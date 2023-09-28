Man With Mental Issues Who Stabbed Wife Gets 5 Years In Prison

A Chattanooga man with mental health issues who stabbed his wife has been given a five-year prison sentence for aggravated assault.

Donald Eugene Holloway, 39, also got 11 months and 29 days for assault against a first responder.

In the incident shortly before Christmas 2022, police said Holloway's wife was found covered in blood about a block from their home. She had stab wounds to her head, face, neck and back.

A motorist had called police after seeing the woman bleeding by the road.

The wife said she was attacked by Holloway with either a straight razor or a box cutter. She said Holloway had been acting paranoid and he believed she had let someone in the house to kill him.

Holloway was found with a small amount of blood on his hands.

Police said the wife was not allowed them to record her statement or to take photos of her injuries.

Holloway had to be sedated when emergency personnel tried to take him to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

