Road Rage Incident Begins With Littering - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police responded to a disorder in the 5700 block of Main Street that had begun as a road rage incident after one driver, the complainant, had allegedly thrown trash out of their window. The other driver, once stopped, allegedly returned the trash through the complainant’s window, possibly causing damage to the window motor in the process.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on bond revocation warrants for drug and drug paraphernalia possession.

Collegedale police assisted Chattanooga police with a crash involving injuries in the 6400 block of Mountain View Road.

Police responded to a disorder between a parent and their teenager in the 5600 block of Landrum Drive after the teenager had run from the home. The child was found a short time later and agreed to leave with their other parent.

A resident from the 9300 block of Caddo Lane called police after coming home to find a vehicle they did not know in their parking area. They were advised that they could call for a tow since the vehicle was on their private property.

An officer responded to the Murphy gas station, in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway, for an abandoned vehicle that employees wanted removed. The employees were advised that they could call for a tow since the vehicle was on their private property.

An officer assisted an individual at The Commons who had rented the space and needed help locking the building.

A traffic stop in the 9300 block of Lee Highway resulted in an occupant’s arrest for Collegedale warrants. They were booked on a bond revocation warrant for driving on a revoked license and transported to the jail.

The sheriff’s office made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who was booked on a bond revocation warrant for second offense DUI.

Collegedale police assisted the Tennessee Highway Patrol by providing interpretation for a Spanish speaking individual they had stopped near the 7 mile marker of I-75.

Officers were requested to do a wellness check on children living in the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex. Everyone appeared to be in good health.

An unknown 911 call came in from the Springhill Suites, located in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. Contact was made with the caller who advised that everything was okay.

Police responded to a disorder in the 4900 block of Sandy Trail. One individual was given a trespass warning and banned from the property.

An officer assisted a citizen with a car seat installation.

A store employee in the Ooltewah Crossing plaza reported a theft, but advised that they hadn’t seen a theft or had access to the store cameras. The store manager advised over the phone that they would contact police at a later date if they decided to pursue the matter further.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who was booked on bond revocation warrants for driving on a suspended and revoked license.

A glass break alarm called police to a home in the 9500 block of Rookwood Circle. The residence was checked and everything was found to be okay.

A traffic stop in the 9500 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI and refusal of implied consent.

Collegedale police assisted the Tennessee Highway Patrol with a crash investigation that started on the interstate and had carried over into the Burger King parking lot where a verbal altercation occurred between the drivers. One of the drivers had driven away. The driver was located at their home in the 5300 block of College View Drive.

K9 Krino assisted the East Ridge Police Department with a drug sniff of a vehicle stopped in the 6400 block of Ringgold Road. Felony amounts of methamphetamines were seized from the vehicle.

Officers alerted by a license plate reader camera of a theft suspect’s vehicle in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver on four Collegedale theft warrants and two theft warrants out of Bradley County. The fugitive was booked and transported to the jail.

An unknown 911 call came in from the Hills Parc apartment complex. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

While in the Hills Parc apartment complex, officers made contact with an individual who did not reside there and appeared to be intoxicated. After completing a field interview the officers helped the individual find a safe ride home.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Forsythia Way regarding a group of young people hanging around outside Garden Plaza. No one was located when officers checked the area

A concerned citizen called police to the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex for a vehicle with an open driver’s side door. The door was found to not be able to close due to mechanical issues. Contact was attempted with the owner, but was unsuccessful.

An officer checked on a motorist stopped near the Apison Pike and Tallant Road intersection. The driver advised that they were looking for a quiet place to stop and collect their thoughts.