia Marina Pedro (Dalton)
  • 9/19/2023