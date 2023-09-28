HCSO Investigating Armed Robbery At Spirit Convenience Store On Highway 111

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday to the Spirit Convenience Store at 1870 Heiss Mountain Road just off Highway 111.

According to the personnel working at the station, a man dressed in all black, wearing a hoodie and ski mask, came into the store and pulled a handgun on all three of them. The man then walked behind the counter and had one of the workers empty the cash register into a black plastic bag, before exiting the store.

Video footage of the incident has been pulled from the station and turned over to detectives with HCSO Investigative Services.

The suspect in this robbery is described as man, wearing a black ski mask, black pants, and a black jacket with a hoodie.

This incident remains under investigation and therefore no additional details are available at this time. Anyone with any information regarding this robbery is encouraged to contact HCSO Investigative Services at 423 209-8962.