Senator Colton Moore Removed From Georgia Senate Republican Caucus

  • Thursday, September 28, 2023

State Senator Colton Moore from Dade County was removed from the Georgia Senate Republican Caucus Thursday when other GOP Senate members did not go along with his effort to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The 29-year-old senator, who said he "has been leading the charge to investigate, defund, and potentially impeach Willis for abuse of power and weaponizing her office against her target political opposition," hit the action.

He said: 

Today’s removal is a direct result of me calling on my Republican colleagues in the Senate to do their job and sign onto an emergency session to investigate Fani Willis.

The Georgia Constitution clearly outlines the legislature’s power to call an emergency session to investigate a judicial officer. After urging my Republican Senate colleagues to join me… they responded by acting like children and throwing me out of the caucus.

I stand by my Republican principles. I stand by the Republican platform. I will continue to serve as a Republican Senator from the great state of Georgia. Unfortunately, now I will be forced to refer to my colleagues, who ran on being “Trump conservatives” as the RINO caucus.

The people of Georgia are 100 percent with me. This is the fight of our lifetime, and I will continue to double down to defend the rule of law and do what is right.

I encourage patriots to join my fight at ColtonMoore.com

The Caucus said, “Senator Moore has knowingly misled people across Georgia and our nation, causing unnecessary tension and hostility, while putting his caucus colleagues and their families at risk of personal harm.” 

Some members said they had received threats as a result of his actions. 

