Latest Headlines

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against BlueCross For Covid-19 Terminations

  • Thursday, September 7, 2023
A group of employees terminated by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST) pertaining to the Covid-19 vaccine mandate has filed suit in Chattanooga Federal Court against the insuror.
 
The suit was brought by lead plaintiffs James M. Abernathy, Kerrie Ingle and Heather Hutton.
 
A spokesman for the group said after a lengthy investigative process by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) since November 2021, the terminated employees have received their right to sue letters and had filed the class action suit in federal court.
 
Between October and November 2021, BCBST terminated 41 of their employees after BCBST implemented a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for 900 "customer facing roles."
 
The group said many of the 900 employees were not "customer facing" but were full time telecommuters and had been working from home during the entire pandemic. 
 
The livelihoods of these 900 employees were threatened if they refused to comply with BCBST's vaccine mandate, the group said.
 
Out of the 900, 41 refused to comply with BCBST’s mandate and were fired from their positions. Some still have yet to secure employment, it was stated.
 
In October 2021, 19 employees were terminated. In November 2021, 22 additional employees were fired weeks ahead of a Tennessee law being passed to prevent BCBST from moving forward with the mandate. Many submitted requests for religious exemptions and reasonable accommodations, it was stated.
 
The group said, "Rather than provide a reasonable accommodation such as a telecommuting option (an option that was currently in place and was continuing for the entire year) or a testing option, BCBST's response was that you have 30 days to change your deeply held religious convictions and get the shot, find a new job, or be fired. Requests for religious exemptions were ultimately denied."
 
The case has been assigned to Judge Curtis Collier.
 
Latest Headlines
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against BlueCross For Covid-19 Terminations
  • Breaking News
  • 9/7/2023
Mayor Tim Kelly To Run For 2nd Term
Mayor Tim Kelly To Run For 2nd Term
  • Breaking News
  • 9/7/2023
Stolen Vehicle Recovered And 2 Are Arrested After Pursuit On Thursday
  • Breaking News
  • 9/7/2023
Chattanoogan.com Prep Football Picks: Week #4
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/7/2023
Casada, Cothren Trial Pushed Back To March 5, 2024
  • Breaking News
  • 9/7/2023
Randy Smith SEC Picks Week Two
Randy Smith SEC Picks Week Two
  • Sports
  • 9/7/2023
Breaking News
Stolen Vehicle Recovered And 2 Are Arrested After Pursuit On Thursday
  • 9/7/2023

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies successfully utilized a PIT maneuver to end a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle near the 800 block of Barton Avenue and Russell Street on Thursday. ... more

Casada, Cothren Trial Pushed Back To March 5, 2024
  • 9/7/2023

The trial date in the case in which former House Speaker Glen Casada and aide Cade Cothren are charged with bribery and kickbacks, wire fraud and money laundering has been moved to March 5, 2024. ... more

Reckless Homicide Charge Dismissed In Drug Overdose Case; Harbison Gets Suspended Term For False Reports
Reckless Homicide Charge Dismissed In Drug Overdose Case; Harbison Gets Suspended Term For False Reports
  • 9/7/2023

A reckless homicide charge has been dismissed against a man who was charged in connection with a drug overdose death that occurred on March 28, 2018. A tampering with evidence charge was ... more

