Red Bank Officers Arrest 4 Juveniles After Pursuit

Four juveniles were arrested in Red Bank after a pursuit that ended with their vehicle rolling three times early Sunday morning.

While patrolling on the north end of Red Bank, an officer observed two suspicious vehicles at an apartment complex. One of the vehicles had its lights off. The officer observed that the occupants were wearing masks and hoodies. The officer then attempted to stop both vehicles. Both vehicles took off driving north on Dayton Boulevard at high speeds in an attempt to elude law enforcement.

The officer continued pursuit of the vehicle with its lights off. The pursuit continued traveling north on Dayton Boulevard up to Highway 153. At the interchange of Dayton Boulevard and Highway 153, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed causing the vehicle to roll several times. Four juveniles were taken into custody at the end of the pursuit. No one was injured and the juveniles were medically evaluated as a precaution.



Two firearms were recovered from the scene, one of which had been reported stolen. The vehicle was also reported stolen from North Georgia. The juveniles were charged with theft of property, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, possession of burglary tools, reckless endangerment, and evading arrest.



Officials said, "The Red Bank Police Department would like for this to serve as a reminder that citizens should keep their vehicles locked at all times and should never leave car keys inside their vehicles."