Latest Headlines

Man With Mental Issues Who Stabbed Wife Gets 5 Years In Prison

  • Thursday, September 28, 2023
Donald Eugene Holloway
Donald Eugene Holloway

A Chattanooga man with mental health issues who stabbed his wife has been given a five-year prison sentence for aggravated assault.

Donald Eugene Holloway, 39, also got 11 months and 29 days for assault against a first responder.

In the incident shortly before Christmas 2022, police said Holloway's wife was found covered in blood about a block from their home. She had stab wounds to her head, face, neck and back.

A motorist had called police after seeing the woman bleeding by the road.

The wife said she was attacked by Holloway with either a straight razor or a box cutter. She said Holloway had been acting paranoid and he believed she had let someone in the house to kill him.

Holloway was found with a small amount of blood on his hands.

Police said the wife was not allowed them to record her statement or to take photos of her injuries.

Holloway had to be sedated when emergency personnel tried to take him to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 5
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 5
  • Sports
  • 9/28/2023
Man With Mental Issues Who Stabbed Wife Gets 5 Years In Prison
Man With Mental Issues Who Stabbed Wife Gets 5 Years In Prison
  • Breaking News
  • 9/28/2023
Police Blotter: Uber Driver Finds Himself In Midst Of Strange Situation; Woman Hears Knocking, But No One Is Ever There
  • Breaking News
  • 9/28/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/28/2023
Lee Athletics Releases Mobile App For Flame Fans
  • Sports
  • 9/27/2023
Dalton State Golfers Finish 5th At Invite At Innisbrook
  • Sports
  • 9/27/2023
Breaking News
Man With Mental Issues Who Stabbed Wife Gets 5 Years In Prison
Man With Mental Issues Who Stabbed Wife Gets 5 Years In Prison
  • 9/28/2023

A Chattanooga man with mental health issues who stabbed his wife has been given a five-year prison sentence for aggravated assault. Donald Eugene Holloway, 39, also got 11 months and 29 days ... more

Police Blotter: Uber Driver Finds Himself In Midst Of Strange Situation; Woman Hears Knocking, But No One Is Ever There
  • 9/28/2023

A man called police and said he was an Uber driver who picked up someone named Paul from Midtown Ridge Apartments, 312 McBrien Road, and brought him to the Taco Bell at 7796 E. Brainerd Road. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/28/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABBOTT, NICHOLE ELIZABETH 702 ROBERTA DRIVE APT C ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff THEFT ... more

