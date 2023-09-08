Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Thinks Brother May Have Stolen His Tools; U-Haul Thieves Take Vehicle To Johnson City, Steal Another U-Haul

  • Friday, September 8, 2023

A man on Strawberry Lane called police to report some power tools were stolen out of his vehicle the previous night. He said a Milwaukee drill, two Bosch skill saws and a Kobalt toolbox were taken. He said his center console was also open but he didn't notice anything taken from there. The man believes his brother may be involved but there is no evidence for that conclusion.

A man staying at the DoubleTree at 407 Chestnut St. told police his vehicle was broken into at 3 a.m. He said nothing was taken, however, there was damage to the back passenger window. The window had been pried down to gain access to the vehicle. He valued the window at $1,000 to replace.

A Walmart employee at 5764 Highway 153 reported confronting a customer who was about to walk out with un-purchased items. The suspect immediately fled, leaving all items behind. The suspect could not be identified.

A man was trying to pull his vehicle into Titans Express Auto Care at 3920 Hixson Pike to make a delivery. His delivery truck was too tall and hit the canopy. There was no damage to the truck and it appeared to break only one board on the canopy.

Police attempted to locate an individual matching the description of someone who was banging on windows of the building at 1307 E. Main St. Unable to find the suspect, police spoke with the owner of the building. She said an Hispanic male wearing a white shirt and a blue hat was walking around the building, repeatedly banging on windows and rubbing his arms. She later said the man had confronted a worker on the front porch and gave his name. The woman said she wanted the man to be trespassed from the property. The man was not on the property to be told of this information.

A man at C&C Motors at 3870 Hixson Pike told police he had a Corvette parked in their parking lot since they purchased it. They are unsure of when the damage happened, however, when they checked the vehicle that morning, they noticed a considerable amount of damage. It consisted of dents, scratches and broken fiberglass down the entire passenger side of the vehicle. All four rims on the vehicle had damage as well. The man said the car had not been moved and was in the same spot they parked it when they purchased it. The only people who have access to the building where the keys are stored are the owner, his son and one employee. None of these individuals said they drove the vehicle. The keys were left in the building and didn’t appear to have been moved.

A man on Pattentown Road told police someone destroyed his property by putting debris on it. He also said they destroyed his fence. The man showed an officer a large amount of debris on his property and said he will be putting it back where it came from.

An officer responded to a loud noise complainant on Oak Street. An anonymous complainant had called into the police department and reported that a white male was playing his stereo music too loud and it was disturbing the neighbors in the area. The caller also wanted to the police to tell him to turn it down. Police arrived and checked the area, no loud music was heard, and the man was not home. Only a barking dog was making any noise at that time.

A woman on Passenger Street called police and said her vehicle was broken into, along with numerous other vehicles at the same location, the previous night. Her vehicle's passenger front window was busted and her purse was taken. Inside the purse was some cash (unknown amount at this time) and a prescription medication.

A man at the 7 11 at 4396 Amnicola Hwy. told police he was at pump #15 and a large dark-colored truck parked at pump #14, causing him to have less space to pull in. When the man pulled into pump #15, he struck the pump barrier with his Honda Ridgeline causing damage to the driver side rear door. The damage is estimated to be $1,000.

A woman on E. 11th Street told police her boyfriend was refusing to leave her place and wouldn’t return her keys. Officers spoke with the man who gave back the keys and left the premises.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a gray Ford Fusion for speeding (41 mph in a 30 mph zone) on E. 5th Street. The officer had originally observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near the Bayberry Apartment complex. Upon turning on blue lights to initiate a stop, the vehicle traveled several blocks before pulling into an address on E. 5th Street. The vehicle was adhering to all traffic laws but didn’t stop until he got to that address. The driver was identified and he was detained because he jumped out of the vehicle. As the officer was detaining him, he kicked the door to his vehicle closed. The officer asked him for consent to search the vehicle but he denied. The officer called for K-9 but none were available. The officer attempted to write a citation for speeding but their E-cite was having technical issues. The driver was released.

An officer spoke with a white male standing in the intersection of W. 21st Street and Williams Street whom the officer had previously warned to not stand in the intersection. The officer told him to stay out of the road and he acknowledged and decided to move along.

A woman on Sutton Drive called police and said she and her roommate were in a verbal argument and she wanted him to leave. The woman said when she tried to leave, her roommate became upset and threatened to burn the house down. Police arrived and spoke to the woman who said her roommate was upstairs breaking her things. Police spoke with the man who said the woman was overly dramatic and he didn't mind if she left. The officer didn’t see any broken items in the home. The man also said that the argument was verbal only. At that point, the woman left with a friend and said she wouldn’t return that evening.

Police were called to La Quinta at 7051 McCutcheon Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked at the back of the motel. The vehicle was occupied by a black male driver. The complainant wanted the man to leave the premises. Police spoke with the driver who said he was currently staying at the motel with his girlfriend. He said the motel doesn’t allow smoking in their rooms, which is why he was sitting in his vehicle smoking a cigarette. The man was run for warrants and wants with no return showing.

Dispatch received a call about an unknown man sitting on a front porch of a home on Magnolia Street. Police arrived and searched the perimeter of the residence and didn’t find anyone. An officer spoke with the caller who requested a report and her address placed on a watch list. She said the suspect was a black male in his 40's wearing a green shirt.

A woman on Belmeade Avenue told police her barking dogs awakened her and she found her windshield was struck several times with a brick.

A man on Sunflower Lane told police his vehicle had been vandalized. He said his mother had parked his vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. and, when she went to go to work at around 4 a.m., she found the rear passenger window was busted out and the steering column had been tampered with.

An anonymous complainant reported to Dispatch a black Kia sedan was parked on Dahlia Street, apparently abandoned as two black males were observed leaving from it and not returning days prior. An officer arrived and found a Kia Forte. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen per the owner and CopLink. Apparent damage to the ignition switch and lack of keys on scene led officers to believe this auto theft is a "Kia Boys" style theft. Mr. T's Towing and Recovery was summoned to the recovery location and the vehicle was towed by them to their lot at 7206 Lee Hwy. Latent fingerprints were not attempted as the vehicle was recovered with a window down allowing moisture into the cabin. The vehicle was cleared from NCIC.

A woman on Cloverdale Circle called police and said when she went to her vehicle that morning, she noticed her rear driver-side window had been broken out. She said it happened sometime overnight.

An employee at U-Haul at 4001 Hixson Pike told police they had a vehicle stolen from their lot. The unknown suspects broke into a lock box and stole the key to the truck. The truck was found in Johnson City at another U-Haul location. The suspects broke into the lockbox at this location and swapped to another U-Haul truck, leaving the one in this report behind.