Breaking News
Calvin Donaldson Teacher Was Among Those Caught In Trafficking Sting
  • 9/7/2023
I-75 Multi-Vehicle Wreck Began With Theft At Five Below At Hamilton Place
I-75 Multi-Vehicle Wreck Began With Theft At Five Below At Hamilton Place
  • 9/7/2023
21 Fatalities Reported In Georgia Over The Labor Day Holiday Travel Period
  • 9/7/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Intoxicated Man Trespassed From Her Home; Car Damaged When Trailer Hitch Ball Falls Off Truck On Highway
  • 9/7/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/7/2023
Opinion
John Andrus Was My Hero Of The Faith
John Andrus Was My Hero Of The Faith
  • 9/6/2023
Senator Blackburn: Another Year Of Growth And Challenges In The Volunteer State
Senator Blackburn: Another Year Of Growth And Challenges In The Volunteer State
  • 9/6/2023
We Want All Children To Succeed
  • 9/7/2023
Condolences To The Lopez Family
  • 9/6/2023
John Wolfe Was A Voice For The Voice-Less
John Wolfe Was A Voice For The Voice-Less
  • 9/6/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Hard To Block Vol Rushers Take Different Routes To The Ball Carrier
Dan Fleser: Hard To Block Vol Rushers Take Different Routes To The Ball Carrier
  • 9/7/2023
Vols Host Austin Peay In Home Opener Saturday
  • 9/6/2023
Randy Smith SEC Picks Week Two
Randy Smith SEC Picks Week Two
  • 9/7/2023
19th Ranked Lee Women Tie North Georgia 1-1
  • 9/7/2023
Lee Volleyball Wins 3-0 At Home Against Tuskegee University
  • 9/6/2023
Happenings
Eastdale Community Fall Festival Is Saturday
Eastdale Community Fall Festival Is Saturday
  • 9/6/2023
AVA Announces 2 New Exhibits Opening Sept. 15
AVA Announces 2 New Exhibits Opening Sept. 15
  • 9/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Smelly Signal Sewers?
  • 9/7/2023
WOW Chattanooga Concert Series Sets Sept. 15 Benefit Event
  • 9/7/2023
Battle Of The Badges Charity Softball Event Set For Sept. 9
Battle Of The Badges Charity Softball Event Set For Sept. 9
  • 9/7/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/7/2023
Wei To Present Complete Beethoven Sonatas At Lee University
Wei To Present Complete Beethoven Sonatas At Lee University
  • 9/7/2023
Fly Into Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s 100th Season With Peter Pan, The Musical
Fly Into Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s 100th Season With Peter Pan, The Musical
  • 9/6/2023
Rose To Perform Free Concert At Lee University
Rose To Perform Free Concert At Lee University
  • 9/7/2023
The Arcadian Wild Comes To Songbirds Sept. 29
  • 9/6/2023
Opinion
John Andrus Was My Hero Of The Faith
John Andrus Was My Hero Of The Faith
  • 9/6/2023
Senator Blackburn: Another Year Of Growth And Challenges In The Volunteer State
Senator Blackburn: Another Year Of Growth And Challenges In The Volunteer State
  • 9/6/2023
We Want All Children To Succeed
  • 9/7/2023
Dining
3rd Generation Takes Over Operation Of Merv's; Beer License Approved
  • 9/7/2023
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Southern Vending
  • 9/4/2023
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Business
Whitfield County GOP Expanding Hispanic Outreach
  • 9/7/2023
HHM CPAS Announces Manager And Additional New Hires
HHM CPAS Announces Manager And Additional New Hires
  • 9/7/2023
Person Upset Over 20-Cent Charge For Ice - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/7/2023
Real Estate
Apartment Complex On Bork Memorial Drive Sells For Over $79 Million
  • 9/7/2023
Best Western Royal Inn In Lookout Valley Sells For $2,750,000
  • 9/7/2023
City Announces New Round Of Affordable Housing Resource Fairs
  • 9/6/2023
Student Scene
36th Annual Kids 1st Coupon Book Sale Begins Friday
36th Annual Kids 1st Coupon Book Sale Begins Friday
  • 9/7/2023
UTC To Host Meacham Writers' Workshop Sept. 21-23
UTC To Host Meacham Writers' Workshop Sept. 21-23
  • 9/7/2023
Lee Welcomes New Faculty To Campus
Lee Welcomes New Faculty To Campus
  • 9/7/2023
Living Well
Parkridge Buys Property For Over $36 Million On Jenkins Road For Surgery Center
  • 9/7/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation, Dalton State College Announce Clinical And Social Work Scholarship Partnership
Morning Pointe Foundation, Dalton State College Announce Clinical And Social Work Scholarship Partnership
  • 9/6/2023
Amith Reddy, MD, Joins CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
Amith Reddy, MD, Joins CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
  • 9/6/2023
Memories
Charles Hubbard, Lincoln Expert, Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Monday
  • 9/7/2023
Meet Authors David Powell, Perry Short And Robert Carter At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park
  • 9/7/2023
Curtis Coulter: How Did Sale Creek And Coulterville Get Their Names?
  • 9/5/2023
Outdoors
Over 200 Acres Conserved Along Whites Creek In East Tennessee
Over 200 Acres Conserved Along Whites Creek In East Tennessee
  • 9/7/2023
TDEC Lifts Water Contact Advisory For Citico Creek
  • 9/7/2023
TWRA Reports No Boating Related Fatalities Over Labor Day Weekend
  • 9/7/2023
Travel
Stop Making Sense And Barbie Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater
Stop Making Sense And Barbie Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater
  • 9/6/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 37: Thanksgiving
  • 9/5/2023
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Discovering God In Times Of Testing
Bob Tamasy: Discovering God In Times Of Testing
  • 9/7/2023
SCWN To Televise Annual "9/11: A Day Of Remembrance" Sept. 10-11
  • 9/6/2023
"It's A Scary World Today" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 9/6/2023
Obituaries
Brian A. Drake
Brian A. Drake
  • 9/7/2023
Juanita Lavinia Loundmonclay
Juanita Lavinia Loundmonclay
  • 9/7/2023
Margaret “Lorraine” Fisher Duran
Margaret “Lorraine” Fisher Duran
  • 9/7/2023
Area Obituaries
Cox, Dr. John M. (Cleveland)
Cox, Dr. John M. (Cleveland)
  • 9/6/2023
Chambers, Helen Coleman (Athens)
Chambers, Helen Coleman (Athens)
  • 9/6/2023
Stansel, Annette (Cleveland)
Stansel, Annette (Cleveland)
  • 9/6/2023