Breaking News
Girl, 18, Shot In Brainerd
  • 9/27/2023
Remembering Riley Grace: Woodruffs’ Faith Perseveres In Spite Of Suffering
  • 9/27/2023
Goldthreat Arrested In 2021 Shooting At Crowded Funeral Home Parking Lot
Goldthreat Arrested In 2021 Shooting At Crowded Funeral Home Parking Lot
  • 9/27/2023
River Gorge Trust Opening 4 Miles Of Mountain Biking Trails On Friday
  • 9/27/2023
New 200-Acre Walden's Ridge Park Opens To The Public On Saturday
  • 9/27/2023
Opinion
Unworkable Soddy Daisy School Plan
  • 9/28/2023
The Appearance Of Gentrification
  • 9/26/2023
Give Me A Man That We May Fight Together
  • 9/28/2023
Rejecting Federal Dollars In Education Is A Complex Decision
  • 9/27/2023
Jerry Summers: Don't Drink The Water, Ethel
Jerry Summers: Don't Drink The Water, Ethel
  • 9/26/2023
Sports
Susan Miller Leads Tennessee Women’s Senior Amateur After First Round
  • 9/27/2023
Wiedmer: Tuesday Night Showed Why Braves Will And Won’t Win The World Series
Wiedmer: Tuesday Night Showed Why Braves Will And Won’t Win The World Series
  • 9/27/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 5
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 5
  • 9/28/2023
Lee Athletics Releases Mobile App For Flame Fans
  • 9/27/2023
Dalton State Golfers Finish 5th At Invite At Innisbrook
  • 9/27/2023
Happenings
The Chattanooga Writers' Guild Fall Workshop Returns Oct. 21
  • 9/27/2023
Catoosa County Fall Festival Is Oct. 7
Catoosa County Fall Festival Is Oct. 7
  • 9/27/2023
Jerry Summers: Gourmet Gluttony
Jerry Summers: Gourmet Gluttony
  • 9/28/2023
Martinez Art Exhibition To Open With Reception In Squires Library At Lee University
Martinez Art Exhibition To Open With Reception In Squires Library At Lee University
  • 9/28/2023
Middle Valley Youth Association Gets $20,000 Grant For Facility Enhancements
  • 9/27/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 9/28/2023
Lee Wind Ensemble To Present Fall Concert Oct. 4
Lee Wind Ensemble To Present Fall Concert Oct. 4
  • 9/28/2023
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Blithe Spirit" Oct. 3-7
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Blithe Spirit" Oct. 3-7
  • 9/27/2023
Low Cut Connie To Play Barrelhouse Ballroom Oct. 3
  • 9/27/2023
Salvation Army And Inman Coffee To Host 12th Annual Phoenix Fest Music Festival
  • 9/27/2023
Opinion
Unworkable Soddy Daisy School Plan
  • 9/28/2023
The Appearance Of Gentrification
  • 9/26/2023
Give Me A Man That We May Fight Together
  • 9/28/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
2 New Asian-Styled Restaurants Coming To Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
  • 9/20/2023
Business/Government
EPB Quantum Network Now Open To Customers
  • 9/28/2023
SK Food Group To Create 840 New Jobs At Cleveland Site
SK Food Group To Create 840 New Jobs At Cleveland Site
  • 9/27/2023
Work To Start On $415 Million Law Enforcement Training Center In Nashville
  • 9/27/2023
Real Estate
Commercial Center Near Mall Sells For $6,125,000
  • 9/28/2023
Red Bank Commercial Center Sells For $3.1 Million
  • 9/28/2023
Commons Boulevard Strip Center Sells For $3.5 Million
  • 9/28/2023
Student Scene
GNTC English Classes Help Nuns Bridge Language Barrier
GNTC English Classes Help Nuns Bridge Language Barrier
  • 9/27/2023
Southern Adventist University Celebrates Historic Freshman Enrollment
Southern Adventist University Celebrates Historic Freshman Enrollment
  • 9/27/2023
3 Bright School Alumni Honored During Founder’s Week
  • 9/26/2023
Living Well
HCEMS Receives Manikins From Chattanooga Elks Lodge #91
HCEMS Receives Manikins From Chattanooga Elks Lodge #91
  • 9/27/2023
East Ridge Community Center Hosting Free Monthly Birthday Parties For Kids
  • 9/25/2023
CHI Memorial Offers HIFU Treatment For Prostate Cancer
CHI Memorial Offers HIFU Treatment For Prostate Cancer
  • 9/25/2023
Memories
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
  • 9/26/2023
Chattanooga's Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Celebrates Constitution Week 2023
Chattanooga's Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Celebrates Constitution Week 2023
  • 9/26/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Is Sept. 29
  • 9/26/2023
Outdoors
Vision Plan For Montague Park Unveiled
Vision Plan For Montague Park Unveiled
  • 9/27/2023
35th Annual Tennessee River Rescue Is Oct. 7
35th Annual Tennessee River Rescue Is Oct. 7
  • 9/27/2023
MGHC Holds 3rd Annual Fall Garden Festival Sept. 30
  • 9/27/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Our Attitude Toward Money Depends On Who We Think Owns It
Bob Tamasy: Our Attitude Toward Money Depends On Who We Think Owns It
  • 9/28/2023
"I Think We Ought To Trust Him" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/27/2023
Grace Baptist Tabernacle To Hold Ladies Conference Oct. 28
  • 9/27/2023
Obituaries
Adriana Jordan Elmore
Adriana Jordan Elmore
  • 9/27/2023
Richard "Dick" Francis Durham
Richard "Dick" Francis Durham
  • 9/27/2023
Mignonne Pearson
Mignonne Pearson
  • 9/27/2023
Area Obituaries
Cross, Betty Jo (Dalton)
Cross, Betty Jo (Dalton)
  • 9/28/2023
Hubbs, Charles "Charlie" Berry (Dalton)
Hubbs, Charles "Charlie" Berry (Dalton)
  • 9/28/2023
Oakley, Charlaine Virginia (Cleveland)
Oakley, Charlaine Virginia (Cleveland)
  • 9/27/2023