Candidates Will Have 10 Days To Qualify After Judge Williams Steps Down In Early January

Circuit Court Judge Marie Williams will resign the first week of January 2024, either Jan. 1 or Jan. 3, setting up a special election, election officials said Wednesday.

From that date, candidates will have a 10-day qualifying window.

Those mentioned as possible candidates include attorney Michele Lea Coffman, who has 23 years in private practice, and General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh.

Judge Williams in July sent a letter to Governor Bill Lee announcing the upcoming retirement. She cited family health concerns.

The primary election will be March 5 and the general election is in August.

Judge Williams won election to a fourth eight-year term in Division III in 2021.

In 1995, Governor Don Sundquist appointed Judge Williams as the first female judge of a trial court in Hamilton County. She was then elected in 1996, re-elected in 1998, re-elected in 2006, and again in 2014. Her 28 years on the bench make her the longest serving currently sitting judge in Hamilton County.

Before her tenure on the bench, Judge Williams practiced law for 18 years with Spears, Moore, Rebman, & Williams